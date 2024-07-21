Pinkbike.com
Coming Up Live: Downhill - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 21, 2024
by
Pinkbike Staff
6 Comments
Watch the RockShox Canadian Open DH at the grand finale of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 in Whistler, Canada, where the King and Queen of Crankworx will be crowned.
Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeaudience
Member since Jul 22, 2013
3,498 articles
6 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(1 hours ago)
Oh no. So this is how it feels to be in the wrong time zone for the big race?
[Reply]
4
0
antennae
FL
(1 hours ago)
Think of it as having a go in the New Zealand downhill fan simulator.
[Reply]
1
0
Lookinforit
FL
(4 mins ago)
let us have this one, for once I can have a drink and watch racing without being the weirdo drinking at 5am
[Reply]
5
0
sexley
FL
(1 hours ago)
Be safe and good luck to everyone between the tape today!
[Reply]
1
0
gulogulointhearctic
FL
(9 mins ago)
Are they not using poles like the WC then?
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(49 mins ago)
Yee haw!
[Reply]
