Video: Andrew Pearson's Enjoys Hot Laps in 'Recess'

Recess is arguably every kid’s favorite part of school. It means going outside, stretching the legs, and getting pelted by a stray dodgeball. What does Recess mean when you’re getting your Master’s Degree to become a Physician's Assistant (PA)? For Andrew Pearson, it’s getting in a few laps between classes.Born in Tucson Arizona, but living through most of the western states, Andrew started riding in Sun Valley, Idaho at 16. He started with long backcountry rides on moto trails, but as his riding improved he branched out into many more styles of riding. He’s never felt like he falls into a specific discipline, but rather enjoys, “a good ol’ fashion mountain bike ride.” He’s now on his way to becoming a PA at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.Future plans include bridging his love for medicine with his passion for bikes. He’s not sure how yet, or where life will take him after graduation. But, he’s excited for the time he’s spending in sunny California. Have an idea for him? Leave it in the comments below.Filmed and Edited by JP PurdomExtreme Racing Shox has a rich history of suspension innovation in motorsports, including World Rally Championship, Motocross, Moto GP and many other elite level racing disciplines. EXT released the Storia shock for mountain bikes and changed the market with its position-sensitive damper and hydraulic bottom out technologies. EXT USA brought the product to the US, along with decades of suspension knowledge and service.