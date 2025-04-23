Powered by Outside

Video: Does Wrapping Your Mountain Bike Frame Actually Make a Difference?

Apr 23, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  



This video was made in partnership with RideWrap.

photo


In partnership with RideWrap, a year-long experiment set out to answer one question: does wrapping your mountain bike frame actually make a difference? Two identical bikes were built and ridden in parallel across the Sea to Sky corridor. One was fully protected using RideWrap’s tailored kit with the fork protection add on, covering up to 99 percent of the bike. The other was left bare to face the elements.

photo
photo

After a season of riding through wet spring conditions and into a hot, dry Canadian summer, the results began to show. Visually, the difference was immediate. The unwrapped bike bore scratches, scuffs and small chips across the top tube and down tube. The paintwork looked worn and dulled, especially under direct sunlight. In contrast, the wrapped bike maintained a noticeably cleaner and glossier finish, with far fewer visible marks.

Both bikes were subjected to the same conditions. They were ridden on the same trails, covered similar mileage and experienced the same mix of terrain and weather. This provided a clear comparison of how frame protection holds up over time. While the wrapped frame was not completely immune to wear, the protection significantly reduced the cosmetic damage. Even where the film had taken hits, the frame underneath remained largely untouched.

photo
photo

RideWrap’s,10.3 MIL, Lotus Pro film is produced using 77% landfill diverted material and is composed of three layers. The base consists of a thin acrylic adhesive that bonds to the frame. The middle layer provides the main impact and abrasion resistance, absorbing the effects of trail debris, falls and general use. The top layer has ceramic technology embedded within which creates an extremely hydrophobic surface, helping to repel water and mud. It also allows for easier cleaning, reducing the need for harsh detergents or pressure washing.

Another feature of the film is its self-healing property. Minor scuffs can disappear with exposure to sunlight as the top layer reacts to heat. When the protection is eventually removed, the film removes cleanly with no residue, revealing the frame underneath in close to original condition.

After nearly 12 months of consistent use, the RideWrapped bike clearly showed the benefits of frame protection. While both bikes had been ridden hard, only one carried the wear with significantly less visible damage.


photo
Protected frame
photo
Non-protected frame

photo
photo

photo
photo


281 Comments
  • 4332
 what did you do to that poor bike? drag it through the forestal day?
  • 983
 Is forestal the new Conti tread?
  • 452
 @bushbush111: No, that's the fukital (and I ripped that off from someone here, totally unorig of me)
  • 124
 The bikes went out together all year in rain, mud, dust, even snow - lots of different riders providing some accelerated testing.
  • 124
 @RideWrap: Wrapped my GT Fury w/ RR about a year ago, full wrap (incl fork) and glad I did. I don't give AF about any of the gripes here for a partner article, this is killer material. Question tho - at a few of the joins or sharper corners (esp on some bends of the bike frame) I'm get slight lift & some dust under the edge, nothing major. Can this just be lifted & cleaned & if so, do ya have a recom'd method for that? The wrap took me a hella long time but a year later the bike looks supreme and that's nothing I can say about my other 2 bikes... wishing I'd wrapped 'em!
  • 83
 Do you only take out your bike in fair weather and only hit XC loops where you never crash?
My bike takes quiet a few scratches even with paint protection
  • 110
 @Mtn-Goat-13: It happens - no 'cleaning method', i would say just trim off the lifted corner. We do however offer a replacement piece program where you can just replace the ones that are damaged. https://www.ridewrap.com/what-is-a-ridewrap-replacement-piece/
  • 20
 @RideWrap: thx for the intel - i'll check my bike out more carefully and maybe check this out. Not sure it warrants this kind of replacement (plus honestly, there's so much extra material on the sheet, I could likely just nip & replace with some of that extra... kept all that for backup snips & strips
  • 164
 14 years doing mountain biking, never ever wrapped a single one of my frames.
  • 30
 @Mtn-Goat-13: all good. No idea is original, nothing new under the sun. Also stolen
  • 184
 Everyone will surely agree that leaving both bikes in the hands of the brand that sells the protective film casts doubt about the fairness with which both bikes are handled.
Some of those marks look like someone tried real hard with a set of keys to scratch it to pieces. Do I think they actually did that? Call me naïve, but nah, I don't. But does it *look* fishy?Judge for yourself.
  • 31
 @bashhard: my XC bike looks way worse than my trail bike and they probably have about the same amount of trail time on them.
I have less sympathy for the race rig though.
  • 10
 Next time pick a bike with proper chainstays. RW or not those things will get f'd up.
  • 70
 @RideWrap: I have Ride Wrapped 6 different bikes over the years and can attest the wrap has done an amazing job. Makes reselling the bikes a breeze and I get more money in the process. Best $125 you can add to your bike.
  • 10
 @FabienTT: Only 14 years, huh?
  • 30410
 Wow!! I’d have never thought that wrapping the bike in protective wrap would protect it!
Solid study guys!!
  • 856
 You might not like it, but this is the foundation upon which more complex science is built.
  • 2137
 Always nice to see an independent study with no links to the supplier to deliver original analysis
  • 339
 I can't see any difference. Guess wrapping is a waste of money.
  • 71
 @Lanebobane: pfffft When people can just do their own research? /s
  • 40
 @Lanebobane: right? Sure it seems obvious, but without testing its not confirmed
  • 3425
 Research sponsored by RFK Jr
  • 357
 Yeah, but riding it without protection just feels better. Plus I'm so excited to ride, adding protections ruins new bike day.
  • 198
 @chrismac70: We were originally planning to do this type of video with our internal team - however there was an opportunity to work with the Henry and the local team.

