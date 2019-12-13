Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory

Words: Halo Wheels

Jordie was fortunate enough in his career to be supported by many amazing companies. The creation of this bike through the cooperation of these companies during this difficult time has been extremely special to our family. Jordie would have been so stoked to see this bike get made; his 2018 ‘neon fade’ Rampage bike was among his most prized possessions.



The support for our family since his passing has been incredible. Your donations have relieved much of the financial pressures from hospital bills, transport costs, and funeral expenses.



The proceeds of this raffle will go towards charitable causes that Jordie believed in so that his memory will live on.



We are extremely thankful to all those involved in the creation of this bike and all who want to celebrate the life of my beloved brother. — Craig Lunn

Canadian born rider, Jordie Lunn had a varied career starting out as a successful DH racer later moving his focus to freeride. His raw talent led him to star in films such as 'Ride to the Hills', 'The Collective' and ‘ROAM’, alongside competing at Crankworx, Red Bull Rampage and almost every other pioneering freeride mountain bike event.In recent years Jordie moved his attention to his own video projects such as the 'Rough AF' series alongside appearing at Fest Series, Rampage and many others.Jordie was due to start work on the new 'Rough AF4' video upon his return from a trip to Mexico. Sadly, Jordie passed away on October 9th 2019, following a crash while trail riding in Cabo San Lucas.There had been lots of communication between Jordie and his many sponsors before his trip about a one-off designed bike and jersey to feature in the video, which would complement his intimidating appearance, gentle nature, and Canadian roots.Following Jordie's untimely passing, both his family and sponsors felt creating this bike and jersey in memory of Jordie would be a fitting tribute and a fantastic opportunity to raise funds to support matters that were close to his heart. These will include, but may not be limited to; helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, cycling facilities, supporting brain health and injury research to help avoid further losses in sport and funding research to better understand post-concussion brain injuries.Both the bike and jersey have now been realised and are pieces of mountain biking history, as the last project that Jordie had an influence on. This is your opportunity to own both Jordie's bike and jersey.For every $10 donated you will earn one chance to win this one-off bike and jersey. Entries are not capped, so if you donate $50 you will be given 5 entries.This project would not be possible without help from the below parties:Alongside the creation of this bike and jersey, many sponsors have made private donations to support Jordie's family and their wishes at this difficult time.As Jordie's family, friends, fans and sponsors we are hugely grateful for any donation in Jordie’s memory.