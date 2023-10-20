DJ Brandt Parts Ways with Nukeproof

I wanted to make a post explaining why I won’t be riding for Nukeproof anymore so there wasn’t any rumors. I was on a 2 year deal until the end of 2024 but it got cut short due to nukeproofs parent company losing a massive investor. It’s not my fault, it’s no one I worked withs fault. Just the product of some bad business way above any of our heads. I’m heartbroken because I felt like I had landed in the best place working with so many great people, literally everyone I met was the shit, the bikes were great and I was so pumped on the whole deal. They made it feel like a family and not just a sponsorship so shout out to everyone who made this short experience as great as it was, I hope you all find a soft place to land. As for me I’m doing what I can to find a company that I can mesh well with, it’s not easy to do this late in the year but hoping for the best. Pretty damn sad about all this but that’s life and we gotta keep er rolling. — DJ Brandt