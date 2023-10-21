Video: Weekend Gypsies with the DMR Crew

Oct 21, 2023
by DMR Bikes  

Words: DMR

What’s better than a roadtrip with the crew? Pack up the bikes, fuel up the vans and head to the hills – join us as Will, Alfie, Andy, Sam and co. ride with the locals at the Dirt Farm, Pontypool, a VeloSolutions Pump Track and FlyUp417. This is what bike trips are all about...

Special thanks to FlyUp417 for their hospitality and services, as well as an enormous thank you to PJTurns for being so welcoming and allowing the boys to ride his private trails. We'll be back.

Filmed By: Will Easey & SlowShred
Edited By: Will Easey

Photo By: PJTurns