We certainly did provide the product and financial support, but that doesn't negate the results.
  • 102
 @rustiegrizwold: Don't get too excited....warm up to the bike first, learn its curves, or you might get premature ejection.
  • 173
 I'm in a rush so flipped to the comments. I'm guessing it being sponsored by Ride Wrap, they came to the conclusion it's a waste of money and makes little difference?
  • 103
 I had a Transition Patrol I rode for 3 years unwrapped and it had dings, scratches, wear through to the paint, etc. Bought a Transition Scout frame and immediately did a full Ride Wrap. Its been 3 years and I can see little marks on the wrap itself, but nothing on the underlying frame. Ive wrapped 3 bikes since then, wouldnt get a new bike without wrapping it ever again.
  • 32
 @rustiegrizwold: Do your rides last as long?
  • 173
 Funny how a sponsored post comes back with positive results too
  • 42
 @squiffybiker: if it wasnt sponsored surely the protected bike would not have even made it back to the studio *rolls eyes*
  • 20
 @RideWrap: I does negate the trustworthiness of the results.
  • 11
 Try Durex, Skyn, or Trojan wrap. It's works 98% of the time.
  • 22
 @RideWrap: What results? The completely obvious ones that no one needed to do a "study" of. What a joke of an article.
  • 31
 Sponsored by Ride Wrap … just a disguised add
  • 20
 I have a ground keeper wrap mainly because I wanted my bike to look like a A Ford GT livery, protecting the bike is secondary lol.
  • 10
 @ismellfish: studies on the matter have shown wrapped or raw, the ride is about the same duration.
  • 30
 @tonyplanet: I tried sex panther , works 60% of the time. Now I got a bunch of kids.
  • 10
 @jpnbrider: Newsflash: Everything is an ad (disguised or otherwise).
  • 2022
 Gotta keep frames pristine for that booming used bike market.
  • 854
 Yeah you'll get 38% of the original value instead of just 36%.
  • 649
 exactly. Resale value has never been a factor in my buying a bike…this stuff seems like it’s for guys who bought vhs rewinders.
  • 1818
 @owl-X: but protecting your investment isn't? Taking care of the frame and selecting a bike with common standards (to make your life better) kinda goes in hand with resale value imo. I can see your point for aluminum frames but frame protection is def a consideration with carbon.
  • 298
 @deaf-shredder: Unless you're putting thick shelter tape or mastic tape on, all it's protecting is the finish. The paper thin stuff that people cover the frame with isn't going to prevent structural damage.
  • 683
 @deaf-shredder: investment?

Come on now.
  • 1927
flag A1990ToyotaHilux FL (Apr 23, 2025 at 9:30) (Below Threshold)
 @jeremy3220: Tell me your bike looks like garbage without telling me your bike looks like garbage....
  • 83
 @owl-X: Not that you'll get gain$$$ haha - investment into your hobby
  • 128
 @jeremy3220: I would agree to a point, I've had significant paint damage that exposes the carbon underneath - makes me question the integrity at that point. A good frame wrap will help prevent those major scratches from occurring.
  • 100
 @deaf-shredder: Your point about exposing the carbon causing concern is surely an argument against protective film, because the same impact might result in no surface blemish, but cause the same structural damage which is completely hidden...

I know Henry explained that ride wrap contains a magic impact absorbing laying, but we all know that's bullshit.
  • 93
 @owl-X:
VHS rewinders? This comment makes me think most pink bike readers are 50 and older.
  • 158
 @jeremy3220: Any film or covering provides impact energy dissipation. This is the same reason why there are black guards stuck or bolted to bikes. Our film, being thicker than others and designed for this purpose is decently efficient at doing so. We have brands that use our film underneath black guards to further enhance the protection.
  • 114
 @deaf-shredder: Not really. Have broken two carbon frames from rock strikes, both were wrapped in ridewrap. Just a waste of money, unless you're afraid of scratches (those do not really have any impact on resell value, or maybe about as much as the over priced wrap costs)..
  • 80
 @owl-X: My used bike is going to grow in value so much that i am COUNTING on it putting my kid through college.
  • 30
 @deaf-shredder: Paint is not structural.
  • 70
 @owl-X: Yes, people started to be conned into thinking purchases were "investments" a couple decades ago. I'm about to head to the grocery store to invest is some food.
  • 40
 @deaf-shredder: My bikes are not an investment. They only eat more money after buying them.
  • 10
 @deaf-shredder: why? Carbon is tough as hell and has paint/clear coat to protect from scratches. My 2018 Yeti SB 5.5 has been thoroughly abused and the frame has ZERO damage...just some cool "scars" from crashes. These wraps are very good at protecting bikes from minor cosmetic damage or (for those who don't pay attention) friction/rubbing damage. But if it is hitting hard enough to actualy damage your frame, a thin multilayer film will not do much to protect. Also, the only carbon I've ever ruined was the top tube of my XC bike in an OTB right onto a rock...NO WAY any wrap would have prevented that.
  • 11
 @RideWrap: I would love to see data on how much force the wrap dissipates. I use thick wraps or even Gorilla tape on the downtube because that is the one place that gets constantly hit by trail debris. Always a legitmate concern on the downtube. Would also be curious about the real world return on investment when someone goes to sell the bike down the road...
  • 10
 @SprSonik: They aren't that tough when faced with rocks. A crash where the bike landed on a sharp rock is what destroyed my SB6c. Carbon can also have damage not visible on the inside. My buddy who designs helicopters for the military said that most of the damage they see is on the inside of the carbon part and they look fine on the outside.
  • 20
 @SprSonik: I know the team has been working with some test labs to design a test specifically to demonstrate this in a 'explain like i'm five' way and will certainly share it when ready.

We receive lots of feedback from customers and it is pretty consistently sharing two pieces: "The bike looked new, so I had lots of offers very quickly" and "the offers I had were closer to asking rather than lowballs"
  • 31
 @the-smith: As bikes, similar to vehicles, are depreciating assets the investment is not the item itself, but the funds you placed in the item. Over time, personally, I would rather those funds retain more of their value, assuming equal use -->
  • 10
 @aafisher10: I feel attacked.
  • 10
 @ChiefSilverback: a impact spot will be soft - sure it'll hide it visually but you'll feel it. But yes, there is a risk of not seeing cracks.
  • 10
 @Explodo: its protective - missing paint? Your carbon is getting degraded by our deadly laser, the sun.
  • 20
 @TheJD: Exactly my point. You put money into it to enjoy it yes? And you want to put less money into it to get the same if not more enjoyment over-time? Making a purchase with that in mind is an investment.
  • 20
 @SprSonik: Carbon is tough as hell, until its not. Its a brittle material (in the modulus of elasticity sense) so in my mind, anything to prevent the potentially devastating scratches from silly crashes that could impact a strand or two of carbon is beneficial. I never said it'll protect your frame from a solid impact. But after a crash like that you'd surely give your bike a look over. Carbon is strong through its weaves/strands, if a weave/strand is broken - you got a weak link in your chain, so to speak.
  • 1841
 Can we repeat this study but instead have it made in partnership with rocks?
  • 260
 "You want an exclusive finish to your 10k bikes ? Our professional rocks will take care of your glossy finished paint for a unique finish!!" said the business representative Dwayne Johnson
  • 1875
 This "partnership" article situation is getting out of hand
  • 421
 Agreed. Its code for Henry reading out the marketing departments copy
  • 527
flag VelkePivo (Apr 23, 2025 at 11:10) (Below Threshold)
 Like the FDA and every other regulatory agency in the US
  • 152
 Agreed. And in this case, the 2 wrapped frames l've had, ended up ripping off most the clear coat and some paint on both bikes. (Druid V1, 2016 SC V10)

