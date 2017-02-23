Counterpoint: Do We Really Need E-Bikes?

At this point, there's no getting around the fact that e-bikes are here to stay, especially in Europe. Nearly every brand, including industry behemoths like Specialized and Trek, have electric-assist mountain bikes in their lineup, and the advertising campaigns are in full swing, touting the benefits of riding a battery-powered bicycle.
Here at Pinkbike, there's been no shortage of internal debates and meetings attempting to figure out just how to address this elephant in the room. Can they be ignored? I wish that were the case, but I'm afraid that now that the Pandora's box has been opened, it's going to be really, really hard to close. I've aired my opinions on e-bikes before, but given Matt Wragg's recent op-ed it seems now is the time to dive a little deeper into the topic.
Yes, you can get airborne and sideways on an e-bike. But would a lighter, non-motorized bike be a better choice? I think so. Photo: Harookz.
Let's start by looking at a few of the arguments that are commonly used to promote e-bikes.
You Can Get More Done In the Same Amount of Time
It's true; an e-bike allows you fast forward to the best part of any ride, speeding up the climbs and getting you to the descent faster than even the world's best riders could on their own power. And yes, that speed boost makes it possible to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. But to what end? Are our lives so busy, our attention spans so short, that we can't take the time to appreciate the pleasure and the pain that a long ride can bring? Modern mountain bikes have evolved into incredibly light and efficient machines – why weigh them down again with a motor and a massive battery?
It's Going to Help Grow the Sport
I'm not at all sold on the argument that e-bikes will grow the sport of mountain biking. Honestly, how many riders will purchase an e-bike, and then somewhere down the line decide, “You know what? I wish I didn't have a motor so these hills would feel harder.”
Matt Wragg mentioned it in his article, but if you're going to shell out thousands of dollars for a bike that makes going uphill easier, why would you purchase the equivalent of an off-road moped? Why not go all-in and purchase a dirt bike? Especially when you consider that in the United States, e-bikes are prohibited from many areas where 'regular' bikes are allowed, relegating them to the same spots populated by dirt bikes and ATVs. I don't know about you, but I'd feel pretty silly showing up to a trailhead with a tiny electric motor on my bike when I could have a 450cc engine between my legs and a throttle to twist. Rather than being a way to get riders into mountain biking, I see it e-bikes as being more likely to convince riders to pick up a dirt bike instead.
The best way to help mountain biking grow? Take the R&D money being dumped into electric motors and spend it on getting more kids on bikes. Invest in middle and high school race leagues. Focus on lowering the cost of entry into the sport, and on producing well-equipped, reliable mountain bikes that don't cost an arm and a leg. It may not have the immediate return on investment, but I'm positive it will be worth it in the long run.
They're Fun. How Can You Be Against Fun?
Of course e-bikes are fun. Why wouldn't they be? I'm sure ripping across a pristine snow-covered meadow in a Wilderness area aboard a snowmobile is a blast too, but that doesn't mean I need to endorse it. It's the baggage that e-bikes bring that I'm opposed to, the fact that they can't be easily maintained out on the trail, the looming access issues, not to mention the fact that you need to charge your bicycle after every ride, or risk being stranded miles from a home with a 50-pound hunk of metal and plastic that's a massive chore to pedal.
Cruising through the forest on a non-motorized machine. Photo: Paris Gore.
Chasing the Dollar
Part of the reason that e-bikes leave a sour taste in my mouth is the way that they're being marketed, and how many companies are scrambling to add them to their lineup with little regard to the possible repercussions. Mountain bike sales haven't exactly skyrocketed in recent years, and the end of the wheel-size war has caused bike companies to look for other avenues to explore in search of the almighty dollar.
