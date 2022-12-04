Video: Does Mountain Biking NEED Competition?

With the growth of events in mountain biking that are more like jam-sessions and hangouts, including freeride events such as Dark Fest and Red Bull Formation, we're here to ask the hard questions. Christina Chappetta takes the opportunity to chat with riders and get their perspective on the topic of competition while at the Dark Horse Invitational freeride event hosted by Casey Brown, which is a multi-day progression session where newer riders to the scene get to ride along side their mentors in the sport and level-up together.