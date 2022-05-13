Doghammer Claims the Bike Graveler is the First 100% Vegan MTB Shoe

May 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

German outdoor brand Doghammer has launched what it claims to be the first 100% vegan shoes for mountain biking.

The Bike Graveler is made from 100% vegan materials with everything being from non-animal sources including the glue that holds the shoes together. The Bike Graveler is made from a mixture of vegan leather, natural canvas and real cork, and Doghammer says that because the removable insole is made from cork it should dry quickly and be odorless. To provide plenty of grip the shoes are built with a Vibram sole that is also made using recycled rubber.

We are starting to see more brands create more sustainable footwear options with Five Ten launching its Primeblue ocean plastic shoes last year. Finding vegan MTB shoes can be quite tricky with lots of options having suede as the main material of the shoe. This is especially true for flat pedal riders who want animal-free footwear although it has definitely become easier in recent years. I have been running a mixture of Five Ten's Trailcross and new Primeblue freeriders over the past few years, although they do sit in a moral grey area as it's not clear where the glue comes from for the shoes.


Doghammer's Bike Graveler shoes are available now for clipless riders with a flat pedal option becoming available in June. The flat pedal version sells for €139.90 with the clipless option retailing at €159.90. You can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Environmental Initiatives Press Releases


11 Comments

  • 19 0
 vegans eat the weirdest stuff
  • 1 0
 Yes, no more bananas in enduro, just eat your shoes!
  • 1 0
 I thought the shoes were the vegans. They don't eat meat, so only plants are allowed to wear them.
  • 5 1
 OMG. For like 1000 reasons, take my money!
Name? Legendary.
Vegan? Beyond obnoxious. Awesome.

And they actually look cool AF.

Win-win-win…! ; )
  • 3 0
 Ooooohhh, so close to being vegan, yet they have the word 'dog' stitched onto them, thus insinuating that canines are beneath humans. You absolute savages.
  • 2 0
 the endura mt500 burner and the 5/10 freerider contact claimed to be vegan as well, so they're not the first. but i kinda like them.
  • 1 0
 DogHammer... as in tool to kick a dog? Or is it dog Bonero? The pet lover in me is incensed, but the fvckall in me has to laugh.
  • 2 0
 Stitched together by kids in Asia for $2 a day.
  • 1 1
 leather is animal hide. You can't have vegan leather as it isn't leather. F'king vegans
  • 1 0
 So does it taste like shit then?
  • 1 0
 Dog something.