I recognize how difficult it is to survive in the bike industry, but it pains me to see how quickly companies are willing to sell out and start producing e-bikes. “If we don't do it someone else will,” is the refrain I've heard multiple times from smaller bike brands who are working on e-bike projects, hoping to avoid missing out on 'the next big thing.' Why not look to the running industry for inspiration? It's one of the simplest sports in existence, and there's no shortage of suffering when you lace up a pair of running shoes, but you don't see companies suddenly jumping ship to start producing rollerblades.
Last season, a large European brand named after a geometric shape provided the photographers covering the Enduro World Series with e-bikes in order to help them cover the distance between stages more quickly. On the surface, it seems like a generous offer, but you can't tell me they weren't banking on the fact that photos of those bikes would show up in the race reports. The scheme worked, and if you look at the coverage of the course recon days, you'll see plenty of e-bikes in action. It's a Trojan horse style of campaign, similar to what Specialized did with their elite athletes, sending them Turbo Levos to try, 'no strings attached.' In many cases the athletes or photographers weren't under any explicit obligation to do anything with the bikes, but don't you think that if the source of your income, someone that can choose not to renew your contract at the end of a season, sent you an e-bike, you'd figure out a way to include it in a cheeky Instagram post or two? I sure think so.
The headlong charge by the industry to produce e-bikes reminds me of the years that ski companies started producing snowblades, those super-short skis that were meant to keep skiers from defecting to the rapidly growing snowboard scene. In case you missed it, it didn't work, and snowblades ended up becoming the Razor scooters of the ski world.
There are plenty of pros who have accepted e-bikes, the legendary Nico Vouilloz included.
But luckily Sam Hill hasn't been spotted on one... at least not yet.
Trail Access
This is the big one, the most important aspect of the whole e-bike debate in North America, particularly the United States. Across the US there are thousands of miles of trails that are currently designated as being for “non-motorized vehicles only.” In many locations, getting the approval to ride mountain bikes in these areas took years of negotiations by dedicated cyclists, and even after getting the green light that access often remains tenuous.
What happens when an e-bike rider who's decided that the rules don't apply to them has a run-in with an elderly hiker while racing up
the trail? In our litigious society, it's easy to envision a land manager deciding to ban bikes of any kind rather than trying to spot which bike has a motor and which one doesn't. Once access is revoked it will take another endless round of mind-numbing meetings to get it restored again, if at all. There's also the fact that as e-bikes become more common, so too will the hop-up kits that allow riders to bypass the speed limit that's imposed on them by the manufacturer, increasing the risk that incidents will occur between different user groups - just imagine how a horse would react if a nearly silent two-wheeled vehicle came speeding up the trail without warning.
As far as trail wear and goes, I don't see any reason why e-bikes would cause any more damage than a regular bike, except for one thing - remember the point about being able to do more laps in the same amount of time? Well, that's double or triple the amount of use on that particular trail, which means that maintenance is going to be required sooner than it would have had only non-motorized bikes been used. It's not as strong of a sticking point as the potential for user conflicts and losing trail access altogether, but it's something to bear in mind nonetheless. What's Next?
With all that being said, what does the future of e-bikes look like? Well, I can say that it's getting more and more difficult to name a company that's not producing or planning on producing an e-bike – it doesn't look like they're going to disappear any time soon.
In an ideal world, I'd like to see e-biking positioned as an entirely different sport, rather than being lumped in with mountain biking, at least as far as media coverage goes. Yes, traditional and e-mountain biking are similar, but you don't see Skiing magazine covering the latest snowboard technology, do you? That may be the wishful thinking of a Luddite whose idea of a mountain bike is one that's fully human powered, but I'd like to keep the motorized and the non-motorized aspects of the sport separated as long as possible.
