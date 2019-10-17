Must Watch: DJ Brandt, Hugo Frixtalon, & William Robert Ride Commencal's New Furious in 'The Calm Before the Storm'

Oct 17, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Words: Commencal
Riders: DJ Brandt / Hugo Frixtalon / William Robert
Video: Léon Perrin
Photography: Jb Liautard


The Calm Before the Storm

Look at it, in the garage, with an air of California Dreamin’.
The elegance. With its new lines, even cleaner, more modern and vibrant.
You imagine being in the Alps, Utah or on the Sunshine Coast.
You think of a sunset, a light warm breeze or the sound of crashing waves.

Enjoy the calm. As long as there's still time.

Because once behind the handlebars you're not the same anymore!
You're launching into that freeride line you’ve always dreamt about.
Dirt is getting roosted and berms are being destroyed.
Finally after all this time, your whips look like whips.
You listen to Peewee Longway or Nekfeu in your headphones.
You feel powerful, unstoppable, fearless.
They say you have an insolence and arrogance about you.

That’s just how things are now.

This video represents weeks of organisation, discussion, filming and editing.
The finished product is 10 minutes long. So don’t be in a hurry to watch it.
Take 10 for yourself, turn the speaker on or put your headphones in.
On the biggest screen possible, launch the video.

And let yourself be swept up into the eye of the storm!




DJ Brandt - Colorado & Utah


Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard


Hugo Frixtalon - Sunshine Coast, BC


Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard


William Robert - Les 2 Alpes, France


Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard




Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Commencal Furious Dj Brandt Higo Frixtalon William Robert Must Watch


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I too can ride down Little Park Road with no hands...and that's literally the only thing I can relate to in this video. Such good riders.
  • 1 0
 Now THAT is how you advertise.
Props for using Jose Feliciano (song) and La Haine (movie clip) in the intro!
  • 1 0
 Frixtalon is becoming one of my favorite riders, so sick
  • 1 0
 I bet that guy gets all guys on Instagram hot.

Post a Comment



