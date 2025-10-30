Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli

Mike Kazimer:
Today I'm joined by Stephane Pelletier, and we have a special guest, Tarek Rasouli
. Tarek's been involved with freeride mountain biking since it first started to gain global attention, back in the early 2000s. He was the only Rocky Mountain Frorider from Europe, joining Brett Tippie, Wade Simmons, and Richie Schley. It helped bring freeriding to a wider global audience.
Then, unfortunately, a crash during a film shoot in 2002 left him paralyzed. But in the years since, he's remained a very influential personality in the mountain bike world. He started Rasoulution, a sports marketing and PR agency. He also helped begin the Freeride Mountain Bike Association back in 2010. Tarek’s been fully embedded in the sport for over 25 years at this point, and is a very nfluential personality behind the scenes. If you don't know him, he's probably been involved in things that you've watched or athletes that you know.
We have him on to take a look back at this year's Red Bull Rampage, the history of the event, and to try to figure out what it might look like in the future.
Stephane and Tarek were both on the ground this year during the event, so they have insights that people watching from home may not have. Mike Kazimer
: Before we go too far, do you know how many Rampages you've attended? How many have you spectated at?Tarek Rasouli
: I believe at least 12. My first Rampage was 2004 that I attended. And then, yeah, I didn't miss too many, but actually I missed the last two, three years - this year was the first time since 2021.Mike Kazimer
: This year the event seemed like it was going fairly well. There were some big crashes, but then the crashes just started ramping up. We saw Szymon Godziek have a huge crash, and you were pretty close on the ground during that one. And then later on we saw Adolf Silva's crash.
How did the tone of the competition start to change as those happened? Did it seem like there was a shift? Because no one wants to see crashes go down. When you're on the ground and you see them in real life... Just kind of set the scene. What was it like?Tarek Rasouli
: Well, of course it hits everyone really hard. You don't know exactly what happened at the time. You didn't know how they're injured. Well, especially Adolf. With Godziek, it was much, I would say a nicer, end because he got up. I was actually in tears when I saw him getting up and being totally, well, pretty fine. But yeah, when Adolf didn't get up and the heli had to come, I was actually pretty close, like probably 200 feet, 300 feet away from his crash. And it was kind of a déjà vu because I saw Paul Basagoitia’s crash in 2015, 10 years ago.
Paul was actually standing right next to me when Adolf’s crash happened. We were both shocked, but I think he was like super shocked because for him, it was almost like being on the other side, because he knows both sides. And at the time, the heli came pick up Paul, and this year it was Adolf.Mike Kazimer
: It’s tricky, because whenever there's a really bad crash or accident people say they want it to be a safer event. There are some ways we'll get into later to make it safer, but it’s still an extreme sport. The term “extreme” doesn't get used as much anymore, but what they're doing at Rampage is still fairly extreme. You can put up all the safety nets in the world, but I don't think there's a way to eliminate the risk that happens anytime somebody drops in.Tarek Rasouli
: Yeah, exactly. It’s high, high performance sports, on the highest level. It's like a World Championship. It's your Super Bowl. It's all that. And, and in, in a lot of top sports, there's heavy accidents or consequences from doing the sport.Mike Kazimer
: In the lead up to this, I reached out to most of the athletes that competed. I didn't get responses from from all of them, but I did get some chiming in, because I was curious what they thought. It's easy for us that sit on the sidelines or from the comfort of our couch and watch it on TV to come up with all these ideas about how to change it, but I wanted to know what the athletes thought.
Cam Zink said, "We all know what we sign up for. It's as heavy, as heavy as it gets, but that's a major component as to why it's so special." I also got a response from Hannah Bergemann, the women's second place finisher. She said she loved her time at the event. She thinks it was worth it. A dream come true to be included in an unforgettable experience.
