DMR Releases a New V11 Composite Pedal

Some things don’t need changing. The V11 shares everything we’ve learnt from years producing the best large platform flat. The size, shape and concave from my favourite pedal is now available with a composite body and in a range of colours which don’t wear off when you smash a rock. Perfect for those...who smash rocks...like me! — Olly Wilkins aka ODUB23

Specs:

• 105mm x 105mm platform

• Low profile 19mm body with 16mm concave foot bed

• Tuneable with 11 replaceable steel pins per side

• Moto Pins at the leading and trailing edges for serious grip

• All pins secured with captive locknut

• Strong Forged 4140 Cro-moly steel axles (9/16") with hardened black finish

• 6mm hex key fitting (no pedal spanner flats)

• Fully serviceable, all spares available for a long life

• Weight: 450g/pair

• Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Red, Turquoise, Yellow.

• SRP: £50 / €49,99 EURO / $59.99 USD / $79.99 AUD



Presenting the V11 pedal. For those that favour the durability, compliance and affordability of composite pedals, the new benchmark choice from DMR has arrived!We know a winning formula when we see one. That's why the V11 is moulded with the same proven shape as the legendary Vault pedal, providing a huge platform and concave surface.Developed, tested and refined in conjunction with DMR team rider and designer Olly Wilkins, we can guarantee the V11 is well qualified for a regular dose of heavy punishment.The V11 benefits from DMR’s unique concave shape that allows your foot to sit deep into the centre for supreme grip.V11’s durable glass-reinforced nylon body features eleven replaceable steel pins each side for rock-solid grip. All pins are secured with captive locknuts for ultimate durability. Outer pins are Vault Moto pins that sink deep into your shoe, keeping your foot well and truly planted.V11 is fully rebuildable with the same proven internals as DMR Vault pedals, guaranteeing ride after ride with no-nonsense performance.Available in eight stand out colours:Thanks for reading, we hope to see you guys ripping these pedals on the trails in the near future. You can find out more here . If there are other colours you would like to see, be sure to let us know in the comments!Don't forget to give us a follow: