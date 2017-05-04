PINKBIKE TECH

Does Boost Spacing Really Make a Stronger Wheel?

May 4, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
We’ve heard enough about wheels and standards relating to them in recent times that it could send us to the looney bin. It really was the main thing to note at Sea Otter—every man and his dog are either starting a wheel brand or pushing “new” wheels to the audience. But what if there was a different take on how to make wheels stiffer and stronger? Is it possible that many of these wheel makers are, more or less, just following each other around in circles (no pun intended) on this whole Boost 110/148 thing? One man, American Classic's Bill Shook, thinks so.

American Classic 2017

It was with a similar borderline insanity that I stumbled over—not from drinking, but rather, fatigue, thanks to a busy week and having dealt with wheels enough to last anyone a lifetime—to the American Classic booth. However, when I arrived I was greeted by Bill, who shortly after greeting me went on to share his concept behind what actually makes a strong wheel, and that from his research, everyone is using Boost to do nothing more than generating a wider flanged, but still problematic system.

Bill’s research led him to go with a more symmetrical front and rear wheel. He moved the rear wheel's disc side out 6mm, which resulted in the center of the hub moving 3mm, creating a rear wheel with the rim sitting almost symmetric between the hub flanges. On the front Bill designed a new axle to work with the Boost spacing, which resulted in a total of 10mm being added to the non-disc side of the hub, also creating an almost symmetric spacing.

American Classic 2017
The drive-side flange on the rear hub was left in place, rather than shifting it over 3mm...
American Classic 2017
And on the front the disc side flange has moved out 3mm to create a more symmetric front wheel.

So where does the idea for all of this come from and how is a slightly narrower flanged, symmetric wheel actually stronger than a wider one that creates a larger bracing angle for the spokes? The theory around conventional Boost wheels makes a lot of sense to many, but Bill has a fairly insightful point to add. He notes that when the stats for the Boost width flanged wheels are made, it’s in relation to a static wheel, and from this perspective, he agrees that they are indeed a stronger wheel. The problem is that we ride our bikes (hopefully) and that movement on a wheel puts varying forces into the wheel at different points, so why are we looking at stats from a static test?

When riding a set of wheels different loads are going through the spokes. Bill notes that when rolling the spokes are loaded from the top and at the bottom, the load is relieved. As a result, the tension in the spokes is constantly moving up and down as the wheel rolls. A non-symmetrical triangulation (dish) in the wheel generates a pull from side to side, a result of the tension moving unequally because of a lack of symmetry. With that said, if a wheel is going to be used (as in, if we were to look at the numbers for a dynamic test), Bill has found that a stiffer wheel can be created from a symmetrical setup, with the axial tension changing the same amount on each side and the rim remaining in the center. If the non-drive side were pulled out, creating an unequal dish, then as the tension in the spokes goes up and down the rim will be pulled over, releasing tension every time. This is one of the causes of wheels going out of true—a symmetric wheel will stay true better because it is not moving the rim around as it is ridden.

American Classic 2017
  American Classic believe that there is enough 'triangulation' with Boost spacing to work on symmetry, rather than making spokes wider.


The flipside to this is that the flange spacing can be too narrow, creating a wheel that is not stiff enough and Bill is the first to admit this, but with the current measurements, American Classic believe that going for symmetry over the wider bracing angle afforded with boost, is of more benefit to riders. Bill says that Boost is a good thing, thanks to the extra space allowing the spacing to be shifted and worked within, while still granting enough triangulation in the wheel.

We also asked Bill why not utilize an asymmetric rim in an effort to achieve the same thing. He noted that while it is possible to gain greater spoke symmetry with an asymmetric rim, it's not the best way to do so when considering function and wheel life. Asymmetric wheels need to be very off center in order to achieve the same amount of symmetry and this creates a twisting motion in the rim itself. That twisting will cause fatigue to the rim quicker than a rim without it.

At the end of the day, everyone is trying to make a stronger wheel with Boost and Bill Shook’s alternate theory is a compelling one. Yes, Boost 148 affords a better spoke bracing angle but the holy grail of wheel building has always been evenly tensioned spokes. It's a bit of a wonder why our industry seemed to put all of the cards on pushing the hub flanges out and improving the bracing angle when they could have done as Bill seems to have here and created a wheel with less dish and more evenly tensioned spokes.

Of course, absent a dynamic test that compares a Boost 110/148 wheelset with an identical wheelset (in terms of materials and lacing patterns) featuring American Classic's approach, it's impossible to say exactly where the truth lies at this point. The likes of Yoann Barelli and Cècile Ravanel, however, are putting these American Classic wheels to the test on the Enduro World Series this year… If we’re looking for further proof of the concept, perhaps we should start by keeping and eye on how those riders fare on American Classic's wheels.