I use to use the clear-bra stuff for cars and will be going back that way. Thanks for ruining the paint on 2 bikes Ride Wrap!
  • 1313
 @ridefast-dontdie: While improving, paint standards in our industry are variable at best. Our adhesive formula has one of the lowest removal peel strengths after activating with heat. 'Clear bra' that you reference will be designed for automotive paint and has higher peel values.
  • 113
 @chrismac70: To put reference to the PB program, we did not script this video - they came in and learnt about the product, talking to the film R&D team, design team, and leadership teams.
  • 151
 @chrismac70: you can see a small piece of Henry die inside every infomercial, it's hard to watch.
  • 20
 @Brasher: I have always been a big fan of Henry's past work. I'm getting dangerously close to not clicking on his current vids. I don't mind them being sponsored. But the blatant soulless ad vibe is . . . ugh.
  • 70
 I genuinely wonder who in between the editorial and advertising arms of both pinkbike and the brands who have participated in this program so far think that this kind of advertorial chum is what consumers actually want. Neither the brand involved nor the 'news' website involved in presenting it ever emerge from these looking better.
  • 943
 bikes actually hate being wrapped up like this ive talked to them about it
  • 40
 Not all bikes 😏, I've talked to them.
  • 867
 Another advert pretending to be original content. I couldn't be bothered to watch the advert because it will no doubt be interrupted by numerous other adverts that you will loose track of what is what
  • 1929
flag BikesBoatsNJeeps (Apr 23, 2025 at 9:51) (Below Threshold)
 It says right at the top that it’s made in partnership with Ride Wrap. If you can’t infer that it’s likely a paid advert, then there’s not much else to tell you.
  • 193
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: we can all infer it, it's just annoying to click an article thinking it'll be original content but it's not.
  • 303
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: The title is 'Does Wrapping Your Mountain Bike Frame Actually Make a Difference' becomes pretty redundant when, being an ad, the question will not be answered in any genuine way.
  • 10
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: And it has a "Sponsored" tag on the homepage.
  • 1119
flag RideWrap (Apr 23, 2025 at 11:54) (Below Threshold)
 @skiandmtbdirtbag: I think regardless of the fact that we supported this video the results are relevant... two bikes ridden for a year --> what do they look like after the fact.
  • 223
 @RideWrap: I ride wrap my bike, and I will continue on future bikes, but this is an ad, with a title that sells it as not an ad.
  • 10
 It's a clearly labelled advertorial / sponsored content.
Granted, the result is slightly fishy and "well they would say that", but I doubt it's fooling anyone.
  • 21
 @chakaping: we don't need to 'fool' anyone, the bikes were ridden thousands of kms, shuttled, crashed, and the product does its job.
  • 372
 As much as I dislike 'in partnership' videos (i.e. adverts) that are made by the same people who do independent reviews, at least Pinkbike is much more upfront about it than, say, GMBN/EMBN.
  • 90
 They have also mostly silo'd folks making in partnership videos so they aren't both reviewing and making videos like this. Its a bit confusing because Henry was recently on the review team, but in the past Tom and Christina exclusively made this sort of content and never did reviews
  • 101
 @mtmc99: Tom and Christina made the best videos. Tom was such a good character to have on the PB team.
  • 61
 Low bar if that's what we're comparing this to nowadays.
  • 371
 If you like how that wrapped bike looks wait until you get a look at my grandma's couch! That bad boy has been under plastic for 45 years and let me tell you it's PRISTINE.
  • 20
 Definitely gives these vibes!
  • 10
 I'm with Big Boi on this one.
  • 7042
 "wrapped since day 1" is probably the least appealing thing I read in used bike descriptions. Tells me that the owner thinks their bike is worth more than it is, and that if I buy it I'll have hours of tedious work removing the disgusting looking wrap. To each their own, but don't expect me to pay extra for your bike cause it's covered in a giant sticker.
  • 218
 Fingers crossed the clearcoat doesn't go with the sticker when you go to remove it too!
  • 60
 @j-t-g: they should do a video about it!
...oh... wait...
  • 815
flag A1990ToyotaHilux FL (Apr 23, 2025 at 9:24) (Below Threshold)
 @j-t-g: Honestly I'd call that a skill issue on your part
  • 2413
 Thats the dumbest thing I've ever heard sorry. That tells me the bike should be in good condition and not have a million scratches. Thats it and if you want to remove great that's your choice.
  • 100
 I know it's not the point, but if you let the bike sit in the sun or hit it with a hair dryer (or a heat gun if you're fancy), it'll come off more easily. This is true for pretty much any adhesive-backed thing: bumper stickers, decals on your forks, shitty vinyl floor tile during a bathroom renovation...)
  • 261
 Really? So you'd pay the same for a bike that's all scratched up as you would for an unmarked frame? I call BS
  • 70
 @A1990ToyotaHilux: No, if it's a skill issue it's at the factory. Generally it's due to poor adhesion between the final coat of colour and clear due to some procedural failure, or not enough time between final clear and applying the sticker/decal later depending on the clear used and whether the frames are baked after.

Yes, this can be alleviated by using a heat gun on low before removing the sticker. No, that's not 100% effective if there's an underlying paint problem.

A few years ago, the Yeti dealer in Revvy had a full batch of front triangles where ridewrap would pull off the clear. We had a few e-bikes that obviously got rushed over to North America from COVID and had battery covers that would lose clear from stickers. It happens.
  • 83
 @Mlloyd550: I'd say honestly yes my valuation for a used bike with normal cosmetic wear vs. a used bike covered in ridewrap will be about the same. What I actually am shopping for is a used bike with no scratches, with no wrap on it...

