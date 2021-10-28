DJI Launches the Action 2 Camera with Magnetic Mounting

Oct 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

DJI has launched its new Action 2 camera with 4K/120fps filming, image stabilization and a modular magnetic accessory system.

The Action 2 from DJI comes in a pretty small form weighing just 56 grams and measuring 39x39x22.3mm. Despite its small size, the camera can still film 4K footage at up to 120fps. It also includes a built-in color temperature sensor and DJI's HorizonSteady stabilization algorithm. The base camera features a rear 1.76″ touch screen and has a claimed running time of 50 minutes.

DJI has designed a new magnetic modular system allowing you to easily add modules to the camera to add more features to the base model. At launch, you can buy a front touchscreen, battery module and a waterproof case allowing the camera to work at depths of up to 60 meters.

Key features

- Drop-proof, dustproof, and waterproof at depths of down to 10 metres.
- Touchscreen and lens are constructed of gorilla glass
- Magnetic mounts
- 4K/120fps
- 155° super-wide FOV
- HorizonSteady stabilization algorithm
- 8x slow motion
- Built-in color temperature sensor
- 50 minutes of run time
- 1/1.7″ CMOS sensor


The DJI Action 2 is available to buy in the $399 Power Combo or the $519 Dual Screen Combo. You can find out more here.

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 its cool, but simple as this: Nobody will touch gopro to hit all points. sure someone might have better battery/camera, but not the durability and mountability of a gopro...

list goes on. GoPro owns the space no question.
  • 1 0
 looks like it is compatible with gopro mounts though?
  • 2 4
 They don’t own the space. They are living in it with the majority of subs. They’ve f*cked up enough times. Durability? Idk about you but ever GoPro after the hero 5 has been trash. And digital stability has nothing on mechanical, hence why gimbals still exist.

Like WoW you just need that one major f*ck up to bring 70% of the users to a different company.

GoPro is far from immortal.
  • 3 0
 Its cool but with only a 50 minute battery life, how can I POV my next Everest E-bike challenge?
  • 3 0
 Any action camera can do 4K/120 fps. The real factor is the quality of the stabilization.

