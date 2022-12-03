Video: Down Days with Yoann Barelli

Dec 3, 2022
by North Shore Billet  

Basing our company in Whistler has its perks; perhaps the biggest is the lift-accessed riding available to our staff. Our proximity to one of the world’s largest mountain bike parks has generated quite a hefty amount of riding talent from the team machining our parts at North Shore Billet.

With the changing seasons, our local riding slows as Winter approaches. The culmination of Canadian Thanksgiving weekend coincides with the lifts stopping their tireless laps on the mountain. Energy levels swing from high to low as the cooler temperatures sink in.


But Yoann Barelli is seldom low on energy and quickly reminds the N.S.B. team to look beyond the Whistler Valley. Coast Gravity Park remains open most of the year, and its location on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast often sees more favourable weather conditions. Down days missing the Whistler Bike Park can be alleviated by riding C.G.P. with a great crew.

Thanks to Coast Gravity Park for sharing their slice of paradise with us.

Film/Photo: Matthew Tongue

