DMR's Prototype Dirt Jumper - Eurobike 2019

Sep 4, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Eurobike 2019


When I hear DMR, I think steel hardtails and platform pedals, but that's not what I saw in their booth today at the Eurobike show. Instead, they had a new, yet to be named aluminum dirt jumper that's lighter and stiffer than their usual offerings. The frame sports the same geometry as their Sect, but it weighs about a quarter-pound less, according to the guys at DMR.


Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
The aluminum prototype weighs less than the steel Sect, and it'll also feel much different on the trails.


The lower weight is one thing, but this bike will also ride quite differently than their steel offerings due to the relative lack of flex. Think poppier and pumpier (that's a word now), but the tradeoff for that is a harsher, less forgiving ride. The chainstay length is adjustable via aluminum inserts, and you'll also be able to bolt on a derailleur if you want some gears to choose from. There's no word on pricing or availability yet.


Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
Can't decide if you like to clip-in or use platform pedals? The Versa could be for you.


The other new addition to DMR's catalog is the Versa pedal that employs a clip mechanism on one side and a standard platform pedal on the other. That in itself isn't a new idea - there are similar commuter and low-end pedals out there - but the Versa is designed to take the kind of abuse that mountain biking dishes out. The clip-side uses a fixed version of the same mechanism employed on their other pedals, whereas the platform side is more in the style of their V12 pedal.

Who would use such a thing? DMR is thinking that e-bike riders might want to clip-in on the way up the mountain, but then use them as platform pedals on the way back down. You could do the same on your analog bike, of course.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Dirtjump Bikes Dmr Eurobike 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
168483 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
114092 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
78771 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
76621 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
73163 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
70472 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
69483 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
54100 views

17 Comments

  • 13 0
 Seems Pinkbike don't know how to read stickers...
  • 2 0
 Or, pure defiance.
  • 1 1
 Ok down vote my last comment classic didn't look closely enough. Seems that the cutout on these maybe generous enough to allow the cleat to sit out of the way. Maybe if you used them with a 5:10 clip in shoe but one that had stealth rubber they might work ok?
  • 1 1
 Alloy isnt fun for a hardtail.

“Think poppier and pumpier”. Nah m8. Alloy feels dead AF compared to a good steel hardtail. Especially on jumps. Hated my alloy bmx race frames, plus when Id ride em at trails you het stress cracks at the welds every 3 months. Steel is just better and wtf dmr - you guys do steel great!
  • 1 0
 It's fun for mine.
  • 2 0
 Rear dropouts are exactly the same as Radon Slush.
  • 1 0
 It looks alright, apart from that gusset. Other companies really should be making these frames again.
  • 3 1
 Props for chain tensioning.
  • 1 0
 Many props.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session with no water bottle mount. There you go thank me later.
  • 1 0
 that black sticker: "am I a joke to you?"
  • 1 4
 Problem with pedals like that is you need to use the flat side with your cleats and the crappy not sticky rubber that is on SPD shoes (it doesn't need to be as good because obviously you're clipped)that makes then rubbish to use with SPD shoes on the flat side.

These pedals are only good for bikes where sometimes you'll ride clipped and other days you just grab your bike and ride it to town with whatever shoes you have on
  • 2 0
 Lots of the new clip shoes have great sticky rubber. Try a non-cross country shoe, go enduro brah!
  • 2 0
 My 5 10 clip in shoes are amazing on flat pedals even with the cleat.
  • 1 0
 straight after i bought a commencal absolut Blank Stare Thanks!
  • 1 0
 I think Airdrop beat you to this one DMR
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Banshee Amp

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021779
Mobile Version of Website