Doppelmayr Introduces 'Bike Cab' Gondola Design That Can Fit 8 Bikes

From Doppelmayr:



The Bike Cab is the new solution for the simple, secure and comfortable transport of bicycles. Eight bikes can be carried simultaneously with just one Bike Cab. Loading and unloading is performed by the riders themselves, who attach their bikes to the bike holders in the bottom station and then board the next cabin. The bikes are carried safely up the mountain and in the top station guests have plenty of time to retrieve their bikes – then it’s off to the downhill thrills.



Suitable for bikes with the following specifications:

- Weight up to 25 kg

- Wheel size between 24” and 29”

- Tire width up to 12 cm

- Marsh Guard possible



Benefits:

- Carriage of up to eight bikes

- High transport capacity: speeds of up to 7 m/s possible

- Top comfort for riders

- Long service life

- Innovative



Bike rack VARIA

This bike rack, which was specially designed by CWA, fits in all “VARIA” ski holders. It is inserted into the ski rack from above and secured at the bottom. The bike rack is CE certified and can support a suspended load of up to 20 kg. It weighs 12 kg and is supplied in aluminum as standard. Custom paint finishes are available on request.



Benefits:

- Not necessary to remove ski rack

- No storage of ski rack required





Bike holder:

This bike holder enables the safe transport of bicycles outside the cabin. With an added weight of approx. 9 kg, it is both lightweight and sturdy. This option is intended for cabins without VARIA ski racks.



Benefits:

- Can be used without ski rack

- Not dependent on cabin model (OMEGA IV series not a must)

- Simple assembly

- Maintenance-free

The Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, a leader in the chairlift industry, introduced an eight-bike gondola cab solution that may facilitate the most efficient bike loading than we've seen so far for lift-accessed bike parks. A bike cabin and a passenger cabin together can fit ten people and eight bikes, making the design appealing to resorts that also offer lift-accessed hiking and sightseeing.