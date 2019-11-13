Hopeful Signs for Dorel Sports but Challenges for GoPro as Third Quarter Revenues Released

As expected and previously communicated, the third quarter was a difficult one primarily due to various issues related to U.S. imposed tariffs. We raised prices in the quarter and this has had several negative consequences. Retailers altered their purchasing decisions, which resulted in a considerable product mix imbalance. In addition, some of our large U.S. customers delayed holiday orders from September to October.



All Dorel segments have done an excellent job of holding the line on most expenses and creative product development has resulted in many new exciting introductions. Cannondale’s new line-up is driving Cycling Sports Group success. Margin and profitability are not yet where we want them to be, but the signs are positive and progress is being made. — Martin Schwartz, president and CEO