Results & Race Report: Air DH & Whip Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 20, 2024
by Official Crankworx  
Podium at the 2024 AirDH at Crankworx Rotorua
The podium at the 2024 Crankworx Rotorua AirDH

Words by Crankworx

Another exciting day is in the books at this year's big 10-year anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua. The lineup drew a big crowd to Skyline Rotorua, where spectators witnessed the first training session of men and women for Sunday’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, as well as the training and qualifiers for Saturday’s Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge. Putting a cherry on top of today’s busy schedule, the AirDH and the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships took place, where riders were whipping into the scenic sunset above Lake Rotorua.

Winning the AirDH, Ryan Gilchrist was followed by fellow Aussie and last year’s winner Mick Hannah. Gilchrist attributed part of his win to the training he did with Hannah:

bigquotesWe really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year. I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend.Ryan Gilchrist, AirDH Winner

Canadian rider Jakob Jewett secured third place, making his second podium finish early in the 2024 Crankworx World Tour. In the women’s category, Martha Gill took home Gold, followed by local Shania Rawson, and US rider Kialani Hines. Gill, celebrating her first ever AirDH podium, is not only competing in Friday’s and Saturday’s events, but also plans to attend every stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, positioning herself as a hot contender for this year’s Queen of Crankworx title. 

Podium AirDH – Male Category
(1) Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) 
(2) Mick Hannah (AUS) 
(3) Jakob Jewett (CAN) 

Podium AirDH – Female Category
(1) Martha Gill (GBR) 
(2) Shania Rawson (NZL) 
(3) Kialani Hines (USA)

Martha Gill at the 2024 AirDH at Crankworx Rotorua
Martha Gill on her winning run at the 2024 Crankworx Rotorua AirDH

As the sunset drew pink clouds in the sky, the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships took off with a bang. The vibes were high as riders fired down the light-flooded course, competing on who can get the most sideways. After narrowing down the field to 41 finalists, the judges awarded last year’s champions, Vinny Armstrong and Edgar Briole, with the gold medal. Erice Van Leuwen and Ben Wallace took second place, followed by Nils Heiniger and Kirsten Van Horne who grabbed Bronze for the second year in a row. Visibly stoked Vinny Armstrong describes today's Whip-Off as she praised the vibrant atmosphere among the riders and the updated course:

bigquotesHonestly the best time of my life! Just riding with all my mates, riding the best jump, it’s just so good.Vinny Armstrong, Winner Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships

Podium Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships – Male Category
(1) Edgar Briole (FRA) 
(2) Ben Wallace (CAN) 
(3) Nils Heiniger (NZL) 

Podium Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships – Female Category
(1) Vinny Armstrong (NZL) 
(2) Erice Van Leuven (NZL) 
(3) Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)

Edgar Briole at the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Edgar Briole flying high at the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships at Skyline Rotorua

Earlier today, the qualifying runs for the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge took place, with Ryan Gilchrist securing the top spot for the finals on Saturday, March 23. Saturday will also feature the Specialized Dual Slalom, which Martha Gill will compete in alongside today’s medalists Mick Hannah, Shania Rawson, Jakob Jewett and many more. Gill is confidently looking forward to the race:

bigquotesI think Dual Slalom has been my strongest event. I mean I managed podium in every event last year in every [Dual] Slalom, so yeah, I’m always going to look forward to [Dual] Slaloms on new courses.Martha Gill, AirDH Winner

Don’t miss Speed & Style on Friday, the double-broadcast day featuring the Specialized Dual Slalom followed by the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge on Saturday, and the grand finale of the 10th anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua with the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza on Sunday. Catch all events live on Red Bull TV and don't miss out on the best BTS content at @crankworx and @crankworxrotorua. If you're around, grab your tickets here!