45 Comments

  • + 57
 "Of course, absent a dynamic test that compares. . ."
Give me data or eat dicks, industry. Even then I don't care that much. 0.4% stiffer and 0.2% stronger wheel? Wow! Let's see what difference adding a few mm here and there makes, and then let's see who really cares other than a pro looking to shave fractions of a second off a run time.
  • + 17
 “Without data you’re just another person with an opinion.” - W. Edwards Deming
  • + 13
 Agreed, when I saw the title I was like "sweet Pinkbike got some empirical evidence!" and.... nope.
  • + 4
 Thanks for stating what I was thinking. If a company won't show it's comparative data (I know they all buy each other's stuff to test) to some reasonable competitors they aren't getting a cent from me. This industry hype, media sh*t is such a bummer. We could actually be discussing true advancements and not some fake news.
  • + 0
 Hubs have to have some dimensions to them, so why not try to give them the best geometry?

No one is saying you need to discard your current hubs because they're a horrible failure, then run out and buy these. If you're buying new hubs anyway, why not buy ones with a smarter design?

I agree with the Evo6 offset rear design, but I disagree with narrower flanges and symmetry. My preference is for flanges pushed out to the maximum width, combined with different spoke gauges on either side to balance the forces. This works for lateral forces and ignores radial issues, which I think is a valid approach for mountain bikes; road bikes may benefit from symmetry, though Campagnolo/Fulcrum and Shimano wheels with 2:1 spoking and maximum bracing angles beg to differ.
  • + 1
 Egg zackly.

Marketing: find some angle the rubes don't grok, then mess with it in some irrelevant way and sell it as progress. It is great to want symmetry but bad to prioritize symmetry over common sense. The static analysis is correct wrt stiffness and load and wider flanges rule.

Would have been nice to see an interview on this between Bill Shook and Bontrager, just to see Bill get torn a new one.
  • + 22
 Marketing ....
  • + 12
 Welllllll not actually. Bill's on the right track here. Equal spoke tension is what increases the strength of a wheel more than anything, ask anyone who builds wheels. Not needing to dish wheels makes them stronger.
  • + 0
 BTBS... Baffle Them w Bull Sh*t...
  • + 2
 my rear 150mm reverse efs hub does exactly this, it nothing new as my hope pro2 150mm rear hub also did it. It builds a stronger wheel as forces are equal. Its been known for years.
  • + 1
 Market-chaching$$$$$$$$
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: engineers are liars ... I know that because I'm on of them lol
  • + 14
 Wait, so this is just an opinion article from only one mfg, without actual testing numbers talking about stiffness on wheels or frames? Or talking about the added benefit of frame tire clearance? Come on PB, I thought you were better than that. We want to nerd out here.
  • + 1
 With all due respect, it's common sense that a wheel built with symmetrical design and equal spoke lengths will be stronger.
  • + 16
 Article: You don't need Boost hubs.

Side Panel: Click here to buy Boost hubs!
  • + 6
 That's not actually what it says, it says equal tension is more important than bracing angle, it's still easier to do this on boost hubs and maintain more bracing angle, whether the width is optimal or not remains to be seen. I do not even slightly buy this incremental, bit by bit change of standards, because "the market has to be eased into change", the main motivation to not make drastic changes is to continually make obsolete the used bike market.
  • + 12
 Boost spacing is kinda like the waterproof rating on your watch... Sure, Brand A is waterproof to 100 meters but wow...!! Brand B can go to 200 meters!!! Inconsequential in every day life...
  • + 5
 Dang 200m, what watch is that haha
  • + 0
 @JPickel: this one:http://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/casio/mens-casio-g-shock-military-black-alarm-chronograph-watch-ga-100mb-1aer-ga-100mb-1aer.html?utm_source=google-products&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=shoppingfeeds&source=google-products&gclid=Cj0KEQjwoqvIBRD6ls6og8qB77YBEiQAcqqHexdisye4AoW2PZ4UdmlpKsz4CyEYRl8MAzUctznZifsaAkPR8P8HAQ&gclsrc=aw.ds
  • + 6
 Brilliant. Ask any wheel builder what makes a strong wheel and they'll say "equal spoke tension". Not having to dish wheels is great, as is only needing to keep one length of spoke on hand in case of breakage.
  • + 0
 A more accurate answer would be "higher tension on the low-tension side". With highly asymmetrical spoke angles, the low-tension side has to be very low if you don't want to destroy the high-tension side, so we're largely talking about the same thing, but it's better to understand why equal spoke tension tends to work.

