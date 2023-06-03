Reader Story: Does Pedal Kickback Actually Happen?

Jun 3, 2023
by Matt Morrison  
The debate over pedal kickback is ongoing, and depending on who you ask it's either a minor, almost imperceptible phenomenon, or a major issue that needs to immediately be addressed with an idler. Pinkbike's Seb Stott recently wrote an article detailing exactly why you shouldn't worry about it.

If you shouldn't worry, is it actually noticeable? Pinkbike reader Matt Morrison took matters into his own hands, and even created his own data acquisition setup and software. It's great to see riders go this far to try and figure out if what they're feeling can be backed up by data. - Mike Kazimer



Words: Matt Morrison

You have probably heard of pedal kickback. But, like me, you probably aren’t sure if it actually happens out on the trail. No amount of Pinkbike articles, YouTube videos, or trailside debates on the topic could really tell me if I ever experience it while riding. So I decided to directly measure pedal kickback events out on the trail. I spent a few months developing a data acquisition system and a suite of software tools for the job.

I made sensors for the bike that enabled me to compute when pedal kickback occurred while riding. Funnily enough, the most important of these sensors was a simple button on my handlebars. I pressed it when I suspected I felt pedal kickback at my feet. This “rider feedback” button is crucial because we can collect data all day long, but if we cannot ultimately correlate these quantitative results with any meaningful rider feedback, the data doesn’t really mean anything. We are generally saturated with data and yet starved for understanding—and for this test, what I craved was understanding.

I really had no idea what to expect from the results, but I had a hunch that occasional bouts of harshness felt at my feet while riding might be due to pedal kickback. I ran five laps at my local trail network and did two runs of a fairly large, slow-speed drop in the area. The general consensus is that slow-speed drops are where the rider is most liable to experience pedal kickback, so I was glad to get this data included in my field test.

Hunting for pedal kickback events (photo: Zack Watkins)

The video explains all the fine details, but, long story short, pedal kickback happens! There were several instances of perceptible pedal kickback during the field test. This means pedal kickback not only occurred but I also hit the feedback button, indicating I actually felt it as well. I can’t extrapolate the results beyond the scope of my test, but at least I proved to myself that pedal kickback happens for me. Let me know what I got right, what I got wrong, and what topic I should research next.

Another huck liable to produce pedal kickback (photo: Nick Mullen)


Cass Labs

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
47228 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
46344 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
38254 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
35073 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
28998 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
26851 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
25863 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
24419 views

13 Comments

  • 9 1
 This right here is why I love mountain biking! Regardless of pedal kickback, how cool is it that someone decided to take the time to design and produce a homegrown system to analyze it! My hats off to you MattSmile Cheers and keep doing great things fellow Mountain Bikers!
  • 5 0
 but what else am I gonna blame my not smooth landings on? its obviously the bike's fault
  • 4 0
 Blaming the bike empowers you to upgrade parts.
  • 1 0
 @Jordansemailaddress: blame be with you all!
  • 4 0
 Love it! I still don't care about pedal kickback, but at least I have a better understanding of what I don't care about! Thanks for your excellent story and hard work.
  • 1 0
 Hey Matt, you mentioned being in “the highest gear” before sending a drop, “so it should be theoretically the least pedal kickback”. I’ve heard this mentioned before and it makes sense that here would be a difference. Dumb question, but what is the “highest gear”? Is it the biggest or smallest cog on the cassette? Thanks for the great research! Your trail shredding skills are right up there with your computer hacking skills, and your nunchuck skills!
  • 1 0
 Very cool! I hypothesize that a part of the reason some people enjoy high pivot bikes is because of the relative lack of pedal kickback and the freedom of movement of the suspension when pedal forces are separated (at least more than some designs) from the suspension movement.
  • 2 0
 If pedal kick back is real, high engagement hubs belong on hard tails and low engagement hubs belong on squishy bikes?
  • 1 0
 There is some truth to this. I had king hubs on my pivot firebird, and the kickback was not just noticable, but a detriment. I can't help but think it wouldn't have been so bad with say......hopes.
  • 1 0
 Pretty neat. What kind of hub are you running (how many POE)? Would that make a difference in amount of kickback that occurs on trail?
  • 2 0
 Try a Kona process. Kickback is real af
  • 1 0
 Did you try a chainless run? It could be a check on the system to make sure it's not detecting any false kickback events
  • 1 0
 This is brilliant - excellent work Matt!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.082663
Mobile Version of Website