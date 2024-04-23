Watch
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 2
Apr 23, 2024
by
Dario DiGiulio
Don't have an account?
4 Comments
Brage Vestavik's GT Fury
This is the bike Brage used to hit the Jah Drop.
It's the prior model of the Fury, but seems to do the job just fine.
The bike's even in one piece after a 55-foot huck to scree.
Minor alterations include an extremely beefy hardware store shock bolt.
Skookum.
Sticker game strong.
Peep the massive stack riser headset cup.
Mark Wallace's We Are One DH Prototype
Fresh of a podium in Port Angeles.
A good portion of the frame is made from parts of the Arrival chassis.
Looks good.
Flip chips and modular hard points.
Blood spatter shock tunnel is quite the look.
Reminder.
Mondraker Summum Prototype
Nice lines on this one.
This bike saw plenty of use last season.
Reach adjust.
Bolt-on stiffness bridge.
Downhill riders get thirsty too.
John Hall's Intense M1 Pinion Drive
Whoah.
Whole lotta weld.
Well-silenced drivetrain.
Two shift cables, nicely routed.
Charlie Hatton's Atherton Downhill.200
Hatton: racer. Oakeley: mechanic.
Fit for a World Champion.
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Sea Otter 2024
Author Info:
dariodigiulio
Member since Dec 25, 2016
180 articles
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Eland
FL
(8 mins ago)
Did anyone else think the side view photo of the Summon prototype looked like they’d just leant the frame against the forks?
All became clear in the next shots of the bike (reach adjust).
[Reply]
1
0
werts
FL
(15 mins ago)
Is that a big ole crack on John Halls intense?
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(5 mins ago)
We Are One blood bath is dope
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
sagemtbs
FL
(16 mins ago)
first
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
All became clear in the next shots of the bike (reach adjust).