Overall, I don't want to see the sport that I've been fully immersed in for the last two decades diluted, watered down and ultimately cast aside by companies searching for another way to make money as quickly and easily as possible. Mountain bikes are human powered, and I'd like to see it stay that way. Here's hoping.Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Pinkbike.com. For an alternate take on this contentious topic, you can read Matt Wragg's opinion here.
by those who cheat. So, when I think about Lance saying "yeah I cheated, but so did everyone else", it makes sense how
e-biking has taken off in Europe. Just like a snowball... This is certainly a complex issue and some people have a very good reason for e-biking, but at the end of the day only you can decide if you want to play in the same sandbox as the other kids, or go play somewhere else. I've already been beaten by e-bikes both on the road and on the trail, and I have also destroyed an e-biker on my morning commute...and it felt so so so good...
Now with that being said, for the rest of us, just ride a normal bike or a dirt bike. Pick a side. I genuinely think ebikes are dumb for people who do not need the pedal assist. I have no problem with riding a moto on trails, if you don't want to pedal, get a moto.
With all that being said, ride whatever the hell you want. We all ride to have fun, not to judge people for their opinions on ebikes and such
Who needs e-bikes? I don't think it really boils down to needs. They are just another toy and still a great way to go out and have fun.
So only those who help build/maintain your trails can ride your trails?
If access was not an issue and ebikes were legally allowed on 100% of mtb trails, would ebikes still be an issue (aside from damaged egos)?
This is an access issue, plain and simple. It has been too much of a fight to get mtbs on trails, and ebikes are putting that access in jeopardy.
Access is generally limited by the old school thinking that bikes do more damage to the trails than hikers. That's a "fact" that has been repeatedly debunked. Since E-bikes aren't significantly heavier than a standard bike--20 lbs heavier isn't the weight of a MX bike--the foot print a tire from an E-Bike makes isn't going to be doing any additional damage to trails, but as was pointed out, the ability to ride trails more often will likely force a trail maintenance issue. But that issue becomes moot when E-bikes are relegated to ATB trails.
It seems to me that the bigger issue is the perception that riding an E-bike and enjoying it is seen as some form of bastardization of mountain biking. Me? If someone wants to ride an E-bike on trails, I give no F$$ks any more so than if someone wants to ride a single speed hard tail on the trails or a DH bike or an "enduro" bike. It's personal preference.
So no E-bikes can't change that. In fact I bet my hand that if you suddenly gave a guy like Mike Kazimer any influence over wildlife access, the first thing he would do after granting more access to MTBs would be absolut, unconditional E-bike ban.
The only thing we learn from history is that nobody ever learns from history
Some of them E-bikers will find ways of increasing the power and not needing to pedal, with long battery life. And they will do it for the sole purpose of dressing up a miserable light motorbike as a mountain bike. Proper motorbikes are fkng scary to ride for many (like me) and are recognizeablw from a mile on a trail, especially ones with combustion engine. No folks will not play by the rules, just like none of us have.
Can you stop it though? Hell no. Are drones like Karma dangerous and isn't it damn irresponsible to give flying devices in such numbers to so many people, when by 80/20 principle, 20% of them are fkng stupid? Can they fall on your head or the windshield of your car when driving on a highway? Yes. Can any law system on the planet execute an eventual ban? Off course not.
I only have an issue with it from an access perspective. The folks who've worked for years to ensure land access for human powered bikes shouldn't have that work at risk due to a new user group. If e-bikes want to ride trails, let them go lobby and build their own. I'm guessing they'll run into many of the same issues as the dirt bike crowd. Land access to build trails is a long painful process in the US.
The Pacific North West has some of the best trail access in the country and I am adamantly against anything that could jeopardize that.
If it was not to pedal, I wouldn't see te point of riding a bike.
they can't wait to have a legitimate excuse to shut em down..
