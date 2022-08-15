Dogworx - Whistler Crankworx 2022

Riley is 1.5 years old, very proud of his boots, and very interested in the treat that was being held just above the camera.

Dad was having lunch while this good boy was having a garden snoozle in the cool dirt outside Lift Coffee Company.

Herman Sheep is an odd name for a dog. He was too busy guarding the Trek booth to eat a treat or shake a paw, no matter how many many times I asked.

Sierra, a Jack Russell Terrier mix with 10/10 ears, is a rescue who's now living her best life after being on the streets. Despite being pampered, her favorite hobby is still scrounging for anything edible in her spare time, her mom said.

Coco, a little Chihuahua with a big attitude, is Sierra's sister and this is her 'I'm not sure about these strangers but I'm also jealous' face.

Bear, a 10-year-old rescue who I actually mistook for a small bear, was very relaxed and not in a hurry.

This Doodle boy was pumped for Joyride and on the opposite end of the 'I might pee' excitement scale of Bear.

Buddy is a Beagle crossed with Wilford Brimley who leans up against you when you pet him in the right spot, just like the real Wilford Brimley used to do.

Asti and Enzo (who was a little camera shy) are both Collies who come from a family of car lovers.

Every Golden Retriever I meet always seems to be having the best day, including this big boy who deserved a Puppachino.

Why is this dog able to look into my soul and why can't I look away?

Three pounds of fur, approximately 100 pounds of attitude.

Luna is a trail dog from the Fraser Valley, a few hours southeast of Whistler, and was up with her family for the weekend.

This German Shepherd was far more interested in what dad was doing in the coffee shop than posing for my camera.

Part dog, part cloud, 100-percent soft.

You know it's going to be a good day when you get to pet two Golden Retrievers before lunch.

Sure, Crankweek is great and all, but have you ever been to Dogworx? Tens of thousands of people lining the Red Bull Joyride course got to see Emil Johansson win his 137th Crankworx in a row with a run that somehow mixed all the style with all the tricks, Timo Pri... er, Tomas Lemoine launch himself into orbit off a jump that definitely wasn't built with that in mind, and a whole bunch of other craziness. But before the big show started, a lot of those fans were milling about the village, and it seems as if most of them brought a dog or three along as well. There were so many good boys and good girls that it took me over an hour to get to the grocery store for my daily bag of Fuego Takis, despite it being only 500ft away from my hotel. The two-hour round trip on a busy festival workday was "," Kazimer told me, but I wasn't about to not pet them all and ask how their days were going.A few hours before Joyride kicked off, the Woofer Meet & Greet Committee (aka Alica and I) took a walk through the village to shake paws and dole out plenty of skritches. Aside from a cranky Dachshund who obviously doesn't like my videos, everyone was very happy and very, very good.