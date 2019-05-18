Video: Remy Metailler and Tomas Slavik Walk the Down Puerto Vallarta 2019 Course

If you don't know Tomas Slavik, he is quite a legend. King of Crankworx 2016, won 2 times Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro por Abajo, Four Cross World Champion... In this video, Tomas (Down Puerto Vallarta winner 2017) and I (Winner 2018 ) explain to you the different features and difficulties of the new race track as well as our own tips and tricks to be successful at that event.My winning run from 2018
As you can see only half of the track from last year is being used this weekend, all the rest is new!
