Doerfling: WTRF - It's in the Name



Williams Lake born and based James Doerfling is no stranger to remote alpine, huge natural lines, and rustic accommodations.











It’s his BC roots that feed his desire to be a big mountain rider and collected attitude that has helped him persevere through the highs and lows of the competition circuit.











With the work JD has put in at Red Bull Rampage in the past, excitement is high for 2017, and the team is stoked to be supporting him with Race Face components.







It’s this combination of cowboy style and thoughtful execution that makes him a pivotal team member in Race Face product development. As he pushes the boundaries and provides the feedback, our parts get even better.







With drops this big, and lines this bold, we’re amped to say Doerfling – Welcome To Race Face.



