DJ Brandt's 'Airfields' is New School Big Mountain

Jan 16, 2018
by Mongoose Bicycles  

DJ Brandt's latest video, Airfields, delivers in a big way. Filmed in Virgin, Utah, DJ definitely created something progressive that also shows his unique style.

bigquotesThis is for sure the hardest I've ever worked for a video. I feel like all of my riding in the past years has come together for this one. Thanks to Tory and Mongoose for helping me achieve my goal on this one!DJ Brandt


71 Comments

  • + 91
 I'm going to Walmart right now to pick up that bike!!!
  • + 6
 $199.99 price point
  • + 5
 Nah they actually sell it on Amazon

Which actually (to me) makes the riding just that much crazier, because this isn't some superbike it's just your average dh and he is out there tearing it up like woah
  • + 1
 Im nore interested in those pants. Are they super light weight like the fox stretchy material? I want some that look like black denim.
  • + 1
 @jrocksdh:

Get some black Levis, they stretch a bit..I got 3 pairs of the black to wear riding..But they ain't cheap, about 70.00 usd per pair.
  • + 57
 Ive been a fan of this dude for a while....since skatepark edits. Always improving. Back flip to manual is insanity.
  • + 9
 more of this guy yeah!!!! Sweet riding, crazy style.
  • + 9
 Thanks man, means alot!
  • + 2
 My first time seeing this dude, gotta say, he's Really Good...
  • + 2
 Now we need to see back flip to nose pick wheelie.
  • + 36
 This got me all fired up! GET THIS MAN A RAMPAGE INVITE!
  • - 8
flag Jamesb15uk (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 True, and Im sure hes headed in that direction for sure... but the scale is on another level.
  • + 6
 invite him, if for no other reason, for that half cab drop
  • + 31
 Mongoose, DiamondBack, Redline, Haro all have a very special place in my memories.....great to see.
  • + 14
 damn i enjoy this video..opening to close.. just the right combo of everything..raw sounds, smooth tricks with perfect camera angles, raw mountain, great job. must have been a ton of work we dont see.. great riding Brandt!
  • + 10
 Hell ya, thanks a ton!!
  • + 2
 @peddlepusher15: having you commenting in this post is the icing on the cake. Thanks for pushing the boundaries between imagination and reality.
  • + 16
 If this is taste of things to come from Mongoose then they're definitely back in the game
  • + 1
 really? back in the game?
  • + 6
 I rode a Boot’r for a couple seasons. Solid bike. No issues and certainly reasonably priced. Would recommend to a friend for sure.
  • + 1
 @preach: and what year boot'r was that? cause back in 2009 i would agree wit you
  • + 2
 @hillbillyhero: m.pinkbike.com/photo/13601661

Not sure what year I had sir.
  • + 4
 @preach: thats the year Darren S was in charge of mongoose mtb. you have a good one. I too loved that bike
  • + 10
 Freeride ain’t dead
  • + 10
 Utah rules
  • - 11
flag beaardedmayhem (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 mongoose drools
  • + 8
 The bar has just been raised
  • + 8
 Nothing wrong w mongoose
  • + 7
 the back flip landing into a manual was freakin awesome
  • + 1
 My thoughts, exactly! Was that done before in MTB?
  • + 5
 @cool3: ive seen it in 1 or 2 other edits and its amazballs everytime.
  • + 3
 @cool3: Joel Anderson in f*ck you get Pumped!
  • + 4
 Woah this video really caught me. Superb moviemaking, great soundtrack and bravely ridden!
  • + 4
 Sick as always DJ. Great edit!
  • + 2
 Hell yeah DJ! Freeride ain't dead...but please, how do I choose who to dig for at Rampage next year.. Wink
  • + 1
 No country music though...surprised!
  • + 1
 Run what ya brung. Would an SC or YT make him a better rider? No. It’s not the tool mates. It’s how you use it.
  • + 2
 This is so good. backflip to manuals like nothing. what!
  • + 2
 Epic watch! Can’t wait to see what else is in store!
  • + 3
 young savage
  • + 1
 Hell yes @peddlepusher15 doing it for the 303. Hope to see you competing at Rampage next year
  • + 1
 Great to see Mongoose getting some love, this vid was awesome! BMX on a MTB = w1n!
  • + 1
 Yep that was sick! Nice to see so much effort going into it from both rider and film maker!
  • + 1
 Nonstop bangers! Sick riding
  • + 1
 Backflip to manual eh? Hold my beer....
  • + 1
 All the hard work and effort was worth it. Great video and great riding!
  • + 1
 Seat grab looking at the camera, loved it!
  • + 1
 That was outstanding in all departments .
  • + 1
 Someone just got an invite to rampage 2018
  • + 1
 so where are these wtf moments? could not see any
  • + 1
 mongoose has always best mtb filming..and i like mongoose bike
  • + 2
 oh my lanta
  • + 1
 that half cab was unreal !!! mindblown...
  • + 1
 I wonder if he took the chain off for that 180?
  • + 1
 I watched it a few times and it looks like he did - otherwise it would be twice as scary having the freewheel jam up right on the edge of that drop...
  • + 1
 @plyawn: ya he must have... I know those RaceFave Vault hubs in the Atlas wheeler he's running have nearly instant engagement.
  • + 1
 I award you the distinguished flying cross.
  • + 1
 That guy can ride a bike better than me.
  • + 1
 Love it. Watched it again but muted it and put on flocka.. Got real hype.
  • + 2
 That's what I like to hear haha
  • + 1
 You effing kids and your bikes these days... so much steeze.
  • + 1
 26 ain't dead!
  • + 7
 28.99 for life!
  • + 10
 I meannnnn this was all on 27.5"...
  • + 1
 Needs more metal!!
  • + 1
 DJ for rampage!!!
  • + 1
 great riding!
  • + 1
 Great riding and edit!
  • + 1
 Damn! Dude is siiik!
