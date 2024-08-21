Dorval AM Commencal Team to Shut Down After 2024 Race Season

After 11 successful years racing DH all over the world, it’s time to pull the curtain on this amazing adventure for the Dorval AM racing team.



Claude Pierré started the team in 2013 with the idea to help bring young riders to the races. One of them was Benoit. There was very little hopes and budget, and they had to fight to make the team what it is today. Allowing us to race full seasons. A decade later, we’ve proudly been at the top of the World rankings, winning World Championships in Junior and Elite category, many European & National titles, winning World Cups and a season overall with Camille in 2022. Everyone in the team will keep these memories deep in their hearts. Passion is key, and we always had this as our priority, pushing all in the same direction.



Now it’s time to change direction. DORVAL AM has to step away from the sport and as a small team, we were unable to find another sponsor and get enough budget to keep racing at this level. We will finish the season like there is no tomorrow and we will see where the waves are leading our staff and riders.



Many thanks to our sponsors, old and new, for believing in the team at some point in our journey. We were fortunate to work with some of the best people and products the industry has ever seen. — Dorval AM Commencal Team Statement