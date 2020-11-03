DMR Releases a New V11 Composite Pedal

Nov 3, 2020
by DMR Bikes  
Presenting the DMR V11

by dmrbikes
Views: 164    Faves: 0



Press Release: DMR Bikes

Presenting the V11 pedal. For those that favour the durability, compliance and affordability of composite pedals, the new benchmark choice from DMR has arrived!

We know a winning formula when we see one. That's why the V11 is moulded with the same proven shape as the legendary Vault pedal, providing a huge platform and concave surface.

Developed, tested and refined in conjunction with DMR team rider and designer Olly Wilkins, we can guarantee the V11 is well qualified for a regular dose of heavy punishment.

bigquotesSome things don’t need changing. The V11 shares everything we’ve learnt from years producing the best large platform flat. The size, shape and concave from my favourite pedal is now available with a composite body and in a range of colours which don’t wear off when you smash a rock. Perfect for those...who smash rocks...like me! Olly Wilkins aka ODUB23

V11 Turquoise Closeup
Big 104x104mm platform

The V11 benefits from DMR’s unique concave shape that allows your foot to sit deep into the centre for supreme grip.

V11 Black Closeup
The concave sweet spot

V11’s durable glass-reinforced nylon body features eleven replaceable steel pins each side for rock-solid grip. All pins are secured with captive locknuts for ultimate durability. Outer pins are Vault Moto pins that sink deep into your shoe, keeping your foot well and truly planted.

V11 Red Closeup
Moto outer pins for insane grip

V11 is fully rebuildable with the same proven internals as DMR Vault pedals, guaranteeing ride after ride with no-nonsense performance.

V11 Internals
V11 shares the Vault internals

Available in eight stand out colours:


Black
Black


Blue
Blue



Purple
Purple


Green
Green



Yellow
Yellow


Orange
Orange



Red
Red


Turquoise
Turquoise


Specs:

• 105mm x 105mm platform
• Low profile 19mm body with 16mm concave foot bed
• Tuneable with 11 replaceable steel pins per side
• Moto Pins at the leading and trailing edges for serious grip
• All pins secured with captive locknut
• Strong Forged 4140 Cro-moly steel axles (9/16") with hardened black finish
• 6mm hex key fitting (no pedal spanner flats)
• Fully serviceable, all spares available for a long life
• Weight: 450g/pair
• Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Red, Turquoise, Yellow.
• SRP: £50 / €49,99 EURO / $59.99 USD / $79.99 AUD

Thanks for reading, we hope to see you guys ripping these pedals on the trails in the near future. You can find out more here. If there are other colours you would like to see, be sure to let us know in the comments!

Don't forget to give us a follow:
@dmrbikes @odub_23

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Pedals Dmr


18 Comments

  • 8 0
 Huge fan of plastic pedals here, lighter, stronger, cheaper and don't hook up on rock strikes as much.... Never going back to rattly alloy pedals and constantly having studs ripped out.
  • 1 0
 I'm looking at new flats and would consider plastic pedals, but are they really stronger? do they last as long?
  • 1 0
 @GumptionZA: Yes and yes.

@ctd07 good plastic pedals are great! These are the same weight as many aluminium ones though. Still,if they grip like Vault's, they're going to be good.
  • 1 0
 @GumptionZA: I've got nothing to compare to as i've only used plastic pedals - Nukeproof's Neutron and Horizon models (Horizon is also the alloy pedal but they do a composite model too). First set i ever bought still working perfectly. The only reason i've bought more is to go on other bikes.

I've had loads of rock strikes and they've held up perfectly well. The only thing that would tempt me to alloy is aesthetics (ooh, shiny!). But price normally over-rules since i can't justify £80-£100+ for alloy pedals when £20-£30 ones work flawlessly.
  • 3 0
 These are actually heavier than the alloy Vaults, which are 430g/pair.
  • 1 0
 Dito, but 450g is far from light ;-)
  • 2 0
 Look good - and with the price of many alloy pedals getting to £100 or more it brings things back to more affordable levels.

Whoever is making these nylon pedals must be unbelievably busy right now, almost every brand has one - Wellgo, VP?
  • 1 0
 I guess the extra weight comes from the locknuts under, holding the grip pins? I would have expected these to be lighter than the Alu Vaults but they are slightly heavier. I guess they are designed to last though with this pin setup!

Love my Vaults by the way. 4 seasons in now, around the year, some hard smashes, no problems. Just rebuilt them with the rebuild kit ( a bit overdue.. ) and now back to original tightness.
  • 1 0
 Well this was not what I expected to see when I woke up this morning. Great to see DMR pushing out great looking me products.
  • 1 0
 Wellgo make the Alu ones (original V8s were rebranded off the shelf Wellgo LU313s), so I’d be surprised if these aren’t Wellgo too.
  • 3 0
 The shape of pins... They were tested on pig corpses to rip flesh better?
  • 3 0
 Scudgood. You are welcome
  • 1 0
 The secrets out!
  • 1 0
 So basically the nukeproof nylon pedals, but even 6€ cheaper ... thx
  • 2 1
 These look really good. Would be even better if lighter and made from ocean plastic.
  • 1 1
 You mean Carbon right?
  • 1 0
 Very nice. I'm currently running some first edition V8's and I love them.
  • 1 0
 Yes please!

Post a Comment



