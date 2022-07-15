Dörte Kompakttool - The Coolest Trail Tool at Eurobike 2022

Jul 15, 2022
by Travis Engel  
Sometimes the coolest stuff you’ll see at Eurobike comes from brands too small to have their own booth. You’ll be walking by, say, the Pinion booth, and you’ll see a beautiful custom-made steel hardtail that’s there to catch your eye so they can reel you in. At the booth belonging to iconic 14-speed gearbox hub manufacturer, Rolhoff, there was something a little more hidden.

Eurobike 2022

Strapped to a monstrous custom cargo bike (which technically happened to be a steel hardtail) was a collapsible trail tool that, to the right person, was definitely eye-catching. Turns out, it was made by a German brand called Dörte Tools. The design of this model, the Dörte Kompakttool, should be familiar to anyone who’s seen the tools made by Bellingham, Washington’s Trail Boss USA. The handle separates into three pieces, two of which are a glass-fiber-reinforced polymer, and one is aluminum to increase strength at the high-torque area nearest to the tool head.

Eurobike 2022
Eurobike 2022

The way those sections connect should also be familiar. Aluminum couplers are bonded to the handle, and there’s a high-tolerance spline on each end. A threaded lockring pulls them together, knurled to give you a firm grip with your hand, though there’s room to use a tool for a tighter fit.

Eurobike 2022

Both Dörte and Trail Boss have a truly boutique feel to them. When you see a brand new one, you almost can’t bring yourself to, ya’ know, spend four straight hours slamming it into dry dirt and sharp rocks. But that adds character, and like the Trail Boss tool I have at home, the Dörte Kompakttool I saw hiding in the Rolhoff booth definitely has character.

But it’s also got something the Trailboss doesn't have. A 160cm (63-inch) overall length. Out of the box, most Trail Boss tools are 122cm (48”). That’s closer to the size of a “normal” hand tool, but a 160cm tool is bound to keep your back from being any more sore than it has to be at the end of a hard day of pounding dry dirt and sharp rocks. And it looks like it’s built to hold up to the extra leverage that length brings. The diameter of both the handles and the couplers is larger than that of Trail Boss tools. Plus, the couplers themselves are taller, and the threaded sections are deeper. As a bonus, they’re tightened with a traditional spanner instead of a classic bottom-bracket-tool-style hook.

Eurobike 2022

Dörte doesn’t offer nearly as many head options as Trail boss, but they cover the basics. There’s a compact mattock / hoe-style head, a narrow 4-tined McLeod (pictured), a wider 6-tined McLeod, and a wide 10-tined rake with a pretty clever pair of small tines on one end for those hard-to-reach places.

Surprisingly, the Dörte Kompakttool is priced pretty reasonably. It’s definitely expensive, but at €330, it’s actually on par with a similar tool from Trail Boss. Also surprisingly, Dörte seems to be able to ship worldwide. You just need to send them an email first to see if it’s possible. But if you're at Eurobike the weekend of July 14th, I know where you can find one.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Eurobike 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
128060 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
76680 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
73420 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
64694 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
55507 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
51456 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
51122 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
43280 views

21 Comments

  • 20 0
 When will they release the ebike specific one? Asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Word on the street is right after the enduro-specific model is released.
  • 1 0
 It better have ABS too.
  • 1 0
 Totally. Plus, no water bottle mount, mullet, kashima, or super boost options. Pass.
  • 3 0
 The Travis Tool head is the best “one tool” solution for trailbuilding and maintenance IMO. It should come as a head for this system and the Trailboss system.
  • 1 0
 The fact that Trail Boss doesn't offer the Travis is the main reason I haven't pulled the trigger on buying a kit. I'm not gonna spend $300+ on a collapsible tool if I can't use the tool head I like best, especially when they offer other Rogue Hoe heads.
  • 1 0
 Have you suggested that to Trail Boss? It's a very small company and the owner is super in touch with the trail building community. I think he'd be receptive to a suggestion.
  • 2 1
 If you're just shaving and sculpting loam, a fancy tool with precision threaded fittings might be nice. If you live where there are rocks everywhere, this is a colossal waste of money. I can practically feel this tool breaking in my hands. nobody, and I mean NOBODY makes trail tools to hold up to trailbuilding in rocky terrain.
  • 1 1
 Look up rogue hoes, and just get a metal McLeod. That being said I have lost a few picks on the hard ass basaltic shit we have. So I do feel your pain a little bit. Worst thing about the Rockies is sometimes you have to spend a few days digging around something as the only option.
  • 4 0
 We've been using trailbosses in Tucson for half a decade now. as long as you buy the aluminum bottom section, they're fine.
  • 2 0
 Trail Bosses have held up in my area really well and our trails are basically rocks on rocks, with a little dirt occasionally sprinkled in salt-bae style if you’re lucky.
  • 1 0
 @Thoromian: Is this NSWF?
  • 2 0
 BTR trail tool, it's the best, get one. It's 70 quid, so not cheap (except compared to this one, 330€?), but worth every penny.
  • 2 0
 yeh but this has a bottle opener
  • 1 0
 shapeshiftertools.ca stuff is pretty nice. Not collapsible, but a fraction of the price and the "honey badger" lightweight line is impressive for strapping on a pack and hauling in.
  • 3 0
 How is this not a blatant rip-off of the Trail Boss one? I think Trail Boss gets credit here.
  • 1 0
 330 for a stick… ahahahahaha
  • 3 1
 Kinda like these bikes I keep seeing on here, ThOuSaNdS of dollars for a simple bicycle.
Some people, eh?
  • 1 3
 What world we live in now where people charge such stupid prices....can't wait for the economy to crash and give these folk a wake up call. Literally could build something similar yourself for less than 30 quid.
  • 1 0
 Do it and tell us how
  • 1 0
 How would you do that? Im genuinely interested





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008770
Mobile Version of Website