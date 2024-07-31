Powered by Outside

Dogs of Crankworx Whistler

Jul 31, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  
photo
Very fluffy guy spotted during Dual Slalom.

I often spend nights laying awake before shooting an event thinking things like 'What do people on Pinkbike want to see?' 'How can I make this coverage more unique?' 'What stories can I tell?' in the mere hopes that I might one day unequivocally please the comments section.

And while I'm out there, working to shoot the best bike photos I can, this is what's happening on the site:

photo

The point has come across and I'm surrendering to give the people what they want. Not more bike photos, not more bike checks, just dogs. So... without further ado, here is Dawgworx 2024.


Dawgworx 2024


photo


photo

There's a third daschund in this photo, but she was shy so she's hiding in the back.


photo
Dogs of Crankworx like you've never seen them before.


photo


photo

Christina's dog Barley came both to the Pinkbike tower and to help dig on the WORCA trail day.


photo
photo

These dogs are both in backpacks. Too bad Alexey Vermeulen's dog Willie wasn't there to make friends with them.


photo
This dog was very proud of his human in the Adaptive DH tech race.


photo
"Sausages"

photo
Jessie-May really wanted to take this one home with her.

photo
"You call this a walk?"


photo
Two dogs having a great time in the Whistler village.


photo
Belly rubs during Deep Summer.



photo
This dog partied too hard at Longie's the night before.


photo
The smaller one is Murray and he offered to be my production assistant during Joyride.


The Bulldog front wheel drifting into some chunder.
The Bulldog was also seen on the 1199 race track.

photo
This is the dog I leave behind so I can go take photos of other people’s dogs, I mean bikes, for Pinkbike.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Whistler 2024 Traildog


Author Info:
izzylidsky avatar

Member since Nov 5, 2020
24 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC
76128 views
Final Results from the Women's Paris Olympics MTB XC
65631 views
Video: The Mistake That Cost a Gold Medal in the Olympic Men's Mountain Bike Race
55166 views
First Ride: the Trek Slash+ Sets a High Bar
40496 views
Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024
38955 views
Spotted: A Wireless Fox Electronic Dropper Post
37237 views
Loana Lecomte Shares Update After Crash at the Paris Olympics MTB XC
36406 views
Mullets, Tattoos, Prototypes, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2024
33896 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

13 Comments
  • 20 1
 This is what the people want.
  • 22 12
 That last dog is my favorite kind of dog.
  • 3 0
 Thats a car sir.
  • 1 0
 @MauiMax: *That's a Sir Cat.
  • 3 0
 That purple one looked like it belonged to an entirely different kind of festival. Loved it!
  • 3 1
 What breed is that long ear non-arctic black fox dog?
  • 1 0
 Maybe a Papillon with trimmed hair?
  • 1 0
 I'll score them all K9 out of 10, except the last one which gets a purrrfect score.
  • 1 0
 Biggie x Pinkbike, we love to see it.
  • 1 0
 I can smell the corn chips from here
  • 1 0
 Thank you, Izzy
  • 1 0
 Im here for this.
  • 1 1
 It's a ruff life







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.066362
Mobile Version of Website