"they have motors" is all its gonna take.
i've never ran into a dude on an e-bike hustling me off a trail. i've ran into plenty of dickhead Spandex Avengers not even pretending to yield the right-a-way while i'm on some hard climb and they're barreling down the hill chasing their Strava riding in some group that's 12 deep. i'll take the old dude any day of the week.
and on that note... is that even a problem? even on a weekend day in the middle of summer at my local trail bike hole... i'll run into maybe 10 people? in a 2 hour stint? when i go ride DH around MD i might not even see another single person, biker or hiker, more than half the time, or its the random teens blazing green on a rock ledge next to the trail or some shit. was in the hills of Nelson and Revelstoke on my Canada trip and saw about zero people in the dead smack middle of a summer day. saw 2 whole people at the Kamloops Bike Ranch. where are people even going that this is being envisioned as being a legit problem... like these dudes are gonna invade your trails in droves or something?
if anything, i'd imagine you might see more of these people get out there to ride stuff like the C&O Canal in Washington DC which is already a flat gravel path full of a million people and strollers and dogs... which kinda leads me to "who cares."
" I don't want to see the sport that I've been fully immersed in for the last two decades diluted, watered down and ultimately cast aside by companies searching for another way to make money as quickly and easily as possible."
The bike industry comes out with new standards every year that change ride quality in the smallest of increments, and end up costing the consumer a lot of money.
But every rider won't be riding 2-3 times more, making lap after lap... The people interested e-bikes are people who are passionate about mtb but their lifestyle from there 20's is not compatible with their lifestyle in their 40-50s. riding 4-5 days per week, bumming around in that little mountain town, has turned into working 60-70 hour weeks schlepping it in the city and maybe riding twice a month.
I could either pay a guy to shuttle me up in his shitty chevy pickup and get a few quick laps in or I could pedal my ass up on an ebike, bum leg and all, and work my ass off for a couple fun laps. Either way my impact to the trail is exactly the same...
If you are looking to get the most laps in, pop that bike on the back of your pickup truck and run some shuttle laps with it. The emissions and wear on a gravel road from your V-6 or V-8 SUV or truck is hardly nothing at all compared to that of the spotted owl killing, newt squishing and fish electrifying terror of the modern E-bike.
Beware the E-bike! The Eeeeee bike! (truth be told, if they had simply added "co" to "e" and maybe offered several models of "Prius" eco-bikes, this would not only be a non-issue, but they'd be celebrated!).
1. Existence of E-bikes is ruining your mountain biking experience
2. You don't like E-bikes marketed as MTBs because you know that MTB is more than this
3. You want a clean distinction between real Mountain bikers and people riding two wheeled vehicles
4. You want to tell people what mountain biking is and what isn't
Then please go and sort yourself out before telling thousands of people how you feel (aka, please I hope someone agrees with me and shares my point of view forward) Get a nice beer, get a damn good shag, smoke weed, eat psilocybans, whatever makes you zoom out. It is a bicycle, a stupid counterproductive hobby making you waste tons of time that could be utulized for the benefit of humanity, if even for not doing sht and not generating more garbage. Suicide is more utilitarian than mountain biking for fks sake. So pleas, if you are already doing something stupid, in nature (that in fact doesn't give a tiniest fk about you, would kill you rather quickly, if you weren't protected by civilization) then share it with people who want to do something even more stupid. After all you are one level more stupid than a guy walking around wilderness with a dog (Why does anyone have a dog?!) so don't stuck your nose up.
Having, said that...
On the other side of the spectrum, if you plan to spend 6500$ on a motorized vehicle, buy a decent E-trials motorbike, instead of riding silly bicycles. If you want to run a motorbike with bicycle parts on it, then you may as well buy a fkng KTM E-SX which by the way was sold for 7500$ on the 2016 model sale out. Oooor, you are a fkng douche, that want a motorbike with bicycle parts so that you can ride it on MTB or hiking trails in a half-stealth mode, because you are a pussy who doesn't dare to ride a moto there or doesn't dare to try to legalize moto access.
Which brings me to a final twist:
Some people on high mral horse, don't like motorbikes in nature. Well, please see the commercial for Specialized 6-Fattie Turbo Levo where Matt Hunter and (Sam Otherdude) ride through a clearcut forest. Please explain that nature how bad is 2 wheeled motorized vehicle vs you allowing for a clearcut.
