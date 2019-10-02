Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed

Oct 2, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Cannondale, GT, Mongoose, Iron Horse, and Schwinn's parent company, Dorel Industries, have announced that they will suspend their third-quarter dividend due to the impact of increased U.S. imposed tariffs, according to Yahoo Finance. The move comes as a result of Dorel's Board of Directors reviewing their preliminary third-quarter earnings and upon the release of the news on Tuesday, Dorel's stock fell 23% to its lowest price since 1996. The dividend declared on August 2nd, 2019 is not affected and will be paid on October 2, 2019. In addition to bicycles, Dorel owns companies related to juvenile products and home furnishings.

Tariffs were first implemented on Chinese imports over a year ago. Dorel were able to ride out the first wave of tariffs at 10% but in May tariffs were increased a second time to 25% and the issues started to hit.

bigquotesIt is prudent to suspend the dividend until the chaotic market conditions created by tariffs are normalized.Martin Schwartz - President & CEO of Dorel

Fallout from Dealing with Tariffs

The strain of tariffs and the fallout from dealing with them seem to have hit Dorel hard.

According to Marketwatch, Dorel raised prices midway into the third quarter in an effort to mitigate financial impacts of tariffs, however, that had "several negative consequences" on its business. Those consequences include not all retailers raising prices at the same time, which disrupted the retail marketplace, retailers changed their buying routines from suppliers, and new price points caused consumers to opt for different items, creating a "considerable product mix imbalance. Additionally, there have been increased warehousing costs as product demand changes have had impacts on the company's inventory balancing program.

“The impact of the increase on Dorel businesses was still unclear at the end of the second quarter. We raised prices midway through the third quarter and this has had several negative consequences. Not all competitors nor retailers raised prices at the same time or rate. Retailers have also changed their buying routines. New price points have caused some consumers to opt for different items creating a considerable product mix imbalance. As well, elevated warehousing costs are still being incurred as the shift in demand has delayed our inventory balancing program. The net result of these challenges is that Dorel Home’s expected gross margin improvement from first-half levels will be delayed to the beginning of 2020,” explained Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

Also affecting Dorel's business is that some U.S. customers have delayed their Christmas 2019 deliveries to the beginning of the fourth quarter, Additionally, the recent rise in value of the U.S. dollar has negatively impacted Dorel's sports segments as major currencies that affect Dorel's financial results have dropped between 3% and 8%, according to Yahoo Finance.

Dorel states that sales have remained strong with their mass merchants however, gross margins are lower. On a more positive note, independent bicycle retailers and sporting good channels have continued to have strong sales and a positive outlook.

A Record Low

After the news broke on Tuesday, Dorel's stock plummeted 32%, over the course of the day, closing at $6.18 - the lowest value ever. On Wednesday, at the time of publishing this article, Dorel's stock was even lower, valued at 6$ after dipping to a low of $5.77. Additionally, there have been massive exchanges of shares - A volume of over 331,000 shares changed hands on Tuesday. In comparison, last Tuesday, a little over 20,000 shares were traded.

Read more: Giant Declares Made in China Era Over, Citing Trump Tariffs.

We have reached out to Dorel for comment and more information on how this may directly impact their bicycle brands and will provide an update in this article when we receive one.

46 Comments

  • 26 2
 There’s a lot of words PB users won’t understand.
  • 29 7
 *There are
  • 6 2
 @man-wolf: "a lot" is singular, not plural. the subject of the sentence isn't "words".
  • 3 0
 You mean: there are many words in this article which will not be understood by pinkbike users.
  • 5 2
 Yet they will Blame Obama.
  • 2 0
 @consularship: yup. can confirm
  • 2 0
 @consularship: 'Words' are countable, therefore plural not singular. Therefore 'There are'. (As opposed to uncountable like 'water', 'There is a lot of water'.)
  • 1 2
 @man-wolf: who cares this isn't English class and none of these comments need to be graded English at the end of the day it's all about communicating and you understood completely what he was saying so I think the mission is accomplished please enjoy my punctuation
  • 1 0
 @endlessblockades: Deep Fake
  • 1 0
 Upholding standards for proper communication is what separates us from animals and anyone who watches Fox News.
  • 25 7
 Just remember, China is losing!!!!!!!! Trade wars without a plan are great!!!!!! Companies will definitely bring all their manufacturing back to the US! Best economy ever!
  • 2 1
 /s
  • 7 0
 NEEDS MORE ALL CAPS!
  • 4 0
 Lol no. The american people will pay the china taxes. And chinese people will pay the taxes put on american goods. And I bet that american companies will just migrate to the next cheaper country which sadly won't be the us.
  • 4 1
 Well hopefully after Hair Furher gets dragged out of office because he can't open his shit spewing mouth without breaking the law the next guy (or gal) can get trade back on point.
  • 16 0
 Time to start making GTs in Huntington Beach again.
  • 6 2
 you gonna work in the factory?
  • 12 0
 @sjmitch10: You offering me a job?
  • 1 0
 santa ana for the real oldschool
  • 1 0
 Do the HB Strut! Creepy Crawl off the pier!
  • 1 0
 @sjmitch10: You wouldn't????
  • 1 0
 GT sure ruled the neighborhood back in the day when I was on a BMX 20in. I sure do wish I had my old GT Pro Performer back. Flatland stuff used to be so much fun when you could ride literally anywhere with a group of buddies. I didn't need shuttle rides lifts and hundreds of dollars worth of safety gear and matching kits. Do you remember the simpler times?
  • 8 5
 If you thought 2008 was bad (in the US), brace yourself. Interest rates can't get much lower to help fend off a recession or help the economy recover. Thanks GOP! Although, if you have the liquid capital, you'll probably love it, real estate values will drop and you'll be able to pick up some prime property at rock bottom prices Wink
www.reuters.com/article/us-global-markets/global-stocks-fall-to-lowest-in-month-on-u-s-growth-worries-idUSKBN1WH02N
  • 6 0
 Never going to happen. It will shift to Taiwan probably.
  • 2 0
 The article didn’t really do a good job of pointing it out, but keep in mind Dorel is a large conglomerate that has many types of businesses not just outside of bikes, but outside of sporting goods. Kids products, toys, home furnishings, etc. No way to know how this might effect bikes, or what effect bikes had on these results without more information.
  • 7 1
 Thanks Donald!
  • 5 0
 Exactly. I can't believe these politicians don't realize the only ones who suffer during trade wars, are the consumers, from the country who started the war! Morons! Thanks Donald! Have fun at the impeachment hearings!
  • 1 0
 Lota about Tarrifs here which had an impact...but I cant help but think this company was clearly being mismanaged for a while. Are the masses really clamoring for these brands?? GT has seen a resurgence but that's about it. Poor Mongoose used to be decent in the BMX, now it's all Chinese Walmart garbage for the most part. Schwinn? Lol
  • 5 0
 Time to buy some stock
  • 2 0
 insert stonks meme here
  • 3 0
 Iron Horse bikes are still being made??
  • 2 0
 Where are those dickheads going with my Ironhorse Sunday?
  • 1 0
 Only the strong ones will survive!
  • 2 1
 Meh, none of those brands has produced a decent bike in years.
  • 5 1
 I mean I am not a huge fan but GT is building bikes "decent" enough to win EWS. So I mean theres that. . .
  • 1 0
 You mean sponsoring a rider good enough. Bike doesn’t matter as much at that level. Plus fox can make suspension good enough for even shit frame designs now a days @mixmastamikal:
  • 1 1
 too bad so sad.
