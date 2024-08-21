Powered by Outside

Dorval AM Commencal Team to Shut Down After 2024 Race Season

Aug 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After 11 years of racing the Dorval AM Commencal team has announced it will not continue after the 2024 race season.

The Dorval AM Commencal team joins the Madison Saracen team as another top-level World Cup downhill team who will not be back between the tape next year after it was "unable to find another sponsor and get enough budget to keep racing at this level."

Since the team started in 2013, it has seen great success achieving five World Cup wins, multiple World Championship titles and 42 World Cup podiums. The disbanding of the team will leave Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges, Alix Francoz, Monika Hrastnik and Baptiste Pierron looking for a new team ahead of the 2025 season.

It's sad to see another team step away from the World Cup circuit and we wish the staff and riders all the best for the future.

bigquotesAfter 11 successful years racing DH all over the world, it’s time to pull the curtain on this amazing adventure for the Dorval AM racing team.

Claude Pierré started the team in 2013 with the idea to help bring young riders to the races. One of them was Benoit. There was very little hopes and budget, and they had to fight to make the team what it is today. Allowing us to race full seasons. A decade later, we’ve proudly been at the top of the World rankings, winning World Championships in Junior and Elite category, many European & National titles, winning World Cups and a season overall with Camille in 2022. Everyone in the team will keep these memories deep in their hearts. Passion is key, and we always had this as our priority, pushing all in the same direction.

Now it’s time to change direction. DORVAL AM has to step away from the sport and as a small team, we were unable to find another sponsor and get enough budget to keep racing at this level. We will finish the season like there is no tomorrow and we will see where the waves are leading our staff and riders.

Many thanks to our sponsors, old and new, for believing in the team at some point in our journey. We were fortunate to work with some of the best people and products the industry has ever seen. Dorval AM Commencal Team Statement

bigquotesA human adventure above all, a sporting success especially!

The story between Dorval Asset Management and high-level mountain biking began in 2013 when the ROC OZ EN OISANS club was looking for a sponsor for some of the club’s riders (Trial and Downhill).

The “DORVAL AM Competition Team” is awarded for the first time in 2019 the status of Elite Team by the UCI and confirms its position amongst the best world teams in the downhill specialty. After winning prestigious titles in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the “Team Compétition DORVAL AM” continues on its momentum during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, marking 11 years of fruitful collaboration.

The “Team Compétition DORVAL AM” is above all a team composed of talented riders such as Camille Balanche, Monika Hrastnik, Baptiste Pierron and Benoît Coulanges. The diversity within the “Team Compétition DORVAL AM” is also a reality, with women’s and men’s teams equally outstanding: a world champion, a world cup winner, champions and vice-champions of Europe, a vice world champion, multiple French champion and a European champion and vice-champion in mountain biking !

All these successes, both sporting and human, are also to be credited to a man as talented as generous, Claude Pierré Sports Director of the Team.

After 11 years, Dorval AM passes the hand with great emotion. We would like to thank the sports team very much and wish each of you every success in the future. Philippe Cormon, Dorval Asset Management


Team Stats:

1 Elite World Championship Win
5 Elite World Championship Medals
1 Junior World Championship Win
5 World Cup Wins
42 World Cup Podiums
1 World Cup Season Overall Win
2 World Cup Season Overall Podiums
13 National Championship Wins
17 National Championships Podiums
5 European Championship Wins
19 European Championship Podiums
4 Panamerican Championship Wins
4 Team of The Day


Photos by Jey Crunch & Keno Derlyn

20 Comments
  • 13 0
 the result of the switch from redbull tv to warner bros discovery sports - haven't watched a single race since then and i'm probably not the only one. if the tv broadcaster limits the access to the show they need to pay the teams some conpensation, as they become less attractive to sponsors...
  • 5 0
 No chance of compensation. WBD don't care about teams or riders, they care about shareholders and the bottom line. If it means they kill a discipline or two in the world of MTB zero fucks will be given as long as those shareholders keep getting their dividends.
  • 7 0
 No doubt that Cami and Benoit will find rides elsewhere but can you imagine if they end up running as privateers next season given the state of the industry and dare I say it... Some of the changes to broadcasting/format of DH/MTB! There is a lot of talk about top level of the sport, drive to survive etc but I think what those managing TV rights and hosting the events fail to realise is that in the top tier of just about every other sport. Teams will get paid TV rights. Maybe I'm wrong but I've not heard of teams getting any compensation for Discovery providing coverage which given it is larger behind a paywall now seems absurd. Ok maybe that wouldn't stop this situation however it may make it easier for smaller teams to find sponsors as they could be asking for smaller budgets, more teams means more racers. More racers means better value for paying viewers., just my opinion of course.
  • 7 0
 Discovery is most likely not even making a profit on the DH.. why the ffff did they have to take it from Redbull. It was a perfect setup, we millions random people buy some drinks every now and then, Redbull does DH coverage free of charge as marketing. How would you compete with that. Why change it. Zzz
  • 4 1
 Brendog was alluding to other rumours in a recent podcast wrt to the changes for next year. It looks like the big few might have their riders protected and the dilution of results in DH. To win a DH race is amazing but you have to beat all the competition at the top level for it to really count or pitch up to the races where others forced out of the sport are still racing. 2025 is going to be interesting to see what changes appear in DH and how they impact the sport. Someone already marketed then killed off Enduro and now they are in charge of DH!
  • 1 0
 What podcast was that?
  • 3 0
 I don’t like where this is going…now they are excluding podium contenders! So what of competition if the only half of the best riders will be there!? Not only will some teams only be able to race there nationals only, but these “elite teams” are going to have to foot an even bigger budget to offer these promising racers a contract to continue racing…plz don’t turn this into an elitist sport for the wealthy like moto has become…our economy here is in bad enough shape! This just keeps the cycle going..so much for the rad dads trying to have their kid live a dream!! Better get 2 more jobs if lil Johnny is going to make a WC..this is … srry 4 the rant!
  • 5 0
 I just want to say thanks for the 11 years of providing a team. All the best to all team members. On and off the bike.
  • 1 0
 It would be interesting to know approximately what level of cost is involved in running a team at this scale. I mean wages alone for all the staff would be massive let alone travel, equipment, entries, accommodation, etc etc.
  • 1 0
 "The disbanding of the team will leave Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges, Alix Francoz, Monika Hrastnik and Baptiste Pierron looking for a new team ahead of the 2025 season."

I'd expect Cami and Benoit have already found spots, if the riders were given warning of this.
Best of luck to all the riders and staff in finding new roles.
  • 6 1
 They won't be the last.
  • 1 0
 Chris Ball strikes again. Can anyone track down this wanker for an interview? He seems to have become a ghost since taking over DH.
  • 1 0
 "We will race like there is no tomorrow"...seems like an odd choice of words to use
  • 1 0
 Doh..guess those aren't the words used lol you get my drift tho
  • 1 0
 man wish i had more money as id happily sponsor these teams to keep them alive if thats all it takes. sucks.
  • 1 0
 Go ahead, every little bit helps!
  • 2 0
 UCI & Discovery is on a roll. Great way to kill the sport, idiots!
  • 2 0
 wtf
  • 2 3
 It's alright, there's still another dozen or so Commencal teams, I honestly can't keep up with them all.
  • 4 5
 Devinci, Saracen, GT, Forbbiden, Ibis, now Commencal... meh :/