The point being: Think in broader perspectives, that's the only way forward, or Trump yourself into making real mountain biking great again. Funk you very much
1) "You can get more done/why is everyone in such a hurry?" - Why is this your problem? Why are you so concerned with others? Who cares how they utilize their time? Enjoy mountain biking the way you want, and mind your own business. I fail to see why this should be any concern for you.
2) "Grow the sport/talk about feeling silly in the eyes of others." - Again, why is this your problem? Why are you so worried about what others think of you? Why are you concerned with judging others? Dude shows up with an e-bike or a razor scooter or some other "thing" you deem as silly/stupid/a waste of time... who cares? Again, why don't you mind your own business?
3) "Against fun/talk about use & being stranded." - Again, why is it your problem if somebody gets stranded far from home with their heavy ass bike? I've had to walk home 10 miles before with a road bike and no repair kit for a flat tire, so f*cking what? Again, why do you care about somebody else's life or business so much? If they get stranded that's their problem, if it breaks and they can't do maintenance on the trail, that's their problem... I fail to see how either of those instances ruins YOUR experience or inconveniences you in any way what so ever. Why aren't you minding your own business... AGAIN?
4) "Chasing the dollar/companies bandwagoning." - If a company wastes its time on a bad endeavor and makes a misstep, is this your problem? I can see you making the argument for wanting your industry to be strong and viable. All these companies have plenty of models to choose from though. Sometimes new standards or new ideas or new designs don't pan out, and a company wastes money. Happens all the time in every industry on earth. Unless you own a share of a particular company, again... not so sure why you're so concerned with how they direct their revenue, or why that's any of your concern. I'll concede that marketing tactics that push non-sense for the sake of trying to get it to catch on is annoying and potentially wasteful, but hey... welcome to capitalism.
5) "Trail access" - This is about the ONLY point of your 5 points that has any real merit, because its group behavior that can have negative affects on all involved if not done correctly. You SHOULD be worrying about others here because their actions can affect your ability to do something you enjoy, so they should be utilized responsibly.
4 of these (maybe 3.5) are foreal... "non-issues". So that's basically 1 point out of 5 that seems ACTUALLY valid... and not just the opinion of somebody who's either too nosy, has too much time on their hands, or has a self-image problem. At this point, the only difference between you as the writer on this issue, and some helicopter soccer mom from suburbia that's overbearing in her child's PTA and your neighborhood home owner's association... is that she drives around her white Range Rover with Fendi bag drinking out of a Starbucks cup, while you're on a fancy bicycle drinking out of a Camelbak with mud on your shoes. Carry on.
It's like a Russian novel: when you want to fight the system, you may try as hard as you want and your life will still be shit.
The whole drama fizzled out. Dude's that were committed to skating, skated and we're relaxed about whomever showed up to ride. Those that complained stopped showing up.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/11870586
exactly!!! Or on pick up trucks... e-bikes are good, embrace, them. If you dont like them, like me, dont buy one!!!
More shit you can't get fixed at your lbs.
How sweet is your year old I-phone?
Going from 100% to dead with no warning.
Pathetic battery life in the cold.
I'm gonna carve my next bike out of wood.
Maybe they call that skiing or skateboarding...
This! And, I think as consumers, we have to let our favourite companies know that we aren't onboard with what they are pedalling (see what I did there?). Yeah, eBike sales are growing, but they are still a fraction of total sales, and our money talks pretty loudly. I also have no problem complaining (gently) about seeing eBikes in bike shops, much the same way I would complain if they started stocking motorbikes. It's all moral relativism, but consumers are allowed to draw lines.
Will my next bike come from a company that makes eBikes or from a shop that sells them? I have a lot of brand and bike shop loyalty, but I also ride a damn big moral high horse, so I'd have to say that I'll probably opt to buy from places/companies that share my annoying righteous attitude.
