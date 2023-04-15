Reader Story: A Look Into the Numbers Behind World Cup DH Racers Performing Better in Their Home Country



We received this article through our user submissions this week and thought the data visualisations were too interesting not to share. While it may not completely cover the topic of the advantage or disadvantages of a home race for riders it is still a good read as we continue the long wait for the 2023 season to begin.





1. Does the probability of a rider having a good or bad result change when racing in their home country?

2. Which riders show the biggest effects of racing in their home countries?

3. Are home-country racers overrepresented among world cup winners?

Is the probability of a good or bad result higher when racing in your home country?

Ten riders who have raced the most events. Each point represents the percentage back from the winning time, with 0% back being a win. Points clustered on the left represent races where the rider did not finish, did not start, did not qualify, or was disqualified. The black points represent races in the rider’s home country. Note the x-axis is log scaled.

Probability of riders having good race results at races in races in their home country and in other countries On average, when riders are competing at home the probability of having a good result was increased by between 21 and 56%

The probability of a bad result was reduced when racing at home by between 6 and 26% Probability of riders having bad race results at races in races in their home country and in other countries

Which riders show the biggest effects?

Some riders had much bigger effects of racing at home, with the probability of good results when racing at home increasing by over 200 % for some riders.

Ten riders with the largest increase in the probability of good results at races in their home country. Each point represents one race result with the black points representing home country races

Some riders had the probability of bad results increase by over 100% when they raced in their home country

Ten riders with the largest increase in the probability of bad results at races in their home country. Each point represents one race result with the black points representing home country races

Are home-country racers overrepresented among world cup winners?

Example to illustrate how the randomization test for races winners works

Results of randomization test for race winners and location. Shaded bars represent possible numbers of home race wins given the actual winners and venues. Solid bars represent the actual number of home race wins. The actual number of home race wins is greater than the average number we would expect if rider/ race country didn’t matter

Summary