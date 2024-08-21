Dorval AM Commencal Team to Shut Down After 2024 Race Season

After 11 years of racing the Dorval AM Commencal team has announced it will not continue after the 2024 race season.
The Dorval AM Commencal team joins the Madison Saracen team
as another top-level World Cup downhill team who will not be back between the tape next year after it was "unable to find another sponsor and get enough budget to keep racing at this level."
Since the team started in 2013, it has seen great success achieving five World Cup wins, multiple World Championship titles and 42 World Cup podiums. The disbanding of the team will leave Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges, Alix Francoz, Monika Hrastnik and Baptiste Pierron looking for a new team ahead of the 2025 season.
It's sad to see another team step away from the World Cup circuit and we wish the staff and riders all the best for the future.
|After 11 successful years racing DH all over the world, it’s time to pull the curtain on this amazing adventure for the Dorval AM racing team.
Claude Pierré started the team in 2013 with the idea to help bring young riders to the races. One of them was Benoit. There was very little hopes and budget, and they had to fight to make the team what it is today. Allowing us to race full seasons. A decade later, we’ve proudly been at the top of the World rankings, winning World Championships in Junior and Elite category, many European & National titles, winning World Cups and a season overall with Camille in 2022. Everyone in the team will keep these memories deep in their hearts. Passion is key, and we always had this as our priority, pushing all in the same direction.
Now it’s time to change direction. DORVAL AM has to step away from the sport and as a small team, we were unable to find another sponsor and get enough budget to keep racing at this level. We will finish the season like there is no tomorrow and we will see where the waves are leading our staff and riders.
Many thanks to our sponsors, old and new, for believing in the team at some point in our journey. We were fortunate to work with some of the best people and products the industry has ever seen.— Dorval AM Commencal Team Statement
|A human adventure above all, a sporting success especially!
The story between Dorval Asset Management and high-level mountain biking began in 2013 when the ROC OZ EN OISANS club was looking for a sponsor for some of the club’s riders (Trial and Downhill).
The “DORVAL AM Competition Team” is awarded for the first time in 2019 the status of Elite Team by the UCI and confirms its position amongst the best world teams in the downhill specialty. After winning prestigious titles in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the “Team Compétition DORVAL AM” continues on its momentum during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, marking 11 years of fruitful collaboration.
The “Team Compétition DORVAL AM” is above all a team composed of talented riders such as Camille Balanche, Monika Hrastnik, Baptiste Pierron and Benoît Coulanges. The diversity within the “Team Compétition DORVAL AM” is also a reality, with women’s and men’s teams equally outstanding: a world champion, a world cup winner, champions and vice-champions of Europe, a vice world champion, multiple French champion and a European champion and vice-champion in mountain biking !
All these successes, both sporting and human, are also to be credited to a man as talented as generous, Claude Pierré Sports Director of the Team.
After 11 years, Dorval AM passes the hand with great emotion. We would like to thank the sports team very much and wish each of you every success in the future.— Philippe Cormon, Dorval Asset Management
Team Stats:1 Elite World Championship Win
5 Elite World Championship Medals
1 Junior World Championship Win
5 World Cup Wins
42 World Cup Podiums
1 World Cup Season Overall Win
2 World Cup Season Overall Podiums
13 National Championship Wins
17 National Championships Podiums
5 European Championship Wins
19 European Championship Podiums
4 Panamerican Championship Wins
4 Team of The Day
Photos by Jey Crunch & Keno Derlyn
I'd expect Cami and Benoit have already found spots, if the riders were given warning of this.
Best of luck to all the riders and staff in finding new roles.