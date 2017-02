With the ability to ride Champéry bike park early January and now Dorénaz, it's been a hell of a short winter in Switzerland. Are we slowly going to a year round lift assisted downhill season in the Alps? The only thing I'm sure of is that I'll do the most of it and I will enjoy every single dusty run I can get.





Dorenaz with the crew @shaperideshoot @buckowalker @jfournier6 A post shared by Vincent Tupin (@vinny_t_) on Nov 27, 2014 at 9:08am PST



The lift doesn't make the bike park. Yes, we are far from the kind of lift you are used to, but don't be scared. This old cable car does the job every day all year round and carries 6 bikes at once. The lift doesn't make the bike park. Yes, we are far from the kind of lift you are used to, but don't be scared. This old cable car does the job every day all year round and carries 6 bikes at once.

Head over to the



