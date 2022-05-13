Doghammer Claims the Bike Graveler is the First 100% Vegan MTB Shoe

German outdoor brand Doghammer has launched what it claims to be the first 100% vegan shoes for mountain biking.
The Bike Graveler is made from 100% vegan materials with everything being from non-animal sources including the glue that holds the shoes together. The Bike Graveler is made from a mixture of vegan leather, natural canvas and real cork, and Doghammer says that because the removable insole is made from cork it should dry quickly and be odorless. To provide plenty of grip the shoes are built with a Vibram sole that is also made using recycled rubber.
We are starting to see more brands create more sustainable footwear options with Five Ten launching its Primeblue
ocean plastic shoes last year. Finding vegan MTB shoes can be quite tricky with lots of options having suede as the main material of the shoe. This is especially true for flat pedal riders who want animal-free footwear although it has definitely become easier in recent years. I have been running a mixture of Five Ten's Trailcross and new Primeblue freeriders over the past few years, although they do sit in a moral grey area as it's not clear where the glue comes from for the shoes.
Doghammer's Bike Graveler shoes are available now for clipless riders with a flat pedal option becoming available in June. The flat pedal version sells for €139.90 with the clipless option retailing at €159.90. You can find out more here
.
11 Comments
Name? Legendary.
Vegan? Beyond obnoxious. Awesome.
And they actually look cool AF.
Win-win-win…! ; )