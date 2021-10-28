DJI Launches the Action 2 Camera with Magnetic Mounting

DJI has launched its new Action 2 camera with 4K/120fps filming, image stabilization and a modular magnetic accessory system.
The Action 2 from DJI comes in a pretty small form weighing just 56 grams and measuring 39x39x22.3mm. Despite its small size, the camera can still film 4K footage at up to 120fps. It also includes a built-in color temperature sensor and DJI's HorizonSteady stabilization algorithm. The base camera features a rear 1.76″ touch screen and has a claimed running time of 50 minutes.
DJI has designed a new magnetic modular system allowing you to easily add modules to the camera to add more features to the base model. At launch, you can buy a front touchscreen, battery module and a waterproof case allowing the camera to work at depths of up to 60 meters.Key features
- Drop-proof, dustproof, and waterproof at depths of down to 10 metres.
- Touchscreen and lens are constructed of gorilla glass
- Magnetic mounts
- 4K/120fps
- 155° super-wide FOV
- HorizonSteady stabilization algorithm
- 8x slow motion
- Built-in color temperature sensor
- 50 minutes of run time
- 1/1.7″ CMOS sensor
The DJI Action 2 is available to buy in the $399 Power Combo or the $519 Dual Screen Combo. You can find out more here
