Dogs of Crankworx Whistler

Very fluffy guy spotted during Dual Slalom.

Dawgworx 2024

There's a third daschund in this photo, but she was shy so she's hiding in the back.

Dogs of Crankworx like you've never seen them before.

Christina's dog Barley came both to the Pinkbike tower and to help dig on the WORCA trail day.

These dogs are both in backpacks. Too bad Alexey Vermeulen's dog Willie wasn't there to make friends with them.

This dog was very proud of his human in the Adaptive DH tech race.

Jessie-May really wanted to take this one home with her.

"You call this a walk?"



Two dogs having a great time in the Whistler village.



Belly rubs during Deep Summer.



This dog partied too hard at Longie's the night before.



The smaller one is Murray and he offered to be my production assistant during Joyride.

The Bulldog was also seen on the 1199 race track.

This is the dog I leave behind so I can go take photos of other people’s dogs, I mean bikes, for Pinkbike.

I often spend nights laying awake before shooting an event thinking things like 'What do people on Pinkbike want to see?' 'How can I make this coverage more unique?' 'What stories can I tell?' in the mere hopes that I might one day unequivocally please the comments section.And while I'm out there, working to shoot the best bike photos I can, this is what's happening on the site:The point has come across and I'm surrendering to give the people what they want. Not more bike photos, not more bike checks, just dogs. So... without further ado, here is Dawgworx 2024.