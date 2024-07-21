Powered by Outside

Coming Up Live: Downhill - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 21, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch the RockShox Canadian Open DH at the grand finale of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 in Whistler, Canada, where the King and Queen of Crankworx will be crowned.

Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.

6 Comments
  • 10 0
 Oh no. So this is how it feels to be in the wrong time zone for the big race?
  • 4 0
 Think of it as having a go in the New Zealand downhill fan simulator.
  • 1 0
 let us have this one, for once I can have a drink and watch racing without being the weirdo drinking at 5am
  • 5 0
 Be safe and good luck to everyone between the tape today!
  • 1 0
 Are they not using poles like the WC then?
  • 2 0
 Yee haw!







