Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 2

Apr 23, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
Brage Vestavik's GT Fury

Brage s GT
This is the bike Brage used to hit the Jah Drop.

Brage s GT
It's the prior model of the Fury, but seems to do the job just fine.
Brage s GT
The bike's even in one piece after a 55-foot huck to scree.

Brage s GT

Brage s GT
Minor alterations include an extremely beefy hardware store shock bolt.
Brage s GT
Skookum.

Brage s GT

Brage s GT
Sticker game strong.
Brage s GT

Brage s GT
Peep the massive stack riser headset cup.


Mark Wallace's We Are One DH Prototype

We Are One DH Proto
Fresh of a podium in Port Angeles.

We Are One DH Proto
A good portion of the frame is made from parts of the Arrival chassis.
We Are One DH Proto
Looks good.

We Are One DH Proto
Flip chips and modular hard points.

We Are One DH Proto
Blood spatter shock tunnel is quite the look.
We Are One DH Proto
Reminder.


Mondraker Summum Prototype

Mondraker Summum Proto

Mondraker Summum Proto
Nice lines on this one.
Mondraker Summum Proto
This bike saw plenty of use last season.

Mondraker Summum Proto
Reach adjust.

Mondraker Summum Proto
Mondraker Summum Proto
Bolt-on stiffness bridge.

Mondraker Summum Proto
Downhill riders get thirsty too.

Mondraker Summum Proto
Mondraker Summum Proto


John Hall's Intense M1 Pinion Drive

Intense M1 Pinion

Intense M1 Pinion
Whoah.
Intense M1 Pinion

Intense M1 Pinion
Whole lotta weld.

Intense M1 Pinion
Well-silenced drivetrain.
Intense M1 Pinion

Intense M1 Pinion

Intense M1 Pinion
Two shift cables, nicely routed.
Intense M1 Pinion

Intense M1 Pinion


Charlie Hatton's Atherton Downhill.200

Atherton

Atherton
Hatton: racer. Oakeley: mechanic.
Atherton

Atherton

Atherton
Fit for a World Champion.
Atherton

Atherton


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
180 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
62924 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
62448 views
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
41404 views
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1
37724 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
37712 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
36862 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
36851 views
Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024
36118 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 2 0
 Did anyone else think the side view photo of the Summon prototype looked like they’d just leant the frame against the forks?
All became clear in the next shots of the bike (reach adjust).
  • 1 0
 Is that a big ole crack on John Halls intense?
  • 1 0
 We Are One blood bath is dope
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037189
Mobile Version of Website