- www.bike-eu.com/sales-trends/nieuws/2016/5/e-bike-sales-shows-double-digit-growth-in-main-markets-10126236
- ecf.com/sites/ecf.com/files/CONEBI%20market%20report%20analysis%202016_1.pdf
- www.bike-eu.com/sales-trends/nieuws/2017/2/norway-e-bike-sales-doubles-compensating-for-drop-in-overall-market-10128997
- www.bike-eu.com/sales-trends/nieuws/2016/7/e-bike-import-shows-vast-growth-in-2015-10126775
Companies aren't just looking for new sources of revenue, they are responding to a market demand for these products.
This addresses a second point you make: the growth of the sport. The conventional cycling market growth is slowing, while the e-bike market is growing at an exponential rate. It can reasonably be assumed that the cycling landscape is shifting whether we like it or not.
This leads to a third point you make: trail access. A shifting cycling market will require a re-think in access policies, development, and management. Current infrastructure isn't equipped to deal with this new market or the growth of 2-wheeled access in general. It is unfair to saddle our current trail stewards with the burden of this growth but it would be unreasonable to adopt a "head-in-sand" approach to future development.
Do they not get it? There is no mountain biking without trail access on public lands! And that shit is lazy. I have enough fat ass, no climbing shuttlers on my trails!
Yes. Trail access is not guaranteed, and e-bikes threaten the interoperability of most trails that I've ridden (bikers + hikers).
I was talking to him about his e-bike and he said it was unrealistic for them to become a significant issue mainly because of the price - they add $1000 to the same level of bike and then over time you are looking at expensive battery replacements on top of the standard bike servicing.
If there is ROI to be had, you can bet your ass that all of the big boys will hop on the e-bike train ASAP...
I knee jerk is to say let's ban them at all local trails, but what about the one-off guy who is physically incapable (DISABLED, not fat) of riding...why ban him from the fun?!
Tough subject
I do have to admit that due to the fact that we don't have long descents with the corresponding long climbs, it makes a lot less sense to ride an e-mtb out here than it would in the alps or so.
One more, completely unrelated point: every rider that uses shuttles or chairlifts to get to the top should really stfu about e-bikes.
This. Every public school should have a fleet of strider style kick bikes. Getting kids on bikes is the absolute best way to grow the sport. Get them hooked early and you have a life long customer and bicycle enthusiast.
I live in an area where the biking and hiking trails are built and maintained by trials motorcycle riders. Why? because its efficient. And we share, and it works. ebikes don't scare us that much. In fact we want some because the logging road access is steep and challenging. It better than shuttling trucks.
Give those with disabilities a chance to enjoy the trails. If you do not have a disability and are caught riding that bike on a trail, fine that person (yes, employ mtn bike trail police - preferably from bike clubs that also do trail maintenance) that can fine and/or ban a rider from a trail for illegal use of e-bikes.... okay, too far maybe and one should really police themselves on what is the right thing to do. Just don't use strava to see who's e-bike has the fastest lap time.
It's a toy that your ride around on to have some fun! Seems like a lot of people just need to go ride their bike and be thankful that they can still 'participate' without the need for assistance.
I get that the downhills are fun. I have a DH bike and take lifts all the time. I actually would have no problem with a full on electric DH bike that replaces the need for a shuttle or lift. If you want to ride downhills, get a full on DH bike and ride real downhill trails. But riding an electric trail bike? That does nothing for me. The challenges are part of the fun.
Anyway I don't like how this op-ed leans so heavily on opinion. As an example, a greater counter-point to the argument "you can get more done in the same amount of time" is "yes, true, but that means the total calories you're burning on the uphill is less." Everyone loves the downhills and hates the ups, I know, but fitness is some part of the equation here and e-bikes cut into that. Sure the overweight office workers of the other article get on a bike and pedal easy-rated trails, but without losing much weight since they aren't burning many calories.
