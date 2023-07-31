The Dogs of Crankworx Whistler 2023

A good day in the life.

Friendly, good-natured, easy-going. This little dude seemed easy to get along with.

These two were on a mission to get somewhere, and their human told me I could take a photo if they stayed in one place long enough.

One of my early dog subjects had a very prim and proper vibe.

My many daily walks through the village are made better by the fact that I can say hi to lots of dogs and take their photos in the name of work, for a very important journalistic piece.

Ready to make friends.

An ex of mine loves corgis - the same ex who I traveled with on my first time to Whistler. I remember all of that very fondly - we're still on great terms - and corgis still make me happy for that reason.

This little one deserves all the love in the world, and luckily has people around who can help give pets when needed.

Some of these dogs really impressed me with their ability to pose for photos.

I did not impress myself with my ability to take photos, and the dark-colored dogs didn't do me any favors by hanging out in the direct sunlight. Still, getting to make friends with them made our time together worthwhile.

This one is in the running to be crowned the sweetest creature on the planet.

This wiggly pup was all over the place and didn't want to pose, but managed to look adorable nonetheless.

Casey Brown's pup Nelly would be very cool even without the tricks, but posed extra nicely when she heard "sit pretty."

This one seemed to be having just as good a day as all the mountain bikers around.

Those kind eyes.

Teaching us dignity.

"Huh, that's a nice photo" is something I think about almost no photos I've taken, ever, but I do like this one.

Intently watching the person next to him eat a meal.

Being this stately and composed is a nice aspiration for most of us.

This one was moving too quickly for my shutter speed, but the "running toward me" piece made that all right.

Having that type of intensity with a totally neutral expression seems like a real gift.

I wanted to live out the rest of my life with this sweet one as my buddy. There's a type of affection that makes it feel like everything is okay, and this dog seemed to enjoy giving that.

Clearly some have better things to worry about than the lady sticking a camera in front of them, and honestly, I fully relate.

This one likes intense eye contact. I can respect and I appreciate that.

I tend to roll my eyes a little bit at things people say like "sometimes the fiercest are the sweetest" or whatever, things that romanticize and idealize personality traits that weren't really being questioned anyway, but then sometimes dogs make me think the most self-congratulatory-bumper-sticker type things.

If we were having a 'most photogenic' contest, we'd have a real podium contender right here.

The softest thing around.

Absolutely dashing.

Good night and good luck, everyone.