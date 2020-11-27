Punishments for Cannabis, Cocaine & Other Recreational Drugs to be Reduced in 2021 WADA Code

Nov 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The World Anti Doping Agency's (WADA) revised Anti-Doping Code will include a new classification for recreational drugs that will carry a much smaller punishment than before.

From January 1 2021, substances such as cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis will be classified as 'Substances of Abuse' as WADA recognizes they can be taken out-of-competition for reasons unrelated to sports performance. These drugs currently carry a four-year ban but if an athlete can prove that their use occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sports performance, their ban will now be reduced to three months with no need to further analyze the degree of fault.

The athlete's ban can be reduced by a further month if they are willing to undertake a treatment program that is approved by their national anti-doping body. If the drug is taken in-competition but the athlete can prove the use was unrelated to performance, a two-year ban will be handed out as the infringement will be considered non-intentional.

WADA has made these changes in the interest of athlete welfare. A spokesperson told Cycling Weekly, "It was felt that the use of these drugs was often unrelated to sport performance. It was felt also that in cases where an athlete has a drug problem and is not seeking or benefitting from performance enhancement, the priority should be on the athlete’s health rather than on imposing a lengthy sporting sanction.” WADA also said that it would rather spend time and money on more serious doping violations rather than substance abuse.

The most high profile case in mountain biking involving one of these substances came from Gary Houseman, who won the Grouse Mountain round of the World Cup in 2003 but was later stripped of the win and fined 2,000 CHF after testing positive for THC. The full story was recently told by Mike Levy, here.

WADA has said it will consider adding more substances to the Substances of Abuse category in the future but started with those it felt were the highest priority.

Other changes to the 2021 WADA code include:

- Greater protection for Whistleblowers: Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) need people to come forward to report doping. This new rule gives these people more protection and applies if someone is threatened or intimidated in order to discourage them from reporting doping activity to authorities, or they are retaliated against for doing so.

- Reintorduciton of Aggravating Circumstances: A ban can be extended for two further years if an athlete is found to be abusing more than one substance.

- Results Management Agreement: A bit like pleading guilty in a court, a long ban can be reduced by a year if an athlete admits fault and accepts sanctions within 20 days.

- Recreational Athletes to be Treated Differently: Athletes who are below National or International level will be treated differently for sanctioning purposes.

Attempted Concealment and Tampering now Treated as Violations: The attempt to cover up doping or tampering with results by another person will now result in further sanctions.

The 2021 Code can be read in full, here.

68 Comments

  • 32 0
 Gonna be some REALLY good off-season parties this year!!
  • 9 3
 @DirtbagMatt : Username checks out
  • 29 3
 All for pot not ruining an athletes livelihood given that it can help recovery And is proven nonharmful. But to me it seems like it should be in a separate punishment category to the harder stuff
  • 6 20
flag handynzl (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 If "pot" can help recovery, it is then by definition performance enhancing.
  • 9 0
 @handynzl: Like physiotherapy? Or surgery? Or a massage?
  • 7 0
 @handynzl: what about ibuprofen? Isn’t that “performance enhancing” by the same definition?
  • 4 0
 @handynzl: Epsom salt bath is then too?
  • 8 0
 @handynzl: By your logic they should ban protein and water as well.
  • 10 19
flag ilovedust (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @awitt are you taking the piss?! Cannabis non harmful? You clearly don't work in any kind of medical, mental health or other frontline service.
Drug driving and associated deaths, serious mental health issues, onward addiction etc etc and thats before you get onto the human trafficking side of production. Its absolutely horrific.
Never kid yourself that cannabis is harmless.
(And yes I realise some of that applies to alcohol and fags too)
  • 4 0
 @awitt - why should pot be in any "punishment category" at all? Riding stoned doesn't make you any faster for sure....a friend of mine told me
  • 1 1
 @moerkster: Ehrm... rider safety perhaps?
  • 2 4
 @ilovedust: tiz the truth, I’m a psychiatric provider, MJ is no better than alcohol, and alcohol is a huge problem.

Alcohol related dementia
MJ induced psychosis
Alcohol related depression
MJ induces mood disorder
Alcohol related crimes like sexual assault, assault with deadly weapons, impaired driving
Cyclical vomiting related to excessive MJ use.

Honestly, I recommend sobriety, even a casual night of partying can have terrible consequences: blackouts = brain injury

But hey, it’s your body, I’m just educating folks.

I saw a lady the other day, 65yo, severe dementia, no family of dementia, no health problems, only reason for dementia was she had been an alcoholic.