No need to be triggered ridewrap crowd, just don't expect to cash in on the value when it's time to sell unless YOU put in the work of removing the wrap. If you remove the wrap and are selling a mint condition frame with factory paint then yes, you deserve top dollar. But old worn out wrap that's peeling and scuffed is not remotely appealing to me. Will take hours to remove, and makes it impossible to actually assess the condition of the frame. So to clarify, my issue is not with people using ridewrap, it is with people leaving it on for the sale of their bike. Similar to surfboards, it's standard to strip all wax so buyers can see the actual condition of the board.
  • 35
 Paint protection film can hide frame damage. If you break carbon, the paint around the failure typically flakes off. If it's wrapped, you'll be lucky if you see a hairline crack in the paint. I would be really hesitant to buy a used bike with paint protection film still installed.
  • 80
 “Mechanic owned” wins this contest.
  • 70
 @shakabro: hah true, “mechanic owned” is the OG of this category. “Ride wrap since day one” is a newer phenomenon.
  • 21
 @shakabro: I can't roll my eyes hard enough when I see this one. This usually means "barely works". Would much rather see "owned by a regular guy who rides bikes".
  • 306
 I dunno about this. My bike is ride wrapped and still looks thrashed after a year.
  • 61
 Same. I just buy 3m clear wrap and put it on my bike. But in either case you can't get 100% coverage of the bike and some crashes are just gonna damage the frame somewhere. Wrapping gives me peace of mind, but you'll never keep it pristine.
  • 1010
 100% - wrapping is a waste of time and money
  • 31
 @CompostingSquirrel: I disagree. Durex wrap is well worth it. It's 98% effective.
  • 31
 Protection kits are a wear product - grab some replacement pieces and itll come up fresh again.
  • 284
 Just buy some 3M tape in a few different widths and tape up the critical points. Costs about 12$ and takes a half hour.
  • 51
 100% this
  • 43
 This is what I do now. The 3M tape is way more durable than most wraps. I wrapped one frame a few years ago. Took about 3-4 hours. During the year I owned that frame the wrap didn't do shit to protect from rock strikes, brake levers while shuttling, etc. Had numerous gouges through the wrap and paint down to the carbon.
  • 87
 Our film (thicker and more durable) is available in 'Film by the foot' format.

We agree that there are many ways to protect a bike and that full coverage pre-cut kits are not the only option, so we did a comparison a couple of years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as5jcZsDYsE
  • 240
 Bought a raw aluminum frame and never looked back.
  • 40
 This is the way. Raw aluminum Canfield Riot, then a Slayer A50 that I stripped the paint off for a raw finish and now a Raaw Madonna.
  • 40
 Raw dog for life.
  • 41
 This. I’ll never buy carbon just to tape it up and worry about the many rocks out here in SoCal.
  • 223
 I used to wrap all of my bikes, even going as far as making my own 100% coverage kits for bikes that Ridewrap or Invisiframe didn't have kits for.

It made the bikes look less nice while it was on and made them harder to clean. By the time I was ready to sell a bike, the film would be torn up enough that I'd pull it off before selling. I was always amazed by how big of a job it was to remove film that was a few years old, and the bike always looked so clean with it removed.

So I made my bikes look worse while I owned them in order to make the bikes more desirable for resale. I might have sold the bikes for a couple hundred more, but the kits cost >$100 and took a couple hours of my time between install and removal. 100% not worth it for most bikes.

I now only add bits of protection film on high wear areas and would only consider adding a full kit to a bike with paint that's easily damaged.
  • 30
 This is a good synopsis of the situation. I've been on the fence about wrapping my bike but I keep asking myself if it's really worth the trouble. Will likely go with the "diet" style kit.
  • 10
 @dsciulli19: just buy a couple rolls of 3M paint protection film in different widths. You'll end up with a ton to spare and probably spend less.
  • 121
 I like my bike beatdown tbh. My sentinel has Zelda/Ninja/Flower stickers all over it, custom sick parts head top to bottom, weird scratches, overforked, best and random touchpoints, cascade link... it just has personality Smile . It's name... ShadowSnax.

Not to say ride wrap isn't a great product if thats not the vibe your looking for ^^
  • 20
 I just painted mine with spray.bike paint
  • 10
 @dreamlink87: hah that works 2
  • 140
 Yo...my frame is dope...smoother than rope. Oops, wrong wrapping.
  • 102
 Here at Pinkbike Originals, we ask and research simple questions, then create a test specifically designed to prop up the marketing claims of a specific advertiser! Then, we present the pre-determined outcome/"results" of that test to you in a video that's disguised as actual Editorial Content but is, in fact, bought and paid for by the advertiser.

Unbiased, honest reviews don't matter to us - just money. Caveat Emptor.
  • 100
 I see the chain guide was lost on the protected frame, that's one point to the unprotected frame.
  • 101
 Nope. But i think new carbon bikes should come with downtube and chainstay protection from the factory. Aftermarket wrap, unless professionally applied, always looks crappy.
  • 30
 I've actually found that "professionally applied" usually means it looks worse. It's not profitable unless they do it fast. I've seen a handful of bikes wrapped by Ridewrap in Golden CO, and they have uneven gaps, dust/dirt trapped underneath, etc. I've done a few myself and taken my time, and they come out looking much better. It's still not worth it, though. At least IMO.
  • 42
 Some do and we are working with more brands everyday. The Stumpy 15 comes with our dt protector and some of the builds have an 'expansion' kit for this protection.
  • 3122
 All the people who like their bikes looking like shit, coming out of the woodwork.
  • 6110
 as are all of the weirdos who think bikes are "investments" and enjoy looking at them more than riding them
  • 24
 totally haha
  • 124
 Thus stuff is a waste of money. The layer of dirt that is always on my bike frame provides enough protection.
  • 133
 @pmhobson: i never considered resale when I wrapped my bike. just that that i just spent 7 grand on a bike so I might as well spend another $100 and a couple hours to protect it. So happy I did.
  • 20
 Hey, I just like when my bikes match my looks
  • 73
 @arrowheadrush: investment is not just about resale, perhaps its the wrong term. But with the price of bikes these days we certainly want to enjoy them for as long as we can and part of that is the pride in having a nice looking bike - just like you might with your car.
  • 50
 Can I wrap the bearing surface on the fork stantion, this is the only thing that really pisses me off when I somehow nick of scratch it on new bike. Always a new bike , never my old hack, fucking makes me want to cry a river. Upsidown forks would solve this , I'd just expect them to be fucked from day 1 with scratches
  • 123
 But that's an ebike.
  • 40
 I like the idea of wrapping strategic places only that are prone to rub or debris (underside of downtube, chainstay). Wrapping other areas IMO can take away from a pretty paint job. Remember when everybody had a car bra on the front of their Mustang? I was like; What are you protecting.....us from seeing the paint?
  • 62
 Since 2021, (Trek slash 9.8, -Forbidden druid, Forbidden dreadnaught v1, Forbidden dreadnaught v1)

and just built a brand new Jekyll (will be ordering the rw kit)... EVERYSINGLE one has had tailored ride wrap and some of the forks too. I run an auto detailing company we work with Xpel ppf and at the cost I get it at yes it would be cheaper... but I would never put that on my bike.
1) the peel value is so much higher
2) ride wraps plotter is way better

