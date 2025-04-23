Video: Does Wrapping Your Mountain Bike Frame Actually Make a Difference?

This video was made in partnership with RideWrap.
In partnership with RideWrap, a year-long experiment set out to answer one question: does wrapping your mountain bike frame actually make a difference? Two identical bikes were built and ridden in parallel across the Sea to Sky corridor. One was fully protected using RideWrap’s tailored kit with the fork protection add on, covering up to 99 percent of the bike. The other was left bare to face the elements.
After a season of riding through wet spring conditions and into a hot, dry Canadian summer, the results began to show. Visually, the difference was immediate. The unwrapped bike bore scratches, scuffs and small chips across the top tube and down tube. The paintwork looked worn and dulled, especially under direct sunlight. In contrast, the wrapped bike maintained a noticeably cleaner and glossier finish, with far fewer visible marks.
Both bikes were subjected to the same conditions. They were ridden on the same trails, covered similar mileage and experienced the same mix of terrain and weather. This provided a clear comparison of how frame protection holds up over time. While the wrapped frame was not completely immune to wear, the protection significantly reduced the cosmetic damage. Even where the film had taken hits, the frame underneath remained largely untouched.
RideWrap’s,10.3 MIL, Lotus Pro film is produced using 77% landfill diverted material and is composed of three layers. The base consists of a thin acrylic adhesive that bonds to the frame. The middle layer provides the main impact and abrasion resistance, absorbing the effects of trail debris, falls and general use. The top layer has ceramic technology embedded within which creates an extremely hydrophobic surface, helping to repel water and mud. It also allows for easier cleaning, reducing the need for harsh detergents or pressure washing.
Another feature of the film is its self-healing property. Minor scuffs can disappear with exposure to sunlight as the top layer reacts to heat. When the protection is eventually removed, the film removes cleanly with no residue, revealing the frame underneath in close to original condition.
After nearly 12 months of consistent use, the RideWrapped bike clearly showed the benefits of frame protection. While both bikes had been ridden hard, only one carried the wear with significantly less visible damage.
My bike takes quiet a few scratches even with paint protection
Some of those marks look like someone tried real hard with a set of keys to scratch it to pieces. Do I think they actually did that? Call me naïve, but nah, I don't. But does it *look* fishy?Judge for yourself.
We certainly did provide the product and financial support, but that doesn't negate the results.
I know Henry explained that ride wrap contains a magic impact absorbing laying, but we all know that's bullshit.
VHS rewinders? This comment makes me think most pink bike readers are 50 and older.
We receive lots of feedback from customers and it is pretty consistently sharing two pieces: "The bike looked new, so I had lots of offers very quickly" and "the offers I had were closer to asking rather than lowballs"
I use to use the clear-bra stuff for cars and will be going back that way. Thanks for ruining the paint on 2 bikes Ride Wrap!
Granted, the result is slightly fishy and "well they would say that", but I doubt it's fooling anyone.
Yes, this can be alleviated by using a heat gun on low before removing the sticker. No, that's not 100% effective if there's an underlying paint problem.
A few years ago, the Yeti dealer in Revvy had a full batch of front triangles where ridewrap would pull off the clear. We had a few e-bikes that obviously got rushed over to North America from COVID and had battery covers that would lose clear from stickers. It happens.
No need to be triggered ridewrap crowd, just don't expect to cash in on the value when it's time to sell unless YOU put in the work of removing the wrap. If you remove the wrap and are selling a mint condition frame with factory paint then yes, you deserve top dollar. But old worn out wrap that's peeling and scuffed is not remotely appealing to me. Will take hours to remove, and makes it impossible to actually assess the condition of the frame. So to clarify, my issue is not with people using ridewrap, it is with people leaving it on for the sale of their bike. Similar to surfboards, it's standard to strip all wax so buyers can see the actual condition of the board.