It's great to be all warm and fuzzy about the potential for extending this amazing sport to as many people as possible ~ and don't get me wrong I love to share ~ but it's a bad idea, especially in traffic dense places *Black Rock on a cool sunny day here in Oregon* where you have a helluva a lot of riders of varying skill sets riding the same trails. The last thing I want to deal with is someone in over their head relying on a technology that will insert them into an equation their body cannot get them out of.
Lastly, I will stand by my assertion that an E-bike is a moped and not a bicycle and doesn't belong on any trail system other than perhaps one specifically for e-bikes.
"I'm sure ripping across a pristine snow-covered meadow in a wilderness area aboard a snowmobile is a blast too, but that doesn't mean I need to endorse it."
if there is 8' to 10' of snow on the ground why would anyone be against snowmobiling?!?!
No one believes them to be cool - yet. They maybe helpful, but not cool.
Wait until electric cars are affordable for normal humans, then there will be eBikes, that will be light and powerful - and cool.
Thank you, this is the answer and it's amazing that no one in the industry really takes it that seriously. Short term thinking will have short term results.
It only takes one person to get injured by an e-bike that moves faster and with more velocity that a MTB, and trails will be closed.
One possible solution: e-bikes make their own trail network because they can travel further afield and then everyone gets along.
While I am in that group, I would nor would my wife ever buy an ebike, however, I have friends whose wives would be very interested. They are not aggressive riders, hate uphill climbs, but like being on the trails as a social activity.
For these ones... Who am I to say anything?! I think it's awesome they actually tried mtbing in some form, or motorbiking though it's a weird faded line for them.
E-bikes have a place for some.
anything to reduce strain and stress from a sore joint which can mean i could ride for longer is good and it's good for trails and the industry as a whole if more people can get out to ride, as you could have more trail centres, and more power behind trying to get more rights of way opened up.
my only argument against E-bikes is, not to allow twist 'n' go E-bikes, as they are electric motorcycles/mopeds, and only to have pedal assist E-bikes to be classified as E-bikes
If the United States didn't exist, and that part of the debate removed would it be as big a deal?
I have seen this same essential argument play out for years at Skateparks and let me tell you it helps absolutely no one and ruins the experience for everyone. Every skatepark is full of people who either skateboard, bmx, scooter, mountain bike or rollerblade. Everyone is there for the same reason, to have fun doing the sport that they prefer. However, its inevitable that one user group thinks they are better and more deserving of using the space which leads to fights and confrontations despite the facility being used more or less in the same fashion. This ruins the fun for EVERYONE. The same thing is destined to happen with Ebikes.
Entitled mountain bikers are going to whine and stamp their feet "But its not mountain biking...wah wah wah, I am better than you cause I use my legs and I am so good at exercise." If you don't think its mountain biking that is totally fine but it does not change the fact that everyone has a right to have fun and share the environment where multiple sports can be done. So go ahead critics and keep whining like children and see if that stops people from riding Ebikes. Surprise! It wont. What it will accomplish however is making a nice trail a hostile environment where everyone is fighting with one another about something completely trivial that wont change YOUR fundamental experience. Could the trails be busier with more people outside enjoying themselves? Absolutely, but that is something that you will have to learn to live with just as I have with busier skateparks and guess what? Its kinda nice seeing tons of people outside having fun and you learn to appreciate it.
Do I like it when I am at the skatepark on my BMX and there are 30 scooter kids ripping around? Not really. However, because I am an actual human being I can recognize that they have just as much of a right to be there as I do and I share the facility and end up having fun anyway. I won't let it ruin my day and neither should you.
The only part of the critical Ebike argument that holds any merit is the legal trail access issues for people mostly in the USA. Guess what? If you live in area where Ebikes are a threat to access you should probably join a trail advocacy group and actually try to figure this out. Or you can just keep being self righteous a*sholes on the pinkbike comment sections and see how far that gets you....idiots.
Learn to share, help the fight for trail access, or sit down and shut up
No.
