DMR Brings Back the Rhythm Frame

Press Release: DMR Bikes
The Rhythm makes a return to the DMR lineup after a ten year absence. The new Rhythm is a 26” wheel hardtail frame for DJ, Pumptrack, Skatepark, 4X and other such fun riding. This new frame is built from 6061 T6 aluminium alloy tubing, which is our first departure from steel for a hardtail. We've developed a strong following over the years with our steel hardtails, but we wanted the Rhythm to hold its own both at the jumps, and the local 4X or BMX track. For this reason we went with the stiffness and lightness of aluminium alloy, coupled with interchangeable dropouts to run single speed or geared setups.
What better way to celebrate than with an old school edit by Tommy C.
• 6061 T6 Aluminium Alloy frameset
• Forest Green or Nardo Grey
• Two lengths available
• Interchangeable dropouts: 142x12mm geared or 135x10mm single speed
• Sliding dropout system for chain tensioning and adjusting chainstay length
• SRP UK £375 (includes frame, one dropout set, additional stickers)
• In stock mid-September
Available in the UK from dmrbikes.com
and from your local DMR bikes dealer. Also available from DMR dealers globally. If you cannot find a dealer in your region please get in touch.
Jono Jones: The not-so-Scorpion King
The New DMR x VEE Tire Co. Moto DJ Tyres
Thanks to:
Riders: @jono_jones1 @chubbiehammond @_lane400
Video: @tommyc_insta
Photo: @cagreenwood
