Video: Late Summer Riding in 'Sendas Alpinas'

Dive into the world of Biketrails LAAX with "Sendas Alpinas"
Welcome back to our web series "Sendas Alpinas" in LAAX, where alpine terrain, lush meadows and forests and action-packed trails create a paradise for mountain bikers. In the third episode of "Sendas Alpinas" we continue our journey and present our best alpine trails as well as new jumpline sections on the Nagens and Runca Trail. With us are: Ronny Caduff, Jenny Stanway, Tina Gerber, Remo Frei and Jan Neeser.

Vorab Trail at the golden hour with Ronny Caduff
Local Ronny Caduff knows this trail like the back of his hand. With its technical rocky descents and breathtaking views at 2,571 metres above sea level, this trail is unique and is a real treat. On the slickrock characterised terrain, Ronny shows his riding skills and rolls seemingly effortlessly over the rough terrain.

Crest la Siala - High-Alpine Enduro Adventure with Jenny Stanway & Tina Gerber
Jenny Stanway and Tina Gerber take us into their world on two wheels and onto the Crest la Siala Trail. From the Crap Sogn Gion mountain station, they climb up to the start of the trail. The reward for their effort is a spectacular panoramic view, which stretches from the valley to the imposing Flimserstein all the way up to the Vorab glacier. The view almost makes them forget the fun ahead - but not really! What follows is pure fun and action on the stony single trail.

Jump & Play with Remo Frei & Jan Neeser
At the end of the episode, Remo Frei and Jan Neeser introduce you to the newly built jumpline sections on the Nagens and Runca Trail. The two talented young riders make their jumps look playfully easy: A whip here, a suicide no hander there. These guys know what they're doing!

