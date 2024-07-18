Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body

It's a brave new world, and with the coming of each day it feels we've fallen deeper into some strange dream. The stuff of science fiction is alive and well, as beautifully displayed by this latest tech from the firm Dnsys.
With successfully funded Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, Dnsys has brought the X1 lightweight human exoskeleton to market, meant to assist in all forms of bipedal locomotion. The design is delightfully simple, and relies on two hip-located motors to drive the system.
Made from aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon fiber, the exoskeleton weighs around 1.6 kilograms, including all motors and batteries. They're quick to mention that this is not a medical device, but instead intended for recreation.
The motor is impressively small, considering the power output.
If you can put aside the fear of an uncaring robotic system malfunctioning and accidentally dislocating your hip, there are some serious performance gains to be had. Promising a peak power of 900w (1.2 Hp) and a maximum speed of 27 km/h, the X1 can turn your weak little jog into a terrifying sprint in no time. It has a range of assist modes, as well as a one-press boost that gives you maximum output for a brief burst.
You can edit and control modes via a very sleek-looking app, much like the motor controls on any given eMTB system. The app allows you to monitor battery life, get an estimate of calories saved, and analyze your range of motion.
In terms of sizing, it's a one-size-for-all affair, though the range of adjustment does seem to be adequate, ranging from 75 to 105cm. If you splurge for the X1 Carbon Pro, you can add additional waist links to accommodate a larger fit. There are BOA ratchets on the thighs to cinch things down, and the waist has a rough link-driven fit with a fine adjust.
As to how the X1 intuits your desired output and motion, Dnsys is touting the use of AI computing to gauge your effort. "We utilize a small neural network to predict muscle forces in real-time using time-series data obtained from magnetic encoders and IMUs. When performing inference, we only require data from the exoskeleton's proprioception sensors, conducting the inference locally without collecting or uploading any user data."
Early beta-test reviewers have also mentioned use of the X1 on bicycles, which certainly piqued my interest. Imagine, you can effectively turn any bike in your garage into an ebike, not via modification to the vehicle itself but instead by strapping this device to your meatbody.
