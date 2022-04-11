The Dogs of Sea Otter 2022

Alongside all the new tech and industry news, we also saw some dogs at Sea Otter. Shout out to all the (many) good dogs out there, too, that I didn't have the chance to photograph. We love them all. Enjoy.
This one didn't love the sidecar experience, but was a great sport about trying it anyway.
This one gets the royal treatment of riding in that nice little wagon.
He knows he's handsome with that flower collar and t-shirt.
He just couldn't contain his excitement enough to sit still!
I'd like this dog to read me bedtime stories.
Very few of us can pull off the 'tongue out' look, but this one nailed it.
Those icey eyes!
If I remember correctly, this is Annie Oakley.
A water bowl AND a wagon? This one has it figured out.