If I'm spending 8k+ on bike let alone 2k+ why wouldn't take the few hours and $150. @RideWrap replying to peoples comment about their product from people who with clearly very little care for their bikes.... wrap before you ride
  • 73
 We're happy to be here to answer both easy and tough questions - were just riders at the end of the day and feel its how we want to interact with the community. Glad its been working for ya - thanks for the support!
  • 107
 I mean it’s cool to protect bike, but its mean’t to be riden. There is just something in memories behind those scars, you ask a friend or they ask you. “Yo men when did you get that huge paint chip, these nasty scratches?” And you be like, you remeber that time when we were in that bike park, on that trail in xy city/state ? “Trashed, scratched, etc…” bike just reminds me that i live. So F*** wraps of anykind. Big Grin
  • 115
 hard disagree. Its fine to want your bike to remain looking nice and perfect. Its also fine to not care about paint chips
  • 41
 Riding a bike with wrap is a bit like sex with a condom. Better than not having sex but not quite the same, now if the wrap is ribbed for pleasure we have a different situation altogether but that doesn't seem to be an option.
  • 63
 I have bought and sold a bunch of bike over the years. While the statement 'Wrapped since day one" may not increase value, it certainly makes selling a bike easier. A bike that is clean, a fairly scratch and scuff free is far more appealing to potentional buyers. It's humorous when Joe Blow is trying sell his beat up and dirty Santa Cruz for top dollar... at least clean it before you take pictures. Geez!

Personally like my bikes wrapped because I actually care about keeping my very expensive bike in the best shape possible, for resale or not.

I think there is a generation/group of people that don't take care of anything; their house/apartment, car, bikes, themselves. Myself, I actually care about taking care of things that I've work hard for and use a lot.
  • 33
 glad it works for ya - we feel the same way and its why this business was started
  • 40
 I love to pay 300$ to wrap the bike to sell it 300$ more expensive a year later. I understand the goal to keep your bike clean if you keep it for several years, but these are made to be ridden
  • 41
 Just installed ridewrap on my spindrift and here are some thoughts:

1) when done correctly, ride wrap is the least obvious bike wrap
2) it takes a lot of effort to be done correctly
3) the "custom" is bike dependent, i had to take the scissors out to get 2 pieces to fit properly.
- ie: they expect me to take off the seatstay protector that is glued onto the bike, same with the badge. i'm sorry, that's f*cking stupid.
4) it's thin AF compared to so many others out there.
- i use ground keeper on my trail bike, i have 3m tape on parts of my other bikes, my wifes bike has AMS, they are all significantly thicker than ride wrap and did not require spray bottles etc to install.

is ride wrap worth the money, depends.

personally, i don't see myself buying this product again unless it's an xc race bike and i want the lightest possible wrap. i feel kinda silly have something so thin on a freeride bike.
  • 30
 I’ve been using clear Gorilla tape on my bikes for years. Works perfect and wicked cheap. You can redo sections that get a bit beat up at your leisure for pennies. Double it up where you think you need it. You can’t see it and like I said..all my bikes are mint under the tape.
  • 40
 I have had nasty scratches from shuttling where a brake lever worked its way down at least one or two layers of carbon on my headtube. I am convinced a low friction sturdy wrap would have mitigated this damage a lot.
  • 50
 I don't understand all the gripe with RideWrap. Who the f*ck wouldn't want a protective film on the frame when most bikes are in the $10k price range?
  • 20
 i just polished and ceramic coated (muc-off) my 2+yr old Deviate claymore. results are truly impressive. i used to ride wrap every bike i own but never got around to it with this one IDK.
totally subjective to the bike brand and their paint quality though. trek and deviate are the best I've seen so far. santa cruz being the worst by far LOL. 3 sc's I've owned paint still faded through ride wrap. definitely get wrapped if you have one haha
  • 60
 What in the stumpjumper knock off is that monstrosity?
  • 10
 I was thinking the same! Why Specialized abandoned their X-Wing on the Enduro and the classic symmetrical brace at the top and seat tubes is idiotic TBH. But that Forestal frame looks hideous!
  • 31
 RR is stupid expensive for what it is (vinyl film). But I guess we do have to pay them for the R&D/Trial & Error to cut the right sizes for all frames and sizes. I just wish they went direct-to-consumer and bypassed the "retail" margin markup.

I used RR custom for 1 bike, but then went to the basic kit for my second bike, and I have to say...for 1/4 the price, I'll stick to the generic basic kit going forward. The full custom kits are over-the-top good protection, but really unnecessary after having done this now to 3 frames/forks.

And just to be clear...I am one that cares about resale value and flips parts often.
  • 42
 Glad to hear youve tried the options, thats why weve got em! Products are available direct-to-you across the world from our website as well as dealers- margins are tighter than you might guess, premium in house Lotus Pro material as well as the huge amount of energy to design for thousands and thousands of frames add up fast.
  • 11
 @RideWrap: the fact that there is a retail margin built in is my point. Under the current business model, why buy direct if I can buy from a shop and at least give my LBS some of your profits.

But better yet, cut out the retail margin and sell it to the consumer for less. It's not like you need a brick and mortor store to sell your products. Its not like any of them stock any custom kits (too many sku's for a shop to take that risk), so it's just an in-and-out transaction for them and they add zero value in the distribution chain.
  • 30
 @neons97:
Regarding value in the chain - I wonder say that this interpretation of a LBS is pretty narrow as it portrays a LBS in the same light as say Walmart. I would posit that bike shop staff educate and help riders ensure they get the right product for their needs, service the product, and in our case have universal kits on the shelf and also provide install service. You dont get that at Walmart - which is why we dont work with walmart.

Interesting info from our founders... when the company started, and set the pricing level, we did not have any plan to work with dealers or distributors we were going at it as direct-only to keep the business 'simpler'. However, the dealers kept asking to get involved and so we carved into the existing price, not by raising, to give them some margin. Now 3000 dealers worldwide have signed on while we remain 'inbound' (we have 2 sales support for the whole world). They have created value for customers and sales value for them. Would it be supportive of the bike ecosystem to leave them out in the cold to squeeze a little extra profit? or more likely to give that extra profit to google/meta to advertise to those same riders?
  • 20
 @RideWrap: You've mis-interpreted my point about the value-add of a LBS. I am not anti-LBS. It is your product, which has thousands of sku's that a shop cannot possibly stock. It becomes an in-and-out transaction for customers like me who are fully self-sufficient in repairs & maintenance. My last two bikes were DTC brands and have been extremely satisifed by both the product, and more importantly, the value they provide. The more DTC the better in my opinion (with corresponding value of cutting out extra distribution margin).

