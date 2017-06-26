PINKBIKE REVIEWS

DMR V-Twin Pedals - Review

Jun 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
DMR may be best known for their flat pedals, but late last summer the British company decided to add a clipless option into the mix. Dubbed the V-Twin, the pedals use an SPD compatible design, with a spring loaded clip-in mechanism surrounded by a wide aluminum platform.

The height of that platform can be fine tuned by adding or removing thin steel shims that sit underneath the two nylon bumpers found on each side of the pedal. Inside each V-Twin is a cartridge bearing and a bushing, which rotate around a 4140 chromoly axle. Available in eight different anodized colors, including magenta and lemon-lime, the V-Twin pedals retail for $159.99 USD.

DMR V-Twin Details
• 95 x 80mm aluminum platform
• Adjustable platform height
• SPD-compatible design
• 4140 chromoly axle
• Colors: black, blue, gold, magenta, LemLime, grey, orange, red
• Weight: 560 grams (pair)
• Price: $159.99 USD
www.dmrbikes.com


Steel shims can be used to customize the platform height to suit different shoes and rider preferences.

Set Up

The V-Twin pedals come with their own cleats, but if you already have a set of Shimano cleats mounted up to your shoes those will work just fine. According to DMR, their cleats offer 5-degrees of float, while Shimano cleats have 4-degrees, but I wasn't able to detect a difference between the two out on the trail.

My set of test pedals came with one shim already in place under the nylon bumpers, but I found that the shoes I was using (Shimano's AM-51) didn't need that extra height, and I ended up removing them. The process is easy, but it is fairly tedious – by the time all is said and done you'll have extracted and then reinstalled 28 small Torx screws. In other words, not something you'll want to to every day. The goal of the adjustable bumpers is to have more of the shoe in contact with the platform, rather than just resting on the clip-in mechanism. It's also possible to add up to seven traction pins to each side for even more grip, although that can make it more difficult to get out, so it's worth experimenting to find the setup that works best for you.


Performance

If you've used an SPD-style clipless pedal before, getting accustomed to the V-Twins won't take any time at all. There's a wide range of adjustable spring tension, and at their tightest setting the V-Twins offer more resistance than a comparable set of Shimano pedals, which could be good news for riders who have trouble keeping their feet locked in. They're not quite as tight as HT's X1 pedals, but it was more than enough for my needs – I ran them about 1/3 of the way into the available range.

Compared to Shimano's M647 pedals the feeling of clipping in and out of the V-Twins is nearly identical, and unless you went on a ride with a Shimano on one side and the DMR pedals on the other it'd be hard to tell them apart. I actually did go on a ride with that exact setup, and found that the action of the M647 felt a tiny bit smoother, but it's a very subtle difference – the two feel extremely similar.

In theory, the V-Twin's larger platform should provide a bigger target to aim for, but I found that locating the pedal wasn't any easier than the set of XT pedals I had installed previously. That's likely due more to years of muscle memory than anything else – I don't usually struggle to find my pedals again no matter the platform size. That being said, the larger surface underfoot does make it possible to get away with using softer soled shoes without feeling like your foot is curling over the pedal spindle on long rides.

Mud clearance is on-par for this style of pedal, and on the few occasions when I had trouble clipping in a few solid kicks against the side of the platform was all it took to clear the mud from the bottom of my shoe and get back on my way.


There are some scuff and scratches, but those are to be expected, and overall the V-Twin pedals have held up well.


Durability

After almost six months of use the V-Twins are starting to show some battle scars on the aluminum body, but they're still spinning smoothly, and there's only the slightest amount of play, which isn't detectable out on the trail. When I pulled them apart I was pleased to see that there was still plenty of grease on the spindle, and there wasn't any internal rust to be seen, an impressive feat considering that the number of deep puddles and rainy rides they've been on. The bearings and the bushings are still in good shape, and when it does come time to replace them it's a simple process.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesDMR's V-Twin pedals are a solid choice for riders in the market for a tough set of pedals with a larger platform underfoot. They're not light, and they're not cheap, but they are more customizable than other options on the market. They're also available in magenta, which may be all it takes to sway some riders in their direction.  Mike Kazimer





13 Comments

  • + 7
 DMR makes the strongest and longest lasting pedals out of anyone. I gave so many others a chance but nothing still kicks like my V12 mags. After 10 years of use, they are still alive and bearings still exist... amazing!
  • + 2
 I've got a 12 year old set of v12 mags and the bearings are just starting to go. They've been on every bike I've owned in that time too. Mountain bikes, dirt jump bikes, BMXs, downhill bikes, enduro bikes. You name it they've been there. Some of those bikes got well and truly thrown around as well, with some fantastic crashes. The pedals have shrugged everything off. Unbelievable. Couldn't recommend DMR's pedals enough.
  • + 1
 I respectfully disagree. Have a set of Vaults and got serious play after around 8 months in the bushings. It's an easy job to replace, but the service kits price is a joke. I have a set of Nukeproof pedals which have had zero servicing in 3 years and have no play.
  • + 1
 Nice, I scooped some nearly-new V-Twins half price on eBay yesterday. Looking forward to getting my hands (feet) on them - customising the shoe contact without using pins for just a little friction in the float really appeals to me but I might end up installing the pins to experiment. Good to hear durability is OK - I read one bad report from a Pinkbike user but figured if I saw some going cheap I'd give them a shot.
  • + 4
 Not light and not cheap? What happened to pick two?
  • + 7
 Durable + Durable, obviously
  • + 1
 I think BontrGer's saying has evolved to: "light, cheap, durable, or colors; pick two."
  • + 1
 Does the larger Platform and adjustable height thereof make any difference when clipped in or is it purely there to help you find the pedal easier?
  • + 3
 My girlfriend got a set of these after having some severe issues with her feet cramping on longer descents due to the lack of support on her traditional spds. Tried new shoes and a few other things and none of it worked.

These were the magic bullet. The platform is noticeable under foot, it's not just for finding the pedal. I tested them as well with my 2FO cliplites and really liked the feel (Although just playing around in the yard). It was more noticeable than I expected it to be.
  • + 1
 @Birmingnar: Thank you, that is what I was interested to hear. My older Shimano type ones, the outer cage is really worth nothing more than a bash guard Wink
  • + 1
 Yeah, I was wondering that, as well. With my 647s, the floating platform could still wiggle a lot even after clipped in. Can you feel the dmr platform once engaged, or at least some resistance to rotate freely?
  • + 1
 The article states that you can get away with a softer soled shoe, as the pedal supports the foot more. I think it just depends what you're into. I imagine if it all gets a little hairy and you have to throw a foot out, having a larger platform - especially with the option to add pins - might help keep you on the bike if you can't manage to clip in straight away.
  • + 1
 Any info on the release angle? Is is exactly at 5° which is the float angle??
Thanks!

