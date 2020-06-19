Video: Darren Berrecloth, Geoff Gulevich, & Richie Schley in 'Dolomiti Super Summer'

Jun 19, 2020
by Ale Di Lullo  


Words, photos, & video by Ale di Lullo.

Summer vibes from the Italian Dolomites in a video from 2019 when Canadian legends Geoff Gulevich, Richie Schley and Darren Berrecloth teamed up to explore these unique mountains in the heath of the Alps.

A great week of riding, exploring and laughing in perfect weather and truly epic views!


Thanks to dolomitisuperski.com we had the ‘Dolomiti Super Summer’ passes to access 100 lifts over 12 valleys for a ridiculous 400 km of trails, that makes of The Dolomites one of the largest bike destination in the world. If not the largest. Bucket list worthy.


bigquotesThe dolomites are a place that seems somewhat surreal, the mountains are insanely beautiful and unique, the culture and locals are on point. The riding there is actually improving greatly year by year and already has some of the best terrain and trails I’ve ridden in Europe. Absolutely love the place and can’t wait to go back!Darren Berrecloth


bigquotesThe Dolomites for me are one of the most interesting mountain ranges I have played in. With the high Alpine looking like a desert and the lifts taking you anywhere you can imagine, its an outdoor mountain fantasy. Not too mention the Italian cuisine mixed in to the whole recipe.Richie Schley


bigquotesI am in love with the diverse terrain, beautiful views and the accessibility the Dolomites has to offer. You could ride there for twenty years and still discover new areas to ride and hike. Can't wait to go back!Geoff Gulevich

For those who can travel there, the season 2020 has started this week and all the lifts are open.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Darren Berrecloth Geoff Gulevich Richie Schley


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
80886 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
75240 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
55670 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
30025 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
29767 views
Everesting the North Shore - No Chamois, No Gloves, No Worries
27529 views
Revenue Round Up: Strong Signs for the Bike Industry Following a Surge in Cycling Sales
27004 views
Last Bikes Launch the 2021 Glen & Coal
25882 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good vibe, good edit & chill riding. Checks all the boxes
  • 1 0
 Yep, wasn't trying to be anything crazy, just good vibes. I was really looking forward to going back to Canazei this year.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008676
Mobile Version of Website