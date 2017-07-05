VIDEOS

Doerfling: WTRF - It's in the Name

Jul 5, 2017
by Race Face  
Doerfling and Race Face

Williams Lake born and based James Doerfling is no stranger to remote alpine, huge natural lines, and rustic accommodations.


James Doerfling Margus Riga

It’s his BC roots that feed his desire to be a big mountain rider and collected attitude that has helped him persevere through the highs and lows of the competition circuit.

James Doerfling Margus Riga

James Doerfling Margus Riga
James Doerfling Margus Riga

With the work JD has put in at Red Bull Rampage in the past, excitement is high for 2017, and the team is stoked to be supporting him with Race Face components.

James Doerfling Margus Riga

It’s this combination of cowboy style and thoughtful execution that makes him a pivotal team member in Race Face product development. As he pushes the boundaries and provides the feedback, our parts get even better.

James Doerfling Margus Riga

With drops this big, and lines this bold, we’re amped to say Doerfling – Welcome To Race Face.

James Doerfling Margus Riga

MENTIONS: @raceface


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
112446 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
109237 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
80171 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
75320 views
Finals Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
74810 views
2018 Specialized Epic - First Ride
73045 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
71460 views
Qualifying Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
61698 views

4 Comments

  • + 5
 Doerfling may not do cash rolls or video game style tricks but every one of his segments makes me want to jump on the bike and go ride - so inspirational! Way to go James!
  • + 1
 FK Yeah!
  • + 4
 Awesome!! Well deserved!
  • + 1
 Great vid, worked perfectly with the music- anyone know the group?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028473
Mobile Version of Website