I think for a lot of these riders, it's super special just to get the invite to Rampage and then to compete. It's the highlight of their year, possibly their career. I think that it's something that we need to keep in mind, that they're not being forced to do what they're doing there. It provides a platform for them to show how good they are at this aspect of the sport. Tarek Rasouli
: Yeah, exactly. I mean, of course it's such a highlight to be there and, to be part of the competition, to be actually an attendee. I think for a lot of athletes, it's like the highlight of their career. And then of course they want to perform at their best level. Yeah, they might do things that they never done before because, it is a stage. It is that moment to shine and that time where they feel like they want to show the best of themselves.Stephane Pelletier
: I was thinking about this a lot this year being there. I feel like part of the reason it's gotten that way is that every rider there now is so calculated and dialed and incredibly talented that it's sort of made it this thing where like, if you even want a chance to win, you almost have to push way past your personal limits.
Before, you had a couple of riders that really stood out. Everyone else is kind of happy with going for, for like 10th or seventh or whatever. And now I think everyone's really stepped it up to where anyone there can kind of win on any given day if they get their run. Tarek Rasouli
: I guess there's a few areas where there could be changes for the event itself. On the one side, one topic is that it's really the only event for those riders out there. So it's like the Super Bowl, without any playoffs. There's no other event for them.
Natural Selection is one good event, and hopefully there will be more than that. It would be good to have maybe three events a year plus Rampage, something like that. So the pressure is not that high for the riders, because it seems like they want so desperately to be in the event.
They want to do as good as they can because it takes another 12 months before they can try again, and even then that’s not guaranteed. They push it so hard because there's only that one time a year. And that's what probably makes them risk so much as well, I would say.Mike Kazimer
: Even if they weren't as large of a scale as Rampage, but kind of like feeder, seeder events, ideally with decent prize money. I mean, the prize money for Rampage, if you win, you get $100,000 and you got a Ford truck this year. But then if you get second place, it's like $40,000. It's a huge drop off. It doesn't really seem like it rewards the riders as well as it should. I would love to see the prize pot go deeper and more riders be able to be rewarded for their efforts.Tarek Rasouli
: That's a hard one because for some athletes, winning that contest will quadruple their yearly income, especially the younger athletes that are new to the scene. When you're established, you usually have stronger partners, long-term partners and then it's a little different, but still you can make a big change for yourself if you win it.
But then on the other side, it seems like a lot of money, but then it's actually not that much because of the risk of it. But like you say, it should be deeper and less gaps between the winner and second and third and so on because that's a huge difference.Stephane Pelletier
: I think that would really help kind of make it feel less defeating if you don't win or don't come top three, whatever. Even for showing up and getting a solid run and you end up in fifth or something, but you're still getting a good payday, you're happy with your run. It's like the whole morale, I think, could be boosted. That's a real interesting idea for sure.Mike Kazimer
: That brings up the whole format of the event; there's always different ideas of what it could look like in the future. Does it just keep going like this forever?
I don't feel like it's aiming straight at the sun, but it does just keeps getting gnarlier and gnarlier because like you were saying, Stefan, the riders are getting more talented. So I wonder if there's some sort of shift in order to still let the athletes put on a show, you know, show how good they are at biking and also make it safer, more sustainable. I don't know really know what that would look like.Tarek Rasouli
: You definitely want to make it more sustainable the athletes themselves, because they risk so much, maybe more than others. And they are going to their limits or over their limits faster. I think building some awareness for that would be important too. I don't know what that can look like. I mean, you could do some sort of clinics or maybe some pre-coaching or something where you come together with the athletes and just tell them how important it is that they are at a hundred percent when they drop in.
Because I feel like there's athletes that actually enter the event and they might not be a hundred percent. I remember Tommy G was riding with a broken hand or a broken wrist two years ago. He didn't know actually, but he hadn’t had it checked out. So that wasn't amazing, but he rode sort of safe and didn't crash and rode actually top 10, which was amazing.
