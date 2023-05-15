DMR Announces 2023 Riders

Press Release: DMR
It’s something that has been brewing for a few months, and now the new DMR Bikes team is ready to announce for 2023 – with more Flow riders getting on board to complement the existing Pro team.
The DMR Pro team remains, with riders all having signature parts from DMR Bikes – Olly Wilkins
, Ben Deakin
, Brendan Fairclough
and Andreu Lacondeguy
all now have signature products in the new DMR product line – from Pedals, Handlebars, Saddles and of course the ever-popular Deathgrips.
New to DMR Bikes is an expanded Flow team – so let’s meet the new crew.
Will Easey
will be familiar to those who follow his exploits on camera, both behind and in front of the lens. Also riding for YT Bikes, Will has also been tasked with working on new video projects with the team, so look out for those later this year.
Instagram: @will.easey
Kerenza Scott
has picked up two key sponsors this year – not only does she join DMR for the new year, but now also rides for Focus in the UK. Fast, stylish and hella fun(ny).
Instagram: @kerenzaaaaa
Andy Lehmann
and Alfie Stephens
exemplify what DMR stands for – trails riders, bike park shredders, scene builders; they know what’s up and they know the heritage that DMR has. As Alfie says, “DMR's been kickin' ass, I’m stoked to be a part of this awesome Flow Team!”
Instagram: @djzesty
and @alfstergram
Sam Marzetti
has been on DMR’s radar for some time – blisteringly fast and able to podium enduro and DH races, Sam also rips any trails spot; “I love the brand, loved them for years. Stoked to be riding for them now.”
Instagram: @samarzetti
Wes Fife
is another rider capable of enduro wins and also not afraid of putting moonshot mileage on his bike with massive rides (check his Strava stats). No surprise that Wes currently resides in Innerleithen, and has endless trails right on his doorstep.
Instagram: @wesfife155
Steve Geall
perhaps needs no introduction – and has in fact been riding for DMR longer than we care to remember: perhaps, two decades? Steve’s longevity and timeless style on a bike never ceases to impress. The godfather of UK trail riding.
Instagram: @gilly.250
Eme Cosh
and Katy Curd
round out a new team that you’ll be seeing more of in 2023. Katy’s an ex downhill champion and currently runs an MTB coaching service full-time while also managing her own Youth Development Race Team, and also rides for Privateer. Eme Cosh got hooked on riding only a few years ago but already is making a big name for herself – one to watch for the future as well.
Instagram: @ememtb
and @katycurd
Watch all '15 Questions' videos below:
|Growing the DMR Team was one of the first things we needed to do for 2023, and I’m stoked we can bring this level of talent on board and support their riding. These riders represent what we do here, they each bring something different and unique to DMR – we’ve got more coming, DMR jams planned out, new video projects, and good times ahead. This is what we do.— Mark Noble, Head of Marketing for DMR Bikes
(from left) Will, Andy, Sam and Alfie looking brilliant at S4P Bikepark
Kerenza and Olly getting synchronised at Windhill
In Summary...Pro Riders
Olly Wilkins
Ben Deakin
Brendan Fairclough
Andreu LacondeguyFlow Riders
Will Easey
Kerenza Scott
Andy Lehmann
Sam Marzetti
Alfie Stephens
Wes Fife
Steve Geall
Eme Cosh
Katy CurdSupported Riders
Joey Gough