Another great solution is to max out the flange spacing and use 2:1 spoking: both sides would have the best possible bracing angle and both sides could carry maximum tension.
  • + 4
 Bill is right; boost gives you more space to play around with designs, and whether symmetric or traditional dish is better is besides the point.

HOWEVER, our issue as bike riders this that 148 is completely unnecessary, and 15mm thru-axles were also completely unnecessary. There already were wider rear hub standards and 20mm thru-axles!!!!!
  • + 4
 " Bill says that Boost is a good thing, thanks to the extra space allowing the spacing to be shifted and worked within, while still granting enough triangulation in the wheel. "

so the article is simply about:
zero-dish hubs are best.
  • + 6
 Isn't this what Hope has done with their HB.211 bike? It has a symmetric rear wheel with relatively narrow spacing (130mm?). So a stronger wheel than boost.
  • + 5
 It's exactly what they did, hope knows their shit, and for that reason, I seem to be one of the few people on this thread who believes this guy. Boost is just marketing hype. Just like plus size and numerous other things.
  • + 1
 Haven't the Last FF's been employing the same thinking, but with a 135mm hub?
  • + 5
 Symmetrical lacing is so much stronger! as a wheelbuilder (with a bmx background) i applaud this. not if only they'd make rims that dont implode.
  • + 5
 Well wonder what supid standards will happen next?
How about putting disks on the right and drive on the left, do hope no one in the bike industry is reading this?
  • + 3
 When I initially heard of Boost I assumed the goal was to reduce the dish in the rear wheel, as dish and the resulting asymmetry in spoke tension are a major factor affecting wheel integrity. When I learned that this wasn't the case I couldn't wrap my head around it. Sure, it's hard to quantify the benefit of wider triangulation vs. more even distribution of spoke tension, but every wheel I have owned and built that had an asymmetrical rim has stayed true almost indefinitely, while the same can't be said for standard rims in my experience. This is purely anecdotal and there are a ton of variables, but it is pretty well known that more even spoke tension tends to build a wheel that will stay true for longer. Either way, an interesting topic for wheel nerds
  • + 2
 My wheels have lasted a whole lot longer, and stayed true, ever since I started inflating my tires to a pressure that prevents rim impacts. I'd go through a wheelset per year with a few impacts, but with higher pressures, after 6mo my wheels are totally true. I'm bigger than normal (190lb riding weight), on Flow Mk3's, and charge harder than the average rider in my area on very rocky terrain with lots of jumping.
  • + 1
 In other words I just don't think this matters to most riders. 2% increases in stiffness don't mean much when there's an 80% chance of your wheel falling apart after 4 months if you whack it on a rock real hard. So yeah...quit with the new standards.
  • + 1
 I literally scrolled down through this article expecting to see numbers, tests or calculations of any sort to answer this question. All I saw were words, so I know, beyond a doubt, that nothing actually gets answered here- which frankly, is disappointing.
  • + 1
 The only reason I would care about stronger wheel builds than 142 can achieve is if the weight of the rims came down significantly, cause right now a well built wheel using 142 hubs has never given me any problems in all my years riding poorly at 200lb. For instance, if you could get alu rim weights down under 450 for i30 rims, while having reinforced sidewalls on the rim to keep the dents out that'd be a reason to buy into boost earlier than I have to.
  • + 4
 But is it "laterally stiff yet vertically compliant" enough for enduro?
  • + 1
 Hope certainly thinks so
  • + 4
 1,000 Scrabble points for working "triangulation" in there a few times.
  • + 4
 Why not just throw a grenade in the room here?
  • + 2
 Yup cause the only reason Boost came around was for better Bracing Angles.... fucking hell...
  • + 1
 Wasted space is wasted space. The next big thing is bracing, and that is for the simple reason that bracing from one side is better than no sides.
  • + 1
 Is this theory used on all their mountain bike wheelset hubs? Wide Lighting Boost for example?
  • + 1
 MTBing was so much better when we had no internet! #crybabieseverywhere
  • + 1
 It's actually the best right now, cause the bikes are so damn good. But it was better not ever thinking about standards, just how rad your new parts were gonna be and what bike you'd put the old ones on. No more beaters shall be built.
  • + 1
 It makes your wallet empty lol
  • + 1
 Skyway wheels is where it's at
  • + 1
 => SYNTACE EVO-6

Post a Comment



