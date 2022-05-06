Last Chance: Donate to Win a Custom Santa Cruz Bronson & Raise Money for Grow Cycling

The “Grow Funds for Grow Cycling” campaign is about all of us working together to raise funds for the Grow Cycling Foundation, which was founded to create opportunities to make cycling more diverse and inclusive through community building and career development in the cycling industry.
Grow Cycling is currently in the process of building a 30,000 square foot pumptrack in Los Angeles, CA, thanks to funds that were raised last year. Now, all donations will go directly towards creating a community hub and building their trackside programs. This will provide education, access, and opportunities that will directly address the barriers that underserved groups face, such as a lack of neighborhood bike shops, equipment, learn-to-ride programs, and career development. This community hub will not only break down barriers and introduce cycling to the Los Angeles community, it will create a sustainable model for community building for generations to come. The Grow Cycling Foundation is starting in North America and will expand globally, because inclusive community building is a global need.Donate now
to support this campaign and their mission. Every $5 donation enters you into the running to win this custom Santa Cruz Bronson CC. And, 100% of your contribution will go straight to the Grow Cycling Foundation.
The winner will be drawn on May 6th, 2022.
You can find out more and donate here
.
About The Bike:
- Frame: Santa Cruz Bronson CC
- Color: Paydirt Gold
- Fork: Fox 36 Float Factory 160mm
- Shock: Fox X2 Factory
- Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x12, 10-51
- Brakes: Shimano XTR
- Headset: Chris King Dropset 3
- BB: Shimano XTR
- Hubs: Chris King
- Rims: Reserve|30 M
- Saddle: Burgtec Cloud
- Seatpost: Fox Transfer Factory
- Bars: Burgtec Ride Wide Carbon 800mm
- Stem: Burtec Enduro
- Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR 2.4”
- Valves: Reserve Fillmore
- Pedals: Shimano XTR
About Grow Cycling:
Grow Cycling Foundation was created in light of the 2020 George Floyd protests. The founders felt a need to help focus the call to action within their own community. Grow Cycling Foundation was established to create new avenues for inclusive community building and career development in the cycling industry as well as empower existing programs working to tear down the barriers to entry in cycling for marginalized communities. To learn more, visit: https://growcyclingfoundation.org/
