Dorel Cancels Going Private Following Shareholder Votes

Independent shareholders have clearly expressed their confidence in Dorel’s future and the greater potential for Dorel as a public entity. We sincerely appreciate the considerable time and effort Cerberus has devoted to this project. I thank our employees who have maintained an unwavering focus on Dorel’s operations throughout this period. Shareholder value enhancement remains our top priority and we look forward to continued growth with our excellent brands, worldwide consumer recognition and strong customer relations. — Martin Schwartz, Dorel President and CEO