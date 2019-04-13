VIDEOS

Video: Railing Muddy Turns in the UK

Apr 13, 2019
by Thomas Gaffney  

Damian "Dogman" Groves ripping his Niner bikes through Eastridge Woods.

www.thomasgaffney.weebly.com

7 Comments

  • + 1
 I watched this expecting to see some muddy turns being railed.
Pretty dissapointed.
Should have been called. Watch me ride offline to avoid turns Smile
Bike kinda looked unbalanced and arquard to ride. Might just be me though but it didn't look planted and didn't look like it was able to rail a turn at all.
  • + 1
 Love Easty... sick edit
  • + 1
 Big up Dogman! Sick edit
  • + 0
 Couple of sneaky speed ups spotted in there and 'Dogman' ... come on
  • + 2
 Shhhh we don't talk about it for some reason. This is why the EWS highlights are refreashing to watch.
  • + 0
 Pretty average
  • + 1
 and thats why it makes me more stoked to ride then most of the pro edits with a 3min. Intro of there sponsors...