This year, Szymon Godziek had the same topic. He had a really bad wrist the day before and he said to me, he's 50%. 50% to ride at Rampage. And he said, I don't want to really ride because I feel like I'm at 50%. And if I ride, I'm gonna do a front flip off this drop and I'm gonna do my three over there and so on. And it's like, wow. Like, well, you really shouldn't ride. It doesn't make any sense. Plus, you have also a lot of time ahead of you.
I remember,Thomas Lemoine was talking about wanting to do Rampage about three years ago or so, and he built himself slowly but had injuries in between and so on. And then eventually he was able to put in an amazing video and get chosen. And he had an amazing first Rampage. It was really impressive to see the first timers like Hayden, Lemoine. Stephane Pelletier
: Yeah, so cool.Mike Kazimer
: I think that was one cool thing about this year. There were some really inspirational rides that happened, the way the younger generation rode the terrain was great to see. Finley, he just looked relaxed. It almost didn't look scary to watch him because he just seemed really comfortable with big tricks and exposure and everything. Just the way that someone could have such a relaxed flowy style was really neat to see. It kind of felt like that's the future, people that can do all the tricks and then also ride the exposure. And I think that's what's good about Rampage. It is a showcase for young up-and-coming riders to say, "Look, I'm on the scene, look what I just did. My slip on Vans just fell off and I'm going to get up and do it again…" I took inspiration from that. I just thought that was really cool to see.Stephane Pelletier
: Yeah. It does seem like the X factor of Rampage is the fact that it's a televised event that everyone tunes in and you can't look away because it's incredible. People have said maybe it needs to be more raw, maybe less sandbags, less water for the diggers, less digging in general. Do you think that sort of an evolution or trajectory could sort of reel it in or like kind of redirect the path of Rampage into something more sustainable like we've been talking about?Tarek Rasouli
: That's hard to say because in the end, if you look at the obstacles where the riders had the big crashes this year, those weren’t the heavily built ones. I think the front flip was a flat front flip from Godziek and then it was a small kicker from Adolf. Then at the start it was also not really built. You know, the raw is amazing, but it probably even can make it even sketchier at times potentially. But I mean, it rained a lot this year, so the ground is much harder as well. But yeah, I didn't, I don't remember anyone really falling right onto flat and having their injury because that impact.
I think on the one side, you have to make it safer with even educating the athletes a bit more. Also having potentially a doctor on site that checks the athletes after they're crashing in practice, because there are a lot of athletes crashing in practice and some of them are going to hospital, but not all of them at all times. And then even if they go to hospital, they might come back.Stephane Pelletier
: Cami this year dislocated her elbow, went to the hospital, and still rode.Tarek Rasouli
: Yeah, yeah, yeah, which is amazing that she rode pretty well.
When you have like sprained your wrist or your ankle or, you know, certain body parts that make you suddenly ride more defensive, but actually maybe even take more risks because suddenly you cannot react or act like how you would act with a healthy body.
I just know it for myself. I had my accident in 2002 when I overshot a big gap. It was like a step down, hip jump. And it was probably three meters or 10 feet difference from the takeoff to landing. But then, of course, the takeoff itself was about five feet high. So I popped and went really far, like really high above the ground. And I thought I passed the landing and I thought if I land on my bike, like stay on my bike, my wrist won't hold up. My neck might not hold up. My ankles won't hold up. So I let go of my bike and just went straight to my feet from about 20 feet up in the air and I broke, compressed my spine, and that's how I got paralyzed.
