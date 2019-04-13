Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Railing Muddy Turns in the UK
Apr 13, 2019
by
Thomas Gaffney
Damian "Dogman" Groves ripping his Niner bikes through Eastridge Woods.
www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com
Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
161487 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
69471 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
69054 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
64605 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
58451 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
50448 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
45395 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
43187 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
betsie
(31 mins ago)
I watched this expecting to see some muddy turns being railed.
Pretty dissapointed.
Should have been called. Watch me ride offline to avoid turns
Bike kinda looked unbalanced and arquard to ride. Might just be me though but it didn't look planted and didn't look like it was able to rail a turn at all.
[Reply]
+ 1
budabeats
(2 hours ago)
Love Easty... sick edit
[Reply]
+ 1
c2crider
(3 hours ago)
Big up Dogman! Sick edit
[Reply]
+ 0
chainspotting
(3 hours ago)
Couple of sneaky speed ups spotted in there and 'Dogman' ... come on
[Reply]
+ 2
panaphonic
(2 hours ago)
Shhhh we don't talk about it for some reason. This is why the EWS highlights are refreashing to watch.
[Reply]
+ 0
chainspotting
(3 hours ago)
Pretty average
[Reply]
+ 1
pAzk
(3 hours ago)
and thats why it makes me more stoked to ride then most of the pro edits with a 3min. Intro of there sponsors...
[Reply]
Post a Comment