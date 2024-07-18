Powered by Outside

Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body

Jul 18, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

It's a brave new world, and with the coming of each day it feels we've fallen deeper into some strange dream. The stuff of science fiction is alive and well, as beautifully displayed by this latest tech from the firm Dnsys.

With successfully funded Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, Dnsys has brought the X1 lightweight human exoskeleton to market, meant to assist in all forms of bipedal locomotion. The design is delightfully simple, and relies on two hip-located motors to drive the system.

Made from aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon fiber, the exoskeleton weighs around 1.6 kilograms, including all motors and batteries. They're quick to mention that this is not a medical device, but instead intended for recreation.


photo
The motor is impressively small, considering the power output.

photo
For reference, this is the Minicheetah.

If you can put aside the fear of an uncaring robotic system malfunctioning and accidentally dislocating your hip, there are some serious performance gains to be had. Promising a peak power of 900w (1.2 Hp) and a maximum speed of 27 km/h, the X1 can turn your weak little jog into a terrifying sprint in no time. It has a range of assist modes, as well as a one-press boost that gives you maximum output for a brief burst.

photo
All that, and a reduced heart rate.
photo

You can edit and control modes via a very sleek-looking app, much like the motor controls on any given eMTB system. The app allows you to monitor battery life, get an estimate of calories saved, and analyze your range of motion.

In terms of sizing, it's a one-size-for-all affair, though the range of adjustment does seem to be adequate, ranging from 75 to 105cm. If you splurge for the X1 Carbon Pro, you can add additional waist links to accommodate a larger fit. There are BOA ratchets on the thighs to cinch things down, and the waist has a rough link-driven fit with a fine adjust.

As to how the X1 intuits your desired output and motion, Dnsys is touting the use of AI computing to gauge your effort. "We utilize a small neural network to predict muscle forces in real-time using time-series data obtained from magnetic encoders and IMUs. When performing inference, we only require data from the exoskeleton's proprioception sensors, conducting the inference locally without collecting or uploading any user data."

photo
Accidental almost Black Flag logo.

Early beta-test reviewers have also mentioned use of the X1 on bicycles, which certainly piqued my interest. Imagine, you can effectively turn any bike in your garage into an ebike, not via modification to the vehicle itself but instead by strapping this device to your meatbody.

Dnsys, if you're reading this, let it be known that I'd love to test one of these. Please.

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Dnsys


50 Comments
  • 71 5
 Finally there's some assistance for E-Bikers for they way from the sofa to the moped. Just kidding...
  • 1 0
 Why even bother getting off the couch.
  • 33 2
 Man, I have always said, hiking is about getting the most miles in the short time that I have to go hike. I'm a busy w a job and kids and just don't have the time to go the distances I want. When I strap this on, I can turn my boring worthless 7mile hike into a 17mile hike.

And to all the haters saying I need to earn my views, I work just as hard as I did back when I was an acoustic hicker, I just go further.

It's also a great training tool for competitive/professional hikers trying to maximize their skills training. I can do two or three times the technical descent s I used to do on my acoustic hikes.

Total convert, never looking back. You all are mad because you just can't afford one.
  • 8 2
 But but but the increased erosion! We need a ban on e-hiking! Get this stuff off my page, you need to start e-backpacker instead.
  • 1 0
 The point being made here is hilariously solid.
  • 21 5
 I have realized I must be the weird one who actually likes doing the things, and not just saying that I do the things. I realize this could help people with true disabilities, but if someone is physically capable and chooses not to put in the effort they might want to ask themselves if this is really something they want to participate in. I'm sorry, but to all the E-bikers and now E-hikers, simply saying you were able to go all day shouldn't be the point.
  • 2 2
 Not all disabilities are visible.
  • 1 0
 @tigerstripes: like mental disabilities?
  • 2 1
 What exactly constitutes a "true disability?"
  • 17 0
 Will we ever run out of ways to ask less of people?
  • 10 0
 Genuinely really cool especially for those with mobility issues. Imagine having problems walking short distances but now you can ride a normal bike, get off, walk to the shops and back, then pedal home. This could change people's lives for the better. That being said, I'm generally skeptical of technology that skirts around medical certification but interfaces with our bodies. I don't really trust companies to get it right...
  • 4 0
 this would probably also be helpful for people recovering from leg muscle/joint injuries or surgeries. I suspect it could also shorten the duration of the recovery period as well.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: they are also being trialled in high fatigue jobs...think the powerloader in Aliens!
  • 11 0
 "(...) instead by strapping this device to your meatbody." Dario you're a poet.
  • 3 0
 It has internal cable routing. I'm out.
  • 5 0
 Can't wait till we have Emarathon races and Esprints, and E high jump's... yeah, woo.....