I believe it was a part of being already in a pre-condition that wasn't at a hundred percent. I don't know how was with Adolf because I know he also crashed a few times in practice, in practice and in the comp. So, yeah, tough one. And we know he's pushing it so hard. He was talking about that double flip for several years. At some point I think nobody realized he's was really going to do it. Then he did it and the chance to not make it is higher than on a regular dirt jump double flip.Stephane Pelletier
: Yeah. It's never been done before, I don't think.Tarek Rasouli
: Yeah, never been done. I mean, we saw this year at Red Bull Joyride double flips from Tim Bringer. He was the first one I saw doing a double flip step down. Stephane Pelletier
: But those are very, very different. They're not dropping 45 feet. Speaking to Adolf's crash a bit, a lot of the comments or people online have been questioning the medical care that these athletes receive and the support they get after they take these risks and injuries. Obviously, there's that Road to Recovery fundraiser
started to raise money for Adolf's medical expenses. So for people listening, if you haven't seen that and want to participate, that's on the Pinkbike homepage.
Tarek, do you have any insights into how that works and if Red Bull provides some amount of coverage to the athletes or if those are through their individual sponsors? Tarek Rasouli
: Well, every athlete has to have their own insurance. That's usually the case. It's not possible that the event insures you because if it went to a trial there would be a conflict of interest in.
So yeah, you have to have your own insurance and, and you're sort of your own insurance and to a certain degree as well. Just if you know your limits, like the more you know your limits and you have that experience, it's experience, awareness, and just your own feeling for where is my personal limit, but it's so hard, of course. Mike Kazimer
: I think a lot of people got the impression that, you know, Red Bull or Monster or any of his sponsors weren't helping him due to the Road to Recovery campaign. A lot of times they're just in order to help the athlete with the other expenses that come with an injury like this. I don't want to speak. I don't know his insurance situation, but even if he had insurance that covered his hospital stay and stuff, once he's out of the hospital, he'll need his house to have, you know, adaptive things put in place. He's not going to be working for a while. There's different things.
The money that’s raised for an athlete that's injured isn't just to replace their health insurance, it's to help their quality of life. Once they're on that road to recovery, to use the name of the organization, that's kind of why that organization started in the beginning. I think it got to start in the, the moto world, but people have these big injuries and the funding helps them continue to be able to do what they want to do.
There's a lot of kind of finger pointing saying all sponsors are leaving the athletes out to dry, but that's not the case. As far as I can tell, there's a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure that Adolf has all the support from his current sponsors. It’s easy to just say, “Look at this. He didn't even have insurance. Now we have to raise money for him,” but that's that's not what happened. That money is to help him recover, and we all want to see him recover to fullest extent.Tarek Rasouli
: Yeah, rehabilitation measures are expensive. It might be new devices. Even wheelchairs can be expensive or maybe a Bowhead in the future, or maybe, you know, or something that he, that makes him recover better. That might be some trials or some stem cell treatments or whatever it may be. There's so much out there, but it's all really pricey. I mean, I'm positive that he will get supported also by his personal sponsor, Monster, as well as Red Bull in some way or another. I know that from a personal experience as well. I mean, I Red Bull supported me a long time throughout my recovery, and yeah, pretty much through my life almost, I can say.Mike Kazimer
: It's good to know and that's what I've heard too. I've heard good things. So for people listening that were wondering about that, he should be supported, but definitely do donate to him just to ensure that he continues to be supported and can have all the things that help his recovery go as smooth and quickly as possible. Stephane Pelletier
: I don't know if you chatted to anyone at Red Bull after this event, like, how do you think they're taking this Rampage compared to other Rampages? And is it sort of business as usual and cost of doing business or are they like, how do we change this?Tarek Rasouli
: No, they’re definitely putting their heads together. I know this. I mean, any organizer would do this after a Rampage like that when one rider gets so heavily injured that he has a spinal cord injury and the other one was close to maybe an even harder hit. No, they definitely, they're looking at it. I think they're assessing and they will come up with other measures. I'm positive. I don’t know what in detail.
But for them, I think the highest, the highest goal is safety, actually. They don't want to do this to kill people or to, you know, to harm anyone. They really want to ensure the rider’s safety as much as possible.
Safe means also look at the format, like maybe the judging or something needsnto change there as well that the riders don't take as much rise, or like the prize fund, for example, have a closer, closer payout between first and second, third, fourth, whatever.
