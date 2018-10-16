PRESS RELEASES

BikeYoke Announces 380g Divine SL Dropper Post

Oct 23, 2018
by Stefan Sack  
BikeYoke DIVINE SL

by Sacki
Views: 228    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Bike Yoke

After the success of our popular REVIVE post, there were lots of requests for a shorter travel but equally reliable and superlight dropper post for the Marathon and XC department of our sport. The problem was XC/Marathon is not exactly where we come from, so we did a lot of careful listening, discussing, designing, testing and tuning with people and companies who know what they want and need. This included Italian DMT Racing Team and UCI Mountainbike World Champion Tiago Ferreira, Hans Becking, Jose Dias and Ieva Veckute, all who will be on the DIVINE SL post for the 2019 racing season.

The result of our extensive research and development is the DIVINE SL dropper post, the lightest 30.9/31.6 production dropper post we know of.

BikeYoke DIVINE SL - dimensions


BikeYoke DIVINE SL - cut uncut

Divine SL Details:
• 400mm total length (cuttable to 285mm)
• 80mm drop
• 385g weight @ full length (30.9)
• cuttable to 285mm (cut weight: sub 350g)
• Dedicated 2-by and under-bar trigger-style remote options
• Internal cable routing
• Oval and carbon rail compatibility
• Available in 30.9 and 31.6



BikeYoke DIVINE SL - dimensions




Based on our experience with our patented REVIVE technology, we completely redesigned the internals and implemented them into a shell designed for maximum weight reduction. The mast is tapered on the upper outside underneath the collar as XC posts typically are not fully inserted into the frame. The mast´s lower is tapered on the inside and can be cut off to save extra weight, in the case you do not need the full length. This allows the weight to be reduced to as low as 345g.

The DIVINE SL comes with one of two remotes specifically designed for the DIVINE SL.

The length adjustable (6mm) paddle on the new Triggy X allows position tuning and a lighter or crispier remote. Triggy X is designed for 1-by drivetrains with left side, under-bar mounting. Triggy X can be mounted to the handlebar via standalone clamp or you can mate it with any major brake lever via matchmaker adapters for SRAM, Shimano, Magura, Formula and Hope.
BikeYoke Triggy X short
BikeYoke Triggy X long

The 2-by remote can be mounted on either side of the handlebar and is for the folks who are using 2-by or 3-by drivetrains. It is pushed from up to down.
BikeYoke 2-by

Just as with all our other BikeYoke droppers, we put a lot of attention to reliability and serviceability. The DIVINE SL can be taken apart and serviced with basic tools and all service and spare parts will be available reasonably priced for end consumers. It´s a ten-minute job to do a basic service - no oil spill involved, as you don´t need to open the hydraulic cartridge itself.

In case you change to a frame with another diameter but want to keep your post, just swap the lower tubes.
Speaking of diameters: Of course, we know, that a lot of XC Hardtails still use 27.2mm posts, but as to date, we simply do not feel confident enough with marketing a reliable 27.2 post. If we are doing it, we´re doing it right and so far we haven´t found a solution that we are happy with.

Customers from Northern Europe have actually sent us lots e-mails, highly appreciating REVIVE´s low-temperature functionality and we´re sure they´d be just as happy about the DIVINE SL: Sub-zero Temperatures may bother you, but not so much the post.

Pricing and availability
DIVINE SL can be ordered now from your local dealer or directly from www.bikeyoke.com
Pricing: $399 including remote
Availability: Deliveries will start end of November 2018

Further information on the DIVINE SL on www.bikeyoke.com

Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
91582 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
76404 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
63351 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
56381 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
53125 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
45361 views
Video: The Six Flavors of Trail Builder
39663 views
Cam Zink Potentially Out of Rampage With Dislocated Shoulder
39079 views

13 Comments

  • + 2
 There must be a way to make a 27.2 reliable and durable. I've been rockin' an XFusion HiLo 27.2 100mm dropper for years with one rebuild.
  • + 2
 So... just cut 100g more and XC world cup will look like I have predicted... no more “we can ride with saddle up anyways”. Anyhoo... congratulations, this looks great!
  • + 1
 Bringing a product to market like this can’t be cheap, why eliminate most of the market wth those specs? No answer for 27.2, and only modest weight savings with a huge reduction in travel. Doesn’t matter how good the execution is, if you can’t run the part on your bike.
  • + 2
 @bubbrubb: i think Xc market is much bigger than Enduro
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You are absolutely right. Enduro events are actually a joke when compared to big XC or Marathon events in terms of actually (racing) participants.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: 27.2 is xc
  • + 1
 @bubbrubb: I think you’ll find a lot of xc bikes in recent years have moved away from 27.2. There isn’t a large new bike market for them to bother
  • - 1
 @bubbrubb: show me a competitive xc frame with 27.2
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: epic hardtail
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29
  • + 1
 @MTBKid27: he said competitive Wink
  • + 1
 Frm has a post that weights 100 gram less. Add 10 grams to shim it from 27.2 to whatever.
  • + 1
 Time to see which one of my bikes needs this..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037047
Mobile Version of Website