We agree that there are many ways to protect a bike and that full coverage pre-cut kits are not the only option, so we did a comparison a couple of years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as5jcZsDYsE
It made the bikes look less nice while it was on and made them harder to clean. By the time I was ready to sell a bike, the film would be torn up enough that I'd pull it off before selling. I was always amazed by how big of a job it was to remove film that was a few years old, and the bike always looked so clean with it removed.
So I made my bikes look worse while I owned them in order to make the bikes more desirable for resale. I might have sold the bikes for a couple hundred more, but the kits cost >$100 and took a couple hours of my time between install and removal. 100% not worth it for most bikes.
I now only add bits of protection film on high wear areas and would only consider adding a full kit to a bike with paint that's easily damaged.
Unbiased, honest reviews don't matter to us - just money. Caveat Emptor.
and just built a brand new Jekyll (will be ordering the rw kit)... EVERYSINGLE one has had tailored ride wrap and some of the forks too. I run an auto detailing company we work with Xpel ppf and at the cost I get it at yes it would be cheaper... but I would never put that on my bike.
1) the peel value is so much higher
2) ride wraps plotter is way better
If I'm spending 8k+ on bike let alone 2k+ why wouldn't take the few hours and $150. @RideWrap replying to peoples comment about their product from people who with clearly very little care for their bikes.... wrap before you ride
Personally like my bikes wrapped because I actually care about keeping my very expensive bike in the best shape possible, for resale or not.
I think there is a generation/group of people that don't take care of anything; their house/apartment, car, bikes, themselves. Myself, I actually care about taking care of things that I've work hard for and use a lot.
1) when done correctly, ride wrap is the least obvious bike wrap
2) it takes a lot of effort to be done correctly
3) the "custom" is bike dependent, i had to take the scissors out to get 2 pieces to fit properly.
- ie: they expect me to take off the seatstay protector that is glued onto the bike, same with the badge. i'm sorry, that's f*cking stupid.
4) it's thin AF compared to so many others out there.
- i use ground keeper on my trail bike, i have 3m tape on parts of my other bikes, my wifes bike has AMS, they are all significantly thicker than ride wrap and did not require spray bottles etc to install.
is ride wrap worth the money, depends.
personally, i don't see myself buying this product again unless it's an xc race bike and i want the lightest possible wrap. i feel kinda silly have something so thin on a freeride bike.
totally subjective to the bike brand and their paint quality though. trek and deviate are the best I've seen so far. santa cruz being the worst by far LOL. 3 sc's I've owned paint still faded through ride wrap. definitely get wrapped if you have one haha
I used RR custom for 1 bike, but then went to the basic kit for my second bike, and I have to say...for 1/4 the price, I'll stick to the generic basic kit going forward. The full custom kits are over-the-top good protection, but really unnecessary after having done this now to 3 frames/forks.
And just to be clear...I am one that cares about resale value and flips parts often.
But better yet, cut out the retail margin and sell it to the consumer for less. It's not like you need a brick and mortor store to sell your products. Its not like any of them stock any custom kits (too many sku's for a shop to take that risk), so it's just an in-and-out transaction for them and they add zero value in the distribution chain.
Regarding value in the chain - I wonder say that this interpretation of a LBS is pretty narrow as it portrays a LBS in the same light as say Walmart. I would posit that bike shop staff educate and help riders ensure they get the right product for their needs, service the product, and in our case have universal kits on the shelf and also provide install service. You dont get that at Walmart - which is why we dont work with walmart.
Interesting info from our founders... when the company started, and set the pricing level, we did not have any plan to work with dealers or distributors we were going at it as direct-only to keep the business 'simpler'. However, the dealers kept asking to get involved and so we carved into the existing price, not by raising, to give them some margin. Now 3000 dealers worldwide have signed on while we remain 'inbound' (we have 2 sales support for the whole world). They have created value for customers and sales value for them. Would it be supportive of the bike ecosystem to leave them out in the cold to squeeze a little extra profit? or more likely to give that extra profit to google/meta to advertise to those same riders?
