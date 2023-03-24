DMR Launches New Olly Wilkins ODUB Bars

Press Release: DMR

ODUB Bars are available in three rises – 20mm, 35mm, or 50mm. This is the first time DMR have made a bar with a 50mm rise.

Made from spiral-butted, heat-treated 7075 aluminium, these bars are built light and tough. DMR make a big play in the fact they’re not carbon fibre.

DMR ODUB Bars come in at 780mm or 800mm wide stock; Olly cuts his down to 770 or 750 depending on his bike choice.

The ODUB Bar might be the longest-tested product I’ve ever worked on! I think that’s important if you’re putting your name on something. — Olly Wilkins

