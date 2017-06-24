PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Done and Dusted: Downhill presented by IXS - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017

Jun 24, 2017
by Rick Schubert Schubert  

Tracey Hannah helped by the angels to a first place finish here in Innsbruck.
Done and Dusted
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert & Nathan Hughes

It was a fully packed day of competition here in Innsbruck, Austria. After a dramatic slopestyle final riders and spectators were heading to the other side of the mountain to see what the furious racers had left in the tank. The fresh cut track was another riders favourite that would ensure some great racing with minimal time gaps.

The current World Cup leader Tracey Hannah was about to set a huge exclamation mark dominating the women's field by more than six seconds. Kintner and Siegenthaler were extremely close what turned out to be the better end to the current Queen of Crankworx, Jill Kintner.

Mick Hannah was out there making the best out of the dusty conditions and taking the hot-seat with seven riders to go. The last man down the hill, Danny Hart, came out swinging on his 27.5 Mondraker and would undercut his time by just 0.25s taking away the win.

No such thing as an ugly view here in Tirol...
No such thing as an ugly view here in Tirol...

Fresh loam to make some use of
Fresh loam to make some use of.

The Whip Offs and the Downhill race would be the only competition for Danny Hart this week
The Whip-Offs and the Downhill race would be the only competition for Danny Hart this week.

Ratboy sneaking his way through the first section of the course
Ratboy sneaking his way through the first section of the course.

Ratboy in the house staking claim to 7th place on the day.
Ratboy in the house, staking claim to seventh place on the day.

Brendog loves a good dirtspray but couldn t make it work with the champagne
Brendog loves a good dirt spray but couldn't make it work with the champagne.

Jacob Dickson would miss out the podium by just 0.17s
Jacob Dickson would miss out the podium by just 0.17s.

Emelie Siegenthaler fought hard but had to settle for third
Emelie Siegenthaler fought hard but had to settle for third.

The dusty and blown out track would suit Marcelo s riding
The dusty and blown out track would suit Marcelo's riding.

Straight outta Browntown riding into 4th Casey Brown
Straight outta Browntown riding into fourth, Casey Brown.

Joe Smith had one hell of a Crankworx getting right back up there with the upper crust. 5th place for Norco s Englishman.
Joe Smith had one hell of a Crankworx, getting right back up there with the upper crust. Fifth place for Norco's Englishman.

Keegan Wright aggressive as usual
Keegan Wright aggressive as usual.

The queen on route to the podium through the dust.
The queen on route to the podium through the dust.

Dakotah Norton with the perfect turning technique
Dakotah Norton with the perfect turning technique

Blenky romp into the upper section reminiscent of Val Di Sole woods.
Blenky romping into the upper section reminiscent of Val Di Sole woods.

Blenki going mach10 into the finish area
Blenki going mach-ten into the finish area.

Rupert Chapman holding the fort for injured team mate and manager Bernard Kerr.
Rupert Chapman holding the fort for injured team mate and manager, Bernard Kerr.

Kirk McDowell on the prowl... A massive 6th place finish for the national champ.
Kirk McDowell on the prowl... A massive sixth place finish for the national champ.

Elliot Jackson locking down the 15th spot for team USA and Giant Factory.
Elliot Jackson locking down the 15th spot for team USA and Giant Factory.

Disaster in the dust for Gaetan Vige this afternoon.
Disaster in the dust for Gaetan Vige this afternoon.

Phil Atwill loves a rough and rustic kind of race course. 12th for the somewhat loose Englishman.
Phil Atwill loves a rough and rustic kind of race course. Twelfth for the somewhat loose Englishman.

Into the trees with Aussie young gun Dean Lucas.
Into the trees with Aussie young gun, Dean Lucas.

Markus Pekoll trying to get the wheels as quick as possible back on the ground
Markus Pekoll trying to get the wheels back on the ground as quickly as possible.

Mick Hannah making the light work lightbro
Mick Hannah making the light work "lightbro"

Hannah lighting up the finish area and headed straight to the hot seat.
Hannah lighting up the finish area and headed straight to the hot seat.

Jack Moir was out for the win no doubt but would have to settle for 3rd spot missing out by just over 1 second.
Jack Moir was out for the win no doubt but would have to settle for third spot, missing out by just over one-second.

Jill Kintner attacking the last few turns just before the finish line
Jill Kintner attacking the last few turns just before the finish line.

Hannah pinned and unstoppable on the Austrian turf.
Hannah pinned and unstoppable on the Austrian turf.

Tracey Hannah going off the side on the final jump
Tracey Hannah going off the side on the final jump.

Hart clocking World Champion kind of speed across the loamy off-camber.
Hart clocking World Champion speed across the loamy off-camber.

And last man down the hill takes it...
And the last man down the hill takes it...

Good game fellas. Good game.
Good game, fellas. Good game.

Greenland and Moir ready to kick back for heading onto the next... Andorra of course.
Greenland and Moir ready to kick back before heading onto the next... Andorra of course.

Jack Moir is on a high right now and will be firing next week in Andorra
Jack Moir is on a high right now and will be firing next week in Andorra.

The rainbow would rises and take home another win
The rainbow would rise and take home another win.

Thumbs up from Sick Mick
Thumbs up from Sick Mick.

Will this be the last podium and champagne shower at this year s Crankworx in Innsbruck this all depends on tomorrow s weather
Will this be the last podium and champagne shower at this year's Crankworx in Innsbruck, this all depends on tomorrow's weather.


MENTIONS: @natedh9 / @rickschubert


