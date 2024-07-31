Dogs of Crankworx Whistler

I often spend nights laying awake before shooting an event thinking things like 'What do people on Pinkbike want to see?' 'How can I make this coverage more unique?' 'What stories can I tell?' in the mere hopes that I might one day unequivocally please the comments section.
And while I'm out there, working to shoot the best bike photos I can, this is what's happening on the site:
The point has come across and I'm surrendering to give the people what they want. Not more bike photos, not more bike checks, just dogs. So... without further ado, here is Dawgworx 2024. Dawgworx 2024
There's a third daschund in this photo, but she was shy so she's hiding in the back.
Christina's dog Barley came both to the Pinkbike tower and to help dig on the WORCA trail day.
These dogs are both in backpacks. Too bad Alexey Vermeulen's dog Willie wasn't there to make friends with them.