DMR Releases a New V11 Composite Pedal

Press Release: DMR Bikes
Presenting the V11 pedal. For those that favour the durability, compliance and affordability of composite pedals, the new benchmark choice from DMR has arrived!
We know a winning formula when we see one. That's why the V11 is moulded with the same proven shape as the legendary Vault pedal, providing a huge platform and concave surface.
Developed, tested and refined in conjunction with DMR team rider and designer Olly Wilkins, we can guarantee the V11 is well qualified for a regular dose of heavy punishment.
|Some things don’t need changing. The V11 shares everything we’ve learnt from years producing the best large platform flat. The size, shape and concave from my favourite pedal is now available with a composite body and in a range of colours which don’t wear off when you smash a rock. Perfect for those...who smash rocks...like me!— Olly Wilkins aka ODUB23
The V11 benefits from DMR’s unique concave shape that allows your foot to sit deep into the centre for supreme grip.
V11’s durable glass-reinforced nylon body features eleven replaceable steel pins each side for rock-solid grip. All pins are secured with captive locknuts for ultimate durability. Outer pins are Vault Moto pins that sink deep into your shoe, keeping your foot well and truly planted.
Moto outer pins for insane grip
V11 is fully rebuildable with the same proven internals as DMR Vault pedals, guaranteeing ride after ride with no-nonsense performance.
V11 shares the Vault internals
Available in eight stand out colours:Specs:• 105mm x 105mm platform
• Low profile 19mm body with 16mm concave foot bed
• Tuneable with 11 replaceable steel pins per side
• Moto Pins at the leading and trailing edges for serious grip
• All pins secured with captive locknut
• Strong Forged 4140 Cro-moly steel axles (9/16") with hardened black finish
• 6mm hex key fitting (no pedal spanner flats)
• Fully serviceable, all spares available for a long life
• Weight: 450g/pair
• Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Red, Turquoise, Yellow.
• SRP: £50 / €49,99 EURO / $59.99 USD / $79.99 AUD
Thanks for reading, we hope to see you guys ripping these pedals on the trails in the near future. You can find out more here
. If there are other colours you would like to see, be sure to let us know in the comments!
Don't forget to give us a follow: @dmrbikes @odub_23
18 Comments
@ctd07 good plastic pedals are great! These are the same weight as many aluminium ones though. Still,if they grip like Vault's, they're going to be good.
I've had loads of rock strikes and they've held up perfectly well. The only thing that would tempt me to alloy is aesthetics (ooh, shiny!). But price normally over-rules since i can't justify £80-£100+ for alloy pedals when £20-£30 ones work flawlessly.
Whoever is making these nylon pedals must be unbelievably busy right now, almost every brand has one - Wellgo, VP?
Love my Vaults by the way. 4 seasons in now, around the year, some hard smashes, no problems. Just rebuilt them with the rebuild kit ( a bit overdue.. ) and now back to original tightness.
Post a Comment