I'm glad you and your dealers have been able to make a business model out of this. I've tried your product. I like it. Don't love the value. And most likely will use universal kits when shops put them on clearance, or buy the film in bulk and cut it up myself in the future. Nothing against your company or LBS, but I just think your product at MSRP is over-priced for my perceived value.
so far, ive been unlucky - I have rub marks from a shuttle trailer in between two sections of wrap!
my last bike, a rocky mountain altitude, wasn't wrapped. it ended up super scuffed and scratched. 100% recommend wrapping a frame if you want to keep it looking somewhat nice.
I actually removed it from my bike after 4 years, last year(because the edges looked so dirty) and removing it was a mega pain in the butt project... Do not recommend removal and I think I scratched the frame paint trying to get off the adhesive. I re applied new ridewrap and that will need to stay forever
The design, fit and finish of the ride wrap is great, and certainly has some value vs the ~$60 i spend on ppf and 3 hours of install time..
I would be interested to know if ridewrap is PPF or more of a vinyl and if its 3m, xpel or proprietary.
if anyone wants to see my results and wear and tear after a couple years of riding in socal:
www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3789801
They call it "Lotus Pro" in a response to me above, so its proprietary to them.
I think their point above is that they likely only have a 15-20% margin for dealers and the reason dealers hassle with it at all is for cashflow and the $$ to install in house.
I think the ridewrap model is a great idea, I'm just a DIY masochist
- Thickness.... Lotus Pro = 10mil vs Xpel = 7mil vx 3M = 7.9mil (these are measured actual thickness - someone linked to a Inivis comparison which shows some measurements)
- Hydrophobic top coat - most ppfs dont bead water out of the box on top of self-healing
- Recycled materials - Lotus Pro is the only ppf in the world made from recycled materials, 77% of the material used was diverted from landfill.
Without getting my hands on it, my biggest frustration with the Vivvid barricade vs the 3m was the adhesive, which was super frustrating.
Lots of talk about a proprietary film, but its only good if it stays stuck.
I have confidence in ridewrap and I would puchase it if I wasnt such a cheap #$%^
PPFs in the market are designed to be applied to cars, which all have gloss (smooth) paint. But bikes often have matte paint - and we found this made adhesion very difficult. So our materials are made with this in mind, having a more compliant adhesive layer to wet into the peaks and valleys of matte paint. Its hard to describe, but its also pressure sensitive, so its less tacky for initial sliding, but then when you press it down, it wets out and stays put.
I approach this with optimistic skepticism, as many do, i love a good project farm experiment, i would love to see the first hand comparison to xpel and 3m, in project farm fashion....don't tell me, show me.
Any maybe that exists already and i am not privy, maybe its an opportunity for ride wrap in the future vs the above marketing stunt comparing dissimilar products.
I want to re-ittereate, i like my wrapped bikes, and i see the value in the ridewrap kits despite never using one.
FWIW i've used Ridewrap, Invisiframe, HKT, Dyedbro, all have their place in the world and all for me give protection that works. Why the heck people seem proud that they allow their bike to look like crap is beyond me.
But then again, i've seen some of the bikes people turn up to race on that don't work, have no brakes, no gears that work and the pivots that don't move.... Then complain when they finish 45th
Wrapping is not the answer to minor scratches - better paint and finish is. Cracks me up when I see people buying into these products. Take up road cycling if you want to be precious about your bike.
https://news.geometrygeeks.bike/invisiframe-vs-ridewrap/
Have you tried the new Lotus Pro stuff they launched last year? marked difference imo to their prev gens.
Which I do anyway. I love Invisframe.
one of the reason I using metal frame's, nothing to worry much
Side note, this ambiguity is likely why in a medical context you'll hear people say "CC" (as in cubic centimeter) instead of "mil" or "milliliter" when talking about fluid volumes.
Fun metric fact, 1 cm x 1 cm x 1cm is 1 mL and 1 mL of pure water weighs (effectively) 1 gram.
Along with universal kits we offer 'film by the foot' https://www.ridewrap.com/products/ridewrap-bike-protection-film-by-the-foot/