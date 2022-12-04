Video: Does Mountain Biking NEED Competition?

Dec 4, 2022
by Christina Chappetta  


With the growth of events in mountain biking that are more like jam-sessions and hangouts, including freeride events such as Dark Fest and Red Bull Formation, we're here to ask the hard questions. Christina Chappetta takes the opportunity to chat with riders and get their perspective on the topic of competition while at the Dark Horse Invitational freeride event hosted by Casey Brown, which is a multi-day progression session where newer riders to the scene get to ride along side their mentors in the sport and level-up together.




Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 (Riders who rely on big events to retain sponsorship): "Yes."

But the real question is does the video NEED to autoplay when its embedded? People who rely on being told what to do by upper management: "Yes."
  • 1 0
 Then I’d argue that 80% of Pb readers need autoplay. lol (Can’t wait to count the downvotes.)
  • 1 1
 Chasing Strava times has made me buy new bikes and upgrades etc. I know, im a mug, but Strava can be competitive and therefore a competition of sorts. Does mountain biking need competition? No, but it definitely benefits from it.
  • 1 1
 No, what it does need is more companies, shops and manufacturers putting back into the local comunity spots before they are all gone...
  • 2 0
 Freeride For Life.





