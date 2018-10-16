BikeYoke Announces 380g Divine SL Dropper Post

Divine SL Details:

• 400mm total length (cuttable to 285mm)

• 80mm drop

• 385g weight @ full length (30.9)

• cuttable to 285mm (cut weight: sub 350g)

• Dedicated 2-by and under-bar trigger-style remote options

• Internal cable routing

• Oval and carbon rail compatibility

• Available in 30.9 and 31.6

