Doppelmayr Introduces 'Bike Cab' Gondola Design That Can Fit 8 Bikes

May 6, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, a leader in the chairlift industry, introduced an eight-bike gondola cab solution that may facilitate the most efficient bike loading than we've seen so far for lift-accessed bike parks. A bike cabin and a passenger cabin together can fit ten people and eight bikes, making the design appealing to resorts that also offer lift-accessed hiking and sightseeing.


From Doppelmayr:

The Bike Cab is the new solution for the simple, secure and comfortable transport of bicycles. Eight bikes can be carried simultaneously with just one Bike Cab. Loading and unloading is performed by the riders themselves, who attach their bikes to the bike holders in the bottom station and then board the next cabin. The bikes are carried safely up the mountain and in the top station guests have plenty of time to retrieve their bikes – then it’s off to the downhill thrills.

Suitable for bikes with the following specifications:
- Weight up to 25 kg
- Wheel size between 24” and 29”
- Tire width up to 12 cm
- Marsh Guard possible

Benefits:
- Carriage of up to eight bikes
- High transport capacity: speeds of up to 7 m/s possible
- Top comfort for riders
- Long service life
- Innovative

Bike rack VARIA
This bike rack, which was specially designed by CWA, fits in all “VARIA” ski holders. It is inserted into the ski rack from above and secured at the bottom. The bike rack is CE certified and can support a suspended load of up to 20 kg. It weighs 12 kg and is supplied in aluminum as standard. Custom paint finishes are available on request.

Benefits:
- Not necessary to remove ski rack
- No storage of ski rack required


Bike holder:
This bike holder enables the safe transport of bicycles outside the cabin. With an added weight of approx. 9 kg, it is both lightweight and sturdy. This option is intended for cabins without VARIA ski racks.

Benefits:
- Can be used without ski rack
- Not dependent on cabin model (OMEGA IV series not a must)
- Simple assembly
- Maintenance-free


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


19 Comments

  • 10 4
 why would, say, Whistler Bike Park, invest in this when people are more than happy to wait in an hour long lift line? lol

the customer has to yell about this, otherwise no one will upgrade. Make your voice heard people. This means everything from writing emails to complaining vocally every single time you get to the lift and there's a ridiculous line. shit rolls uphill in customer service. Give the lifties an ear full. then they tell their boss, and so on.
  • 5 2
 So you're saying to scream at the poor kid running the lift as a minimum wage summer job so that he might tell his boss? I get what your saying but don't give crap to the people who can't fix your problems, they don't want to hear it. Just suggest it in a review or something.
  • 6 4
 great concept in theory but no way 8 people will pull this off smoothly.
Biker (1) would be the first in the cab but likely the last out when on the top of the mountain....unless they launch themselves over the other 7 people to get out first, it would seem they would miss their bike rotating past spot 1. If you cannot get to your spot on time, on the first rotation, do you have to wait for your bike to travel all the way down and back up again to get it?
  • 3 0
 My first thought too, humans aren’t going to pull that off like the animation every time
  • 3 0
 I can’t believe this got any downvotes its legit the most sensible comment I’ve ever read on here.
Anyone who has ever been to Whistler and and seen some riders with with rentals and such putting there bikes on the lift will now that this would never work for the majority of time.
  • 2 0
 Did doppelmayr forgot about the lift that Mountain Creek Bike Park uses? Way less complicated and same amount of riders to bikes. MCBP lift can fit 4 bikes and 4 people on the same lift. where this is 8 bike one lift and 8 people on another lift with plenty of chances to mess up loading one of the 8 bikes.... MCBP ftw!
  • 5 0
 I came here for the interpretive dance, was not disappointed.
  • 2 0
 So how are you supposed to f with your buddies bike setup on the way up the lift while their tire is putting mud all over your kit?
  • 2 2
 Interesting design. I'd like to see it put into practice as I it looks less practical IRL than it does in this animation. What if your tire gets caught on the rack and the rack spins your ride into one of the cab's supports? As @SATN-XC mentioned, I don't think this can be pulled off smoothly.
  • 2 1
 Yeah, don't see how 8 people would ever mess up standing in the right spot, loading their bikes, sitting down in order or plucking their bikes back off in order. Definitely install it - wherever I don't go riding.
  • 1 0
 The lifties will take the bikes off so that isn’t an issue. I do agree getting 8 bikes on a moving target may be difficult.
  • 1 0
 Nvm misread the part about unloading themselves.
  • 3 2
 Pre-pandemic I think this may have been an amazing idea... Now we may have to wait awhile to see this get implemented anywhere.
  • 1 2
 I like that companies are working on getting more people up the mountain, however, bike parks also have to build more trails. Because same amount of trail and more people won't go very well together.

Doppelmayer, good call but bike manufactures have already found a solution : e-bikes ! Ahah
  • 1 0
 It's gonna make the lifts so efficient that the log-jams will now occur on the downhills.
  • 1 0
 So this is only appropriate for Gondola rides, not regular chairs like Fitz and Garbo, amiright?
  • 1 0
 im gonna hide in there and ride up the hill
  • 1 0
 "And now 8 people can take coronavirus once throught one single lift!"
  • 1 1
 take my money!!!

Post a Comment