I'm glad you and your dealers have been able to make a business model out of this. I've tried your product. I like it. Don't love the value. And most likely will use universal kits when shops put them on clearance, or buy the film in bulk and cut it up myself in the future. Nothing against your company or LBS, but I just think your product at MSRP is over-priced for my perceived value.
  • 51
 It’s like having a girlfriend and never having sex with her, so you can save her for the next guy! (Obvs replace her / he / they etc)
  • 11
 Especially if the next guy is your best friend! It's like giving your sloppy seconds without the sloppiness! Big Grin
  • 20
 out here in az with all the rocks it does help. I don't tend to buy new bikes because you can find some killer deals on bikes that just don't get ridden. so I usually ride a bike for a year and sell it. a lot easier to sell a bike that still looks good rather trying to sell something that looks hammered and beat. Worth the 100$ for my case
  • 30
 I live by the Ridewrap in Golden and have all my bikes wrapped. It has kept my bikes almost perfect. I love I can call them drop my bike off for replacement pieces and by back on the trail in 24 hours usually.
  • 20
 my current bike is wrapped - Polygon Colossus N9, with ridewrap film.

so far, ive been unlucky - I have rub marks from a shuttle trailer in between two sections of wrap!
my last bike, a rocky mountain altitude, wasn't wrapped. it ended up super scuffed and scratched. 100% recommend wrapping a frame if you want to keep it looking somewhat nice.
  • 40
 Whoa! What happened to that unwrapped bike? Did someone think it was a Tesla?
  • 32
 One of the reasons we opted for ebikes was we knew theyd get picked up alot for a quick lap or two - this was alarmingly true
  • 53
 Right? I don't wrap my bikes and they don't look like this after 5 years. I think they did some screwdriver targeting practice and sandpaper kneepad treatments. ... remember those car commercials where they burn fuels on a polished hood- ride wrap here you go!
  • 21
 I have ride wrapped all my recent bikes. I think it definitely saves the bikes from scratches and dings. A few gripes-- the edges eventually collect dirt and this is irritating when on a light coloured bike and I do not think there is solution.. the air bubbles with application seem inescapable and I hate how they look...
I actually removed it from my bike after 4 years, last year(because the edges looked so dirty) and removing it was a mega pain in the butt project... Do not recommend removal and I think I scratched the frame paint trying to get off the adhesive. I re applied new ridewrap and that will need to stay forever Wink
  • 53
 To gently remove our Lotus Pro film, we recommend using a heat gun or hairdryer to warm the film and adhesive, then peel it off with a 30-90 degree angle. We also offer replacement pieces if your kit needs a touch up!
  • 50
 I love ridewrap, bikes stay way nicer over time and SO easy to clean.
  • 10
 I use 3m PPF and wont be going back, i tried vvivid's in house PPF and it was terrible.

The design, fit and finish of the ride wrap is great, and certainly has some value vs the ~$60 i spend on ppf and 3 hours of install time..

I would be interested to know if ridewrap is PPF or more of a vinyl and if its 3m, xpel or proprietary.

if anyone wants to see my results and wear and tear after a couple years of riding in socal:
www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3789801
  • 10
 I call it "vinyl", but having used RR, I'm pretty sure its proper PPF (e.g. TPU Thermoplastic Urethane) like 3M, Xpel, etc.

They call it "Lotus Pro" in a response to me above, so its proprietary to them.
  • 20
 @neons97: yuck, I have trust issues with proprietary products

I think their point above is that they likely only have a 15-20% margin for dealers and the reason dealers hassle with it at all is for cashflow and the $$ to install in house.

I think the ridewrap model is a great idea, I'm just a DIY masochist
  • 20
 Lotus Pro is a tpu PPF 100%. Its our proprietary material - weve designed it for bikes, not cars. A couple key differentiators when comparing to those other brands:
- Thickness.... Lotus Pro = 10mil vs Xpel = 7mil vx 3M = 7.9mil (these are measured actual thickness - someone linked to a Inivis comparison which shows some measurements)
- Hydrophobic top coat - most ppfs dont bead water out of the box on top of self-healing
- Recycled materials - Lotus Pro is the only ppf in the world made from recycled materials, 77% of the material used was diverted from landfill.
.. among others
  • 10
 @RideWrap: All good info.

Without getting my hands on it, my biggest frustration with the Vivvid barricade vs the 3m was the adhesive, which was super frustrating.

Lots of talk about a proprietary film, but its only good if it stays stuck.

I have confidence in ridewrap and I would puchase it if I wasnt such a cheap #$%^
  • 20
 @way2manyhobbies2keep: for sure - adhesives make a big difference. Beyond the above points, it was one of the reasons we went down this path.

PPFs in the market are designed to be applied to cars, which all have gloss (smooth) paint. But bikes often have matte paint - and we found this made adhesion very difficult. So our materials are made with this in mind, having a more compliant adhesive layer to wet into the peaks and valleys of matte paint. Its hard to describe, but its also pressure sensitive, so its less tacky for initial sliding, but then when you press it down, it wets out and stays put.
  • 10
 @RideWrap: It makes sense, maybe I'll get to check it out some day.

I approach this with optimistic skepticism, as many do, i love a good project farm experiment, i would love to see the first hand comparison to xpel and 3m, in project farm fashion....don't tell me, show me.

Any maybe that exists already and i am not privy, maybe its an opportunity for ride wrap in the future vs the above marketing stunt comparing dissimilar products.

I want to re-ittereate, i like my wrapped bikes, and i see the value in the ridewrap kits despite never using one.
  • 21
 It makes me laugh that people don't quite understand that the ONLY reason Pinkbike can afford to review bikes, cover events, cover racing is because someone, somewhere pays their wages. It's literally THAT simple. If companies don't pay PB in some way or form, then PB goes away. So you have to at times have a paid advertisement or 3...

