This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars

DNR Designs have released a new tool that takes away the guesswork from achieving a perfect handlebar alignment.
The 'Keep it True' tool clamps onto your bars using bands at either side of the stem clamp, and the tool then runs down to your fork stanchions. You simply need to adjust the bars until the two prongs at the bottom fo the tool touch the stanchions evenly. Although not a necessary tool for home mechanics it does look to massively simplify the process of getting a good alignment between the bars and front wheel.
The DNR Designs Keep it True tool is available now for $220. You can find out more here
Is it made in canada or US?