Or also checking the riders, how well they are. And I know also that the riders are not always like super, super pro on everything. Like they are pro, but only to a certain extent. You know, I think they could, they could also live healthier. Some of them, I don't say it for all of them, but they could have a better awareness for themselves, their body and their mind and everything.Mike Kazimer
: I don't think we have any clear answers, but I really appreciate this conversation. I think it's good toget the topics out there and it was great chatting with you. I think we've got some bullet points about what could change for Rampage in the future. I personally would like to see it continue to exist. I do think there needs to be some changes, but I do like the concept of it. Tarek, do you think it should be canceled or you want to see just the changes next year? Tarek Rasouli
: No, of course I don't want to see it canceled. I gotta say, I mean, it's the raddest event of the year. It is an amazing event. It's the shit. Of course, the highest priority should be to make sure there's a really safe environment, but the environment includes the athletes themselves and their thinking, their attitude, their professional attitude that is really, really needed for this.Mike Kazimer
: Tarek, huge thanks for joining us. That was really insightful.
I don't know about the average viewer, but I get more excited about the size and creativity of a feture than I do over the tricks being done on them. Techy features like the battleship or a massive steep chute I find to be far more interesting as a viewer than seeing a guy do yet another flip, even if it is over a canyon. The flip to me doesn't add much to the viewing experience when it's already being done over a canyon.
Would removing the slopestyle element just make it more dangerous by pushing riders onto riskier features? I can't say for certain, but I find it hard to imagine this specific competition getting much more dangerous than it already is.
This would also likely improve the current issues with the flawed judging system too.
If the issue is athletes not being able to afford care when injured --> Like hole in one insurance riders that companies buy for golf tournaments. Contests like rampage could buy race day insurance riders for athletes that are competing that would pay out enough to cover expenses and post hospital "bridge". Would it be expensive. Yes.. can a company like Red Bull afford something like this.. absolutely.
If the issue is the tricks exposing athletes to injury, make a judging rubric public that highlights Flow/Style/line originality vs. trick tech/amplitude. Riders want to win then can ride according to how they will be scored. More likely to be creative getting down the mountain vs chucking gnarly tricks.
I love seeing the sport progression, think of how much tech over the years has stemmed from rampage, it is a pinnacle event, man vs. mountain.
As far as rampage goes, nobody, besides the writers who are actually in, it should have a say of what can happen. 99.999% of everyone can’t even ride one percent of any rampage line. Listen to what the people who are doing this for themselves have to say. I’m not sure if you guys have noticed but 99% the sport changing video parts or clips don’t happen to rampage.
What I think would be the most beneficial change is just helping the young men/women in these competitions have some perspective. You want to never be able to pick your future kids up? Or have chronic back pain in your 30's? Or CTE issues? Or persistent joint pain from crashes and surgeries that limit your ability to do other things? Or be paralyzed? FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE?
For what? A brief dopamine hit after you do a successful risky descent? Momentary fame? Being happy with your image of yourself?
Such incredibly risky riding has the potential for lifelong impacts that I don't think a lot of these athletes would choose if they could talk to their future selves.
Not a 1:1 but think of motorsport safety where certain aspects of track design, forced safety regulations and limits, and rules all contribute to a much safer world where drivers aren't constantly dying. A driver (or rider's) personal risk profile still plays into this but they do it within a more controlled environment.
Cam has also suffered numerous personal injuries including ~7 knee surgeries. He’s has been flown out of Rampage in a helicopter.
I think these riders have a solid grasp about the potential lifelong impacts. They just have a different risk-reward balance than you or I.
That’s not to say Rampage shouldn’t be changed. But it gets tiresome to hear that these individuals don’t understand what they are doing just because us normal people can’t comprehend it. Give them credit even if ultimately the event needs to be modified.
IF there was one official line, the creativity of the tricks could still exist but at least everyone could practice and work at just one line taking some of the guesswork out of potential crashes...