FWIW i've used Ridewrap, Invisiframe, HKT, Dyedbro, all have their place in the world and all for me give protection that works. Why the heck people seem proud that they allow their bike to look like crap is beyond me.
But then again, i've seen some of the bikes people turn up to race on that don't work, have no brakes, no gears that work and the pivots that don't move.... Then complain when they finish 45th Big Grin
  • 43
 Wrapping is a gimic. MTBs are off-road vehicles and get scratched from riding shorts alone...who cares (unless you're a dentist type who looks and talks about the bike more than ride it).
Wrapping is not the answer to minor scratches - better paint and finish is. Cracks me up when I see people buying into these products. Take up road cycling if you want to be precious about your bike.
  • 30
 Ride wrap is amazing stuff- I used helicopter tape for years but this stuff is next level. Only wished I had done my fork too.
  • 10
 I wrap my bike for cosmetic reasons...covering up the sometimes obnoxious colors/designs on the frames. Most recently, my Orbea Rise M10 had ORBEA down the side in big shiny silver lettering...it is now covered and doesn't scream "look at me" to everyone I pass. My Yeti SB 5.5 has all the bright paint covered and looks like a "non descript mtn bike". I also pull my wheel/fork decals or wrap what can't be removed.
  • 10
 I was curious myself, and tried a similar experiment over the last couple years. Wrapped my new bike and it was fine. There were stories of the wrap peeling the paint (cerakote) off, but not in my case. Scraped the whole frame raw, and sprayed it in gloss 2k automotive clear. Looked amazing and rode it for the past year. Clear coat is not that durable. Couple good hacks on it, and it's become a bit dull in areas. Yes, i could polish it, but it's a bike for riding, not polishing. Going to redo the clear at some point and will definitely be wrapping it. Also, I wrapped it in matte Xpel, not RW, but have used both, as well as 3M. It's all the same enough, just depends on your skill and layouts with DIY
  • 20
 I had my frame wrapped with RideWrap, was using a frame strap to hold a tube. The frame strap left a unremovable brown stain on my RideWrap that doesn’t look great.
  • 30
 I think you can contact ride wrap about that kinda stuff. They will send you replacement wrap pieces
  • 20
 It's not an issue with the specific film. It does the same thing to 3M PPF.
  • 20
 For those wondering, this happened to me a couple times when I left a Backcountry Research strap in the same spot for weeks. I'm not sure if temperature is involved or not.
  • 60
 Hey, @midwest-mtb! Shoot us a message at [email protected], and we'll sort you out.
  • 40
 Holy cow how many of these did Henry put in the can?
  • 11
 I'd be way more interested in the 1-year Review of the bike. That said I'm a forestal owner myself and the paint quality of my Syrion Edition one is not great. They admited themselves they had hickups at least in the early patches.
  • 53
 Oh dear. The first 4 words tell you what the results are going to be. Just one big advert. Personally I use invisiframe as I prefer it to ride wrap.
  • 41
 no way man - ive used both and also met both teams at Sea Otter last week and this is comparison is so spot on https://news.geometrygeeks.bike/invisiframe-vs-ridewrap/
  • 30
 Different strokes for different folks, I suppose. But I've tried both on various bikes and the difference is surprising. Tighter fit, better bonding, easy enough to order and install fresh pieces...they seem like good people. RW all day, erre bike and it isn't close.
  • 20
 @scapesandshapes: Where did you find this? It's a pretty interesting read, I'm tripping on those water repellent/hydrophobic photos. Wild stuff.
  • 30
 I want to see a partnership article where the article says the product of the partnership doesn't work...
  • 1815
 Not worth the money or effort.
  • 2321
 I've never understood why someone would wrap a bike. The edges collect dirt and it looks worse after one day.
  • 71
 I think the Ride Wrap product is better than some I’ve seen. I had a top tube Ride Wrap sticker that came with my WORCA super supporter membership. It stayed put at the edges and still looks good. I have seen some that looks awful though. Other brands perhaps look like shit in short order.
  • 42
 I have 5 year old invisiframe and it's still barely visible.
  • 30
 @NickMT: i couldnt decide when deciding to buy frame protection and this was the best comparison of inviisi
https://news.geometrygeeks.bike/invisiframe-vs-ridewrap/
  • 33
 @scapesandshapes: Man this comparison is super shitty honestly. They are dragging Invisiframe for being a super small company over and over again. Well no wonder they can't compete against Ride Wrap, they are five people. Honestly, I like the results of the Xpel film more than the RideWrap stuff. Sure Ride Wrap is thicker and more protective, but you can get Xpel better around really awkward spots and in my experience, it doesn't lift as much as RideWrap on sharp angles. (Wrapped like 8+ of my own and friend's frames now and have used both). Both work well, I just like working with Xpel film more.
  • 40
 @A1990ToyotaHilux: Its their choice. invisi is owned by Xpel - a company worth a billion dollars - yet they don't support the bike division. RW started after them and has continued to expand to support customers.

Have you tried the new Lotus Pro stuff they launched last year? marked difference imo to their prev gens.
  • 30
 @scapesandshapes: Hmm this is actually a pretty interesting read. That micrometer data is surprising...
  • 96
 Yeah let’s trust trade the article sponsored by ridewrap🤦‍♂️
  • 32
 We certainly supported PB financially to go down this route - it doesnt change the results though.
  • 1310
 New carbon bikes should come pre-rapped from the factory.
  • 11
 It would add $ to already expensive frames...
  • 51
 I think all the bikes should come pre-wrappet, but not with stickers, maybe... I dunno... paint?
  • 40
 @RadBartTaylor: and a handful of ounces. The Comments section would implode.
  • 20
 A lot of bikes come with protection in the high wear areas, and that's really all you need.
  • 10
 I think my S works Stumpy has some on the down tube, unless it's paint, which it could be to these ageing eyes.
  • 31
 This one is where Henry was forced to jump the shark and he immediately knew.
  • 20
 skate 3
  • 41
 Henry actually protected his personal bike well before this video was even an idea.
  • 21
 Not a comment against Ride Wrap as I use their products but be aware that in many cases if you wrap your bike the paint warranty is voided.
  • 10
 I don't care about protecting the bike I just like more plastic in the environment really. Good thing the footprint isn't that big of a deal relative to the bike.
  • 21
 I didn’t watch the video, but I’m guessing that Ride Wrap thinks we should all wrap our bikes.

