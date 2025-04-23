Video: Does Wrapping Your Mountain Bike Frame Actually Make a Difference?





This video was made in partnership with RideWrap.

In partnership with RideWrap, a year-long experiment set out to answer one question: does wrapping your mountain bike frame actually make a difference? Two identical bikes were built and ridden in parallel across the Sea to Sky corridor. One was fully protected using RideWrap’s tailored kit with the fork protection add on, covering up to 99 percent of the bike. The other was left bare to face the elements.After a season of riding through wet spring conditions and into a hot, dry Canadian summer, the results began to show. Visually, the difference was immediate. The unwrapped bike bore scratches, scuffs and small chips across the top tube and down tube. The paintwork looked worn and dulled, especially under direct sunlight. In contrast, the wrapped bike maintained a noticeably cleaner and glossier finish, with far fewer visible marks.Both bikes were subjected to the same conditions. They were ridden on the same trails, covered similar mileage and experienced the same mix of terrain and weather. This provided a clear comparison of how frame protection holds up over time. While the wrapped frame was not completely immune to wear, the protection significantly reduced the cosmetic damage. Even where the film had taken hits, the frame underneath remained largely untouched.RideWrap’s,10.3 MIL, Lotus Pro film is produced using 77% landfill diverted material and is composed of three layers. The base consists of a thin acrylic adhesive that bonds to the frame. The middle layer provides the main impact and abrasion resistance, absorbing the effects of trail debris, falls and general use. The top layer has ceramic technology embedded within which creates an extremely hydrophobic surface, helping to repel water and mud. It also allows for easier cleaning, reducing the need for harsh detergents or pressure washing.Another feature of the film is its self-healing property. Minor scuffs can disappear with exposure to sunlight as the top layer reacts to heat. When the protection is eventually removed, the film removes cleanly with no residue, revealing the frame underneath in close to original condition.After nearly 12 months of consistent use, the RideWrapped bike clearly showed the benefits of frame protection. While both bikes had been ridden hard, only one carried the wear with significantly less visible damage.Protected frameNon-protected frame