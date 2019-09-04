DMR's Prototype Dirt Jumper - Eurobike 2019

The aluminum prototype weighs less than the steel Sect, and it'll also feel much different on the trails.

Can't decide if you like to clip-in or use platform pedals? The Versa could be for you.

When I hear DMR, I think steel hardtails and platform pedals, but that's not what I saw in their booth today at the Eurobike show. Instead, they had a new, yet to be named aluminum dirt jumper that's lighter and stiffer than their usual offerings. The frame sports the same geometry as their Sect, but it weighs about a quarter-pound less, according to the guys at DMR.The lower weight is one thing, but this bike will also ride quite differently than their steel offerings due to the relative lack of flex. Think poppier and pumpier (that's a word now), but the tradeoff for that is a harsher, less forgiving ride. The chainstay length is adjustable via aluminum inserts, and you'll also be able to bolt on a derailleur if you want some gears to choose from. There's no word on pricing or availability yet.The other new addition to DMR's catalog is the Versa pedal that employs a clip mechanism on one side and a standard platform pedal on the other. That in itself isn't a new idea - there are similar commuter and low-end pedals out there - but the Versa is designed to take the kind of abuse that mountain biking dishes out. The clip-side uses a fixed version of the same mechanism employed on their other pedals, whereas the platform side is more in the style of their V12 pedal.Who would use such a thing? DMR is thinking that e-bike riders might want to clip-in on the way up the mountain, but then use them as platform pedals on the way back down. You could do the same on your analog bike, of course.