Which I do anyway. I love Invisframe.
  • 23
 I’ve Ride Wrapped one complete bike. It was a huge pain, took forever and then got damage in a small crash and made things look 10x worse. I haven’t bothered on the last 3 bikes. If I bought a Transition I would probably do it again, but those are known to chip just looking at them wrong…
  • 32
 Ive seen more bikes that looked like crap because the ride wrap peeled the paint off than bikes that look pristine because the wrap protected them.
  • 41
 Scratches are patina. Patina is cool.
  • 30
 Is there any original, unbiased content left on this godforsaken site?
  • 11
 No doubt it protects and does what's intended but it often looks average, costs a few hundred bucks and you still get low balled when you sell your bike with or without scratches.
  • 20
 This whole site is just an ad for advertisements now. You can skip this message in 5 seconds. . .
  • 20
 Was a fan before this video. My Ride Wrap frame looks great after 3 plus years.
  • 32
 I'll never wrap another bike. The last couple when I've tried to replace torn panels it pulled the factory paint off. The scratch would have been way easier to repair.
  • 34
 Imo frame wraps are pointless and a complete waste of money. The paint finish on bikes is good enough to take most hits unless major and anything beyond that a thin piece of plastic tape isn't going to do anything. It's just another marketing pitch to get you to spend more money. I've been racing DH and riding generally for years, in all weathers and track conditions/types and never wrapped a frame.
  • 21
 100%, yet another money-making gimmick that is producing tons upon tons of trash for the planet for no good reason. Funny/sad seeing in these comments how many folks think they need it. A little wear and tear on a frame just makes it look like a bike. Bubbling, peeling, torn up, dirty old wrap makes your bike look disgusting.
  • 10
 Are people out there actually questioning the efficacy of ride wrap or was there a struggle to find a smoother way to force an ad on people?
  • 23
 do not get entire wrap's? why would u do so? bikes are fairly cheap nowadays, wrapped bikes looks like bikes in condoms and the more they ridden the more used they look.

one of the reason I using metal frame's, nothing to worry much
  • 31
 does wrap protects? sponsorised by ride wrap, no need to read/look article, of course it will ...
  • 12
 I had my new bike last year ride wrapped at a RW dealer and after one year I am not impressed. It is a last gen Stumpjumper never ridden, with the full custom kit. It has a satin finish. Lots of lift of on edges, with dust underneath. It definitely does not protect as well as they would like you to believe. Any small rock strikes will peel it off. Customer service was lacking when I had a question about sticking the edges back down. I bought the kit direct and they told me to just go back to the dealer instead of just answering a simple question. I'll not be wasting my money on Ride wrap again.
  • 66
 One, the world has enough plastic already. Two, the way I ride the least of my bikes worries are things that a plastic film could protect from.
  • 21
 6:06 ... Am I taking crazy pills or is ml a measure of volume and can't be compared to an inch ???
  • 72
 a mil is a thousandth of an inch.
  • 30
 So many folks (self included sometimes) say "mil" to refer to millimeters or milliliters. And given context, it can be fine as shorthand. But in materials and coatings, the term "mil" has a formal definition as 1/1000th of an inch (as in, a milli-inch).

Side note, this ambiguity is likely why in a medical context you'll hear people say "CC" (as in cubic centimeter) instead of "mil" or "milliliter" when talking about fluid volumes.

Fun metric fact, 1 cm x 1 cm x 1cm is 1 mL and 1 mL of pure water weighs (effectively) 1 gram.
  • 40
 254 microns for your metric reference
  • 20
 @owl-X: sweet, thanks!
  • 21
 and for clarity - 254 is the thickness of Lotus Pro 10 film (10mil = 254 micron)
  • 10
 @pmhobson: in the UK we say “thou” (pronounced th-ow) for 1/1000 inch. Whilst “mil” is slang for both mm and ml (but as one is length and one volume that’s less problematic).
  • 10
 @threehats: it’s the same in the US. I’ve heard thou a lot too. Formal use of “mil” seems to be reserved for plyed materials (papers, films) and coatings, but that that’s just an observation.
  • 10
 MILF with an english accent Wink
  • 24
 Haven't watched the video (obviously, is there anyone who did?) but in the article it appears like they've tested it on only one model of bike. Performing the same experiment on a wider range of bikes (with different finishes) would provide a more complete picture. Wasn't it with for instance Rocky Mountain carbon frames that a wrap would pull off the finish? I recall that back when Joe Graney at Santa Cruz wrote articles on their website, he claimed that mud provides a perfect protective coat. So as they say, fall and winter is for performing some proper maintenance. That's when I replenish the frame protection.
  • 53
 We'll be in the comments if you have any questions!
  • 33
 .. and we even comment if you don't have questions.
  • 23
 .... and brought the whole company to downvote negative comments
  • 42
 @chrsei: Imagine thinking a single downvote is part of an inside job. My guy, it's not that serious. I’ll throw ya one too!
  • 20
 Does a bear shit in the woods ?
  • 32
 Yes, but not exclusively.
  • 20
 My bikes,like me,wear their scars with pride.
  • 42
 i would never buy a bike that as been wrap.
  • 11
 Unless I plan on getting rid of I don’t worry about it. Bikes depreciate a lot regardless of how well you maintain it so I keep all my bikes.
  • 33
 RideWrap's too expensive..Go on ebay and get''MTB PROTEX'' protective tape..Ive had it on my bike for years,and has defo saved it from knocks and scratches..Ha!
  • 42
 And that's one of the reasons why titanium is better than plastic.....
  • 12
 I didn't watch the video after I saw who sponsored it. Come on...nice commercial. I mean, I'm sure it was a nice commercial. I didn't watch. Probably spent more time making this comment. Haha!
  • 32
 It is an insult to the public to think this should ever have to be explained to us.
  • 31
 I would rather have the scratches thanks
  • 10
 Hey @ridewrap how about working on your customer service. No phone number for contact and email to support go unanswered.
  • 47
 Good alternative to RideWrap if they don't sell a kit for your frame or you don't wanna pay that much : Xpel sells really good paint protection film (Ultimate Plus and Stealth depending on your finish)! It is easier to apply than RideWrap's own stuff and just a durable.
  • 40
 Xpel films are 7.4mil thick compared to our 10mil (35% more) - the durability is much greater in testing as Lotus Pro was designed for higher mass impacts that bikes see compared to low mass impacts vehicles see.

Along with universal kits we offer 'film by the foot' https://www.ridewrap.com/products/ridewrap-bike-protection-film-by-the-foot/
  • 20
 @RideWrap: Having used both, Xpel is better. Nice try.
  • 11
 Best way to deal with scratches is getting a raw frame. Looks much better to
  • 20
 Water is wet
  • 10
 Forrestal. He was good. Very good.
  • 11
 The only ride wrap that are needed and actually protects are condoms. And they are 98% effective.
  • 11
 I wrapped my frame with InvisiFrame 6 years ago and i have 0 scratches. Their stuff is high quality.
  • 21
 Pink Bike is now just a corporate schill. This is just an ad.
  • 44
 Could you try a little harder to mask the ads as content?
  • 32
 eh, they both look fine
  • 22
 Aluminum frame and 3M tape, problem solved.
  • 43
 Nice ad
  • 33
 I wrapped my alloy raw Spire even lol
  • 20
 this isn't funny this is sad
Below threshold threads are hidden







