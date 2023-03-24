DMR Launches New Olly Wilkins ODUB Bars

Press Release: DMR
Signature bike parts are nothing new, but how much work does the pro rider usually put into the product with his signature on? How much technical input do they actually have? With this in mind, and with the launch of the new ODUB Bars from DMR Bikes, we asked Olly Wilkins what kind of work went into designing his new handlebars.
Bars are super super important to me. They’re the fastest way to make a bike feel right, especially when paired with the right contact points. Get those dialled and you can instantly transform how something rides with very little hassle. The shape, and sweep, of these bars is one which I’ve been riding for over 10 years now – with 5° up and 8° back. I’ve tried other shapes and they feel weird, even after a bit of bike time.
The fact that the bars are made from heat-treated 7075 and not carbon is essential to me. Of all the places on a bike where I want to save weight, the bars is not one of them. My bikes get thrown around and used. I’m not interested in using a material which requires exact torques when tightening brake levers or one where a scratch in the van can mean a snap on the trail.
ODUB Bars are available in three rises – 20mm, 35mm, or 50mm. This is the first time DMR have made a bar with a 50mm rise.
The DMR ODUB are the result of over a decade spent developing the predecessor: the DMR Wing Bar. Beyond the actual shape and material we’ve also added a new spiral butting process. We’ve created a bar which is super durable and manufactured in a manner that means there are no sharp edges internally, even under a microscope. No sharp edges means no weak points and that’s super confidence-inspiring after seeing so many carbon bars snap out on the trail.
I ride a lot of different bikes so having a range of rides and sizes was mega important to me. There’s nothing more annoying than not being able to make a product fit your needs. I like running the same bar in different rises on each of my bikes so that you instantly feel at home regardless of whether you’re riding dirt jumps or on a massive mission on your enduro bike. The bars also have minimal packaging and the barcode is laser-etched because I don’t like landfill.
Made from spiral-butted, heat-treated 7075 aluminium, these bars are built light and tough. DMR make a big play in the fact they’re not carbon fibre.
When it comes to testing the O’DUB Bar might be the longest-tested product I’ve ever worked on! I’ve spent my life behind bars and I can safely say I’ve never snapped or bent a set of DMR bars in over ten years of riding and testing. I think that’s important if you’re putting your name on something.
DMR ODUB Bars come in at 780mm or 800mm wide stock; Olly cuts his down to 770 or 750 depending on his bike choice.
We are looking to have the bars be in stores from March 23rd and are currently available in any colour as long as it’s satin black. It’s the only bar colour I wanna run, but let’s see what we come up with in future! They’re available in two clamp sizes: 31.8mm and 35mm. They’re also available in three different rises: 20mm, 35mm or 50mm. I run the 20/35 on my trail and enduro bikes and the 50mm on my jump bike. The 35mm clamp bar comes in at 800mm wide and I cut my enduro bike down to 770mm, and 750mm on my jump bike. The 31.8 bar comes in at 780 wide. All bars have cutting guides too. It’s very cool to look down and see my dream bar on all of my bikes. They’re the best.
More info: www.dmrbikes.comwww.instagram.com/odub_23
SPEC
ODUB Bar 31.8Ø
• 7075 heat treated spiral butted aluminium
• 31.8mm clamp
• 780mm width
• 20mm/35mm/50mm rise options
• 5° upsweep
• 8° backsweep
• weights - 20mm 335g / 35mm 340g / 50mm 345g
ODUB bar 35Ø
• 7075 heat treated spiral butted aluminium
• 35mm clamp
• 800mm width
• 20mm/35mm/50mm rise options.
• 5° upsweep
• 8° backsweep
• weights - 20mm 325g / 35mm 330g / 50mm 335g