And let's get the whole Exosuit involved for some powerlifting!!

WALL-E is the future. Sit in your hoverchair and just tell the robot bike where to ride while streaming the GoPro...

I jest, mostly. The machine has always been part of the deciding factor in mountain bike racing and so adding a motor is just another part of a different class of machines to compete with. But... mostly it's to try and sell more Ebikes! Smile
  • 8 0
 Knee and ankle surgeons rejoice!
  • 6 0
 Right? A bunch of out of shape people putting this on and going full throttle is going to destroy their non usable joints.
  • 6 0
 We cant we just stop going outside and just enjoy VR? We are approaching it slowly anyways. Maximum fun with minimum effort ftw!!!!
  • 6 0
 Looking forward to the hiker vs. e-hiker debates. Can you use this in Wilderness areas?

Also, the audio dubbing on that video is seamless.
  • 5 0
 Strange how all the people picture in the ad look as it they could manage quite well without the device.
  • 2 0
 That's just advertising, they market things to people based on how they see themselves. Nerf guns are modeled by teenagers, because 12 year olds want to be teenagers so bad. Poise adult diapers are always modeled by 40 year olds. And don't even get me started on how pickup trucks are advertised vs how they are used. even bike ads are modeled by how we see ourselves as riders. on one hand it shows what the bike is capable of, on the other hand... psh as if. there are more freds and joeys riding s-works bikes that there are pros riding s-works bikes.
  • 2 0
 @Rexuis-Twin: I'm an adult and still engage in nerf fights with an adult diaper. No need to be subbed off
  • 4 0
 Wouldn't your feet still implode from having no extra support/being subjected to far longer durations + loads than they're used to?
  • 4 0
 Could you imagine being able to hack this and totally destroy my wife's early morning jog? So much potential here.
  • 3 0
 Homer Simpson: Hey what's lucky hooked up to?
Nurse: A respirator. It breathes for him.
Homer: And here I am using my own lungs like a sucker.
  • 4 0
 wtf Burn with fire please
  • 3 0
 A better product for MTB would be knee braces that help absorb impact forces.
  • 3 0
 Well this should prove to be an entertaining comments section
  • 3 0
 I’ve always wanted an exo-skeleton.
  • 2 0
 "It's like having mini racing engines in your legs..." Racing engines have never gone up in flames. Never. Not once.
  • 2 0
 Why limit yourself to one or the other exo assisted ebiking is the next big thing.
  • 2 1
 As someone who got taken out the game for months after muscle fatigue ment I didn't absorb a landing correctly. I actually think this is awesome.
  • 2 0
 This is great for people with health issues. Unfortunately, I see a lot of lazy rich people buying this instead…
  • 3 0
 physiotherapists are about to make a whole lot of money lol
  • 3 0
 this is actually sick,
  • 1 0
 I'm already the a**hole flagging rides on Strava, don't make me become the villain
  • 2 0
 I'll take one of these and a box of Viagra please
  • 1 0
 Just wait until they release an upper body version. No more sitting on your hand for that stranger effect!
  • 1 0
 I had an idea of creating something like this for April Fools day but real life beat me to it.
  • 2 0
 what on earth
  • 1 0
 Startup names without vowels just spell trbl to me.
  • 2 0
 Dntysts will love this
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this was hidden by the ebike filter for people
  • 1 0
 Ebikers need this to lift their ebikes off the roof of their Forester
  • 1 0
 Queue the Boost button absolutely shredding someone's legs
  • 1 0
 Gives new meaning to the term "strap on"
  • 1 0
 And my new band's name is....Meatbody
  • 1 0
 lmao
  • 1 3
 How is this front page material.







