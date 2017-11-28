VIDEOS

James Doerfling, Benoit Coulanges, and the SR Suntour Team Freeride Across BC in Episode 1 of the Rux World Tour

Nov 28, 2017
by SR Suntour  
RUX WORLD TOUR

by SRSuntour
The RUX WORLD TOUR is about adventure thru shared experiences. Early this year we set off to interior British Columbia with Benoit Coulanges, Mark Matthews, Vincent Pernin, Jeremy Stowards, James Doerfling, Romain Baghe, Eliott Lapotre and Matt Brooks to explore and capture. The RUX is a truly versatile fork and no fun was lost because of it.

Sporting success is achieved only when the team is strong. The team can only be strong when the spirit is strong, and this comes only from collective experiences.

Locations: Lillooet, Spences Bridge, Savona, and Kamloops BC.

This was stop number 1 of the RWT, follow along as the next 2 stops will be released before end of year.

Photos: Whyex Productions
Video: Solos productions

