Dogworx - Whistler Crankworx 2022

Sure, Crankweek is great and all, but have you ever been to Dogworx? Tens of thousands of people lining the Red Bull Joyride course got to see Emil Johansson win his 137th Crankworx in a row with a run that somehow mixed all the style with all the tricks, Timo Pri... er, Tomas Lemoine launch himself into orbit off a jump that definitely wasn't built with that in mind, and a whole bunch of other craziness. But before the big show started, a lot of those fans were milling about the village, and it seems as if most of them brought a dog or three along as well. There were so many good boys and good girls that it took me over an hour to get to the grocery store for my daily bag of Fuego Takis, despite it being only 500ft away from my hotel. The two-hour round trip on a busy festival workday was "a bit excessive
," Kazimer told me, but I wasn't about to not pet them all and ask how their days were going.
A few hours before Joyride kicked off, the Woofer Meet & Greet Committee (aka Alica and I) took a walk through the village to shake paws and dole out plenty of skritches. Aside from a cranky Dachshund who obviously doesn't like my videos, everyone was very happy and very, very good.