Of course you all know about tobacco....
  • 3 0
 @ilovedust: Took me a second to realize you guys have a different term for "cigarettes" on that side of the pond.
  • 1 0
 @moerkster: if only the punishments could be as recreational as the substances--I like a little WADA in my MDMA
  • 1 0
 @ilovedust: what kind of "dust" do you love?
  • 1 0
 @ceecee: if you had been raped, you might think differently ...
  • 1 0
 @ilovedust: There will always be people who abuse anything. The person with mental issues who smokes weed had mental issues before, not because of. Thanks for telling me what I should put in my body. Should I tell you how to live your life?
  • 1 0
 @ilovedust: human trafficking side of production? You smoking some Epstein strain of weed over there??
If you legalize it, people can grow it locally. The demand for import drops and it no longer comes from South of the border, (East in your case?) not to mention you get better weed and it costs less...
  • 17 4
 Oh sorry, i took my team mates bottle...
  • 7 0
 Or bong, for that matter...
  • 11 1
 I guess I'm somewhat ok with smoking weed not being a reason why athlete's careers should be ended. But normalization of those other, more dangerous drugs is completely unacceptable. That shit has to stop.
  • 1 2
 We are gradually becoming desensitized, just look at your willingness to accept alcohol and pot; both of which were illegal in the not too distant past.

It’ll ultimately be left to the individual to decide on their substance abuse, as all drugs are ultimately decriminalized, do expect more DUIs, more homicide/suicide, and more health related problems
  • 2 0
 I’m not sure research backs up the assertion that MDMA is a “dangerous drug”.
  • 10 0
 can we now give a heads up and a SRO to Rob Rebagliati please he was unjustly demonized
  • 3 0
 "Ross"
  • 1 0
 @OldScratchJohnson: ya i saw that too late to correct
  • 6 0
 I understand the role of WADA, but that the organization lumps stimulants, narcotics and what is cannabis(a euphoric?) into the same group. Good on them for reducing the penalties, but I feel that all these drugs have different habit patterns and should be treated differently, not to mention the legal status of cannabis in many places now, and what about caffeine and sugar? Its all politically arbitrary.
  • 1 0
 Or just treat all recreational drugs equally for what they are to the sport: Maybe not performance enhancing, but certainly a health risk, potential race safety risk and definetly not good marketing for the sport and its sponsors. Being a good example for kids would also be nice. My message would be: If you are a professional athlete, don't use anything. If have no problem if they punish for that and this lowering of punishments surprises me. If you do not have a racing license, just use what you want and be nice to people ;-).
  • 6 0
 They lie about marijuana. They tell you pot-smoking makes you unmotivated. Lie! When you're high, you can do everything you normally do just as well — you just realize that it's not worth the effort. There is a difference.
Bill Hicks
  • 9 0
 Ratboy back to race? Wink
  • 9 0
 Well, technically he can do one race every 3 months...
  • 1 0
 But only in the E category. Nice one, top one, sorted geez.
  • 9 1
 Attn: all of Oregon
  • 1 0
 LOL!! PDX represent!
  • 1 0
 In harm reduction, the severity of the punishment is not the message. Therefore a reduction in punishment is not a sign that the transgression is not now 'not as bad'. The equivalence of two different punishments (e.g. for weed and heroin) is not a sign that two transgressions are 'equally as bad'. In harm reduction the punishments are chosen in order to maximize the chance of a good, healthy outcome for the transgressor and their community. If you want to know if pot and heroin are actually the same you can find that information plenty of other places.
  • 2 0
 I think Cocaine could be a PED, just ask Jon Bones Jones. Everything else would be post-ride recovery.
  • 1 0
 Those elbows were cocaine fueled ????
  • 1 0
 It's called the Devil's Dandruff for a reason.
  • 2 0
 So no more tainted meat or shot of vitamin excuse?
  • 4 3
 Yes, because Marijuana SHOULD carry the same punishment as cocaine, heroin and MDMA. Fucking stooges!!
  • 2 0
 oh sorry i used teammate syringe.
  • 2 0
 Now I can turn pro, no more excuses...
  • 1 0
 Who do I have to sell these drugs too to get another Field test video released?
  • 1 2
 "It was felt that the use of these drugs was often unrelated to sport performance" oh yah I totally think it does nothing for preformance. Than what is the point of taking drugs.
  • 1 1
 If anyone can win a race while stoned they deserve an award, not a punishment. I dont know about anyone else but my reactions drop to the point I'm a liability.
  • 1 0
 How the F is weed gonna make someone MORE competitive??? Tell me what I'm missing?
  • 3 3
 Why do you need drugs when you have mountain biking? Perhaps you need to get off the beginner trails if you also need drugs?
  • 2 0
 But you're the first to drain a post ride bevy, amiright?
  • 1 0
 #Giverossbackhismedal!

Sorry wrong sport.
  • 1 0
 give gary houseman back his WC DH win back!!
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for a sniff in between 4X motos
  • 1 0
 Now I can finally go pro!
  • 1 0
 Breaking news !!!!! Josh bryceland is coming out of retirement.
  • 1 0
 So many comebacks next year
  • 4 3
 I love cocaine
  • 5 2
 I only love the smell of it.
  • 3 1
 It’s a hell of a drug and it’s hella dangerous!
  • 2 0
 @cartwright22: that pungent, overwhelming diesel smell is nostalgic for me
  • 1 0
 Let the party continue.
  • 1 0
 Do
  • 1 0
 F**k yeah!
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah
  • 1 0
 Bah Humbug!
  • 2 3
 I don't know how I would feel by taking drugs to win.
  • 8 0
 Caffeine is a powerful drug
  • 4 0
 these drugs are for after you win
  • 1 0
 @Hachymojo: or lose
  • 1 0
 @Hachymojo:

Post a Comment



