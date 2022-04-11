close
The Dogs of Sea Otter 2022

Apr 11, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Alongside all the new tech and industry news, we also saw some dogs at Sea Otter. Shout out to all the (many) good dogs out there, too, that I didn't have the chance to photograph. We love them all. Enjoy.


Long hair, don't care.

The Sea Otter dogs were out living their best lives.

This one didn't love the sidecar experience, but was a great sport about trying it anyway.

Curious about the camera.

Elf ears!

This one gets the royal treatment of riding in that nice little wagon.

You'll see this photo under the 'good boy' dictionary entry.

He knows he's handsome with that flower collar and t-shirt.

Another dapper one.

He just couldn't contain his excitement enough to sit still!

Friends.

The coziest.

I'd like this dog to read me bedtime stories.

Alert and quite fashionable.

Downright amazing.

Very few of us can pull off the 'tongue out' look, but this one nailed it.

The softest.

Saying 'treat!' captured this one's attention.

This one's a working girl, walking around with her sheriff human.

Those icey eyes!

An excellent slalom spectator.

This one may have spent too much time in the sun (like all of us at Sea Otter this year).

If I remember correctly, this is Annie Oakley.

The backpack life is a good life.

A water bowl AND a wagon? This one has it figured out.


