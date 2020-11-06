This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars

Nov 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


DNR Designs have released a new tool that takes away the guesswork from achieving a perfect handlebar alignment.

The 'Keep it True' tool clamps onto your bars using bands at either side of the stem clamp, and the tool then runs down to your fork stanchions. You simply need to adjust the bars until the two prongs at the bottom fo the tool touch the stanchions evenly. Although not a necessary tool for home mechanics it does look to massively simplify the process of getting a good alignment between the bars and front wheel.



The DNR Designs Keep it True tool is available now for $220. You can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tools


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
94448 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
81433 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
73741 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67439 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
63458 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
49646 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
48773 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
45903 views

17 Comments

  • 9 0
 We need someone to run the numbers of how long this would take to pay for its self in a bike shop environment. Like how long does it take to align bars with and without the tool vs wage of said bar aligner.
  • 4 1
 approximately 300 years.
  • 3 0
 Those metric or imperial years?
  • 3 0
 Apparently my handlebars have been at 45* from my center of steer. Thanks DNR!
  • 3 0
 Why so cheap, surely worth twice that price???

Is it made in canada or US?
  • 3 0
 Wait, what month is it...
  • 2 0
 No thanks I have two good eyes.
  • 1 0
 So, that's kind of the orthodontics of bikes. DNR, you understand your addressable market well!
  • 2 0
 It needs a lazer beam. And a $15 pricetag.
  • 2 0
 I actually prefer my handlebars to be just off just a tad.
  • 1 0
 I actually really like this idea. I'm super OCD about this kinda thing, down to the fact I'd use this on a DH bike.
  • 2 0
 SOLD!
  • 2 0
 Lol!
  • 2 0
 That price...
  • 1 0
 what's with Napoleon Dynamite
  • 1 0
 Maybe $20 I would consider it
  • 1 0
 This tool, at $220, belongs in that Mopar Jeep.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020546
Mobile Version of Website