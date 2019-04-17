2018 Downhill Season Analysis: Who to Pick for Your Fantasy League Team

2018 Results



Round 1: Losinj, Croatia





Elite Men

1st. Aaron Gwin: 2:19.193

2nd. Luca Shaw: +0.798

3rd. Dean Lucas: +1.135



Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:40.706

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +3.559

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.778





Round 2: Fort William, Great Britain



Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:34.452

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.27

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.311



Elite Women

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:10.960

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +8.251

3rd. Rachel Atherton: +9.056





Round 3: Leogang, Austria





Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:10.991

2nd. Aaron Gwin: +0.508

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.155



Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:41.141

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +0.638

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +3.977







Round 4: Val di Sole, Italy





Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:36.788

2nd. Laurie Greenland: +0.524

3rd. Danny Hart: +0.66



Elite Women

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:26.424

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.123

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +1.605





Round 5: Vallnord, Andorra





Elite Men

1st. Loris Vergier: 4:04.055

2nd. Amaury Pierron: +1.333

3rd. Brook Macdonald: +1.604



Elite Women

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:49.840

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.829

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +8.692





Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 4:12.713

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.321

3rd. Danny Hart: +1.323



Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 4:51.443

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +5.087

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +20.28







Round 7: La Bresse, France





Elite Men

1st. Martin Maes: 2:26.841

2nd. Gee Atherton: +1.391

3rd. Brook Macdonald: +3.125



Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 2:51.421

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +0.638

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +11.662





World Championships: Lenzerheide, Switzerland



Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:55.114

2nd. Martin Maes: +0.213

3rd. Danny Hart: +0.305



Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:15.738

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +9.983

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +10.676







Wins in 2018

Elite Men



Amaury Pierron: 3

Loic Bruni: 2

Aaron Gwin: 1





Loris Vergier: 1

Martin Maes: 1





Elite Women

Podium finishes in 2018

Elite Men



Amaury Pierron: 5

Loris Vergier: 5

Aaron Gwin: 3

Loic Bruni: 3

Troy Brosnan: 3

Laurie Greenland: 3

Danny Hart: 3

Luca Shaw: 2

Brook Macdonald: 2

Martin Maes: 2





Dean Lucas: 1

Sam Blenkinsop: 1

Dakotah Norton: 1

Reece Wilson: 1

Thomas Estaque: 1

Finn Iles 1

Gee Atherton: 1

Rémi Thirion: 1

Bernard Kerr: 1





Elite Women



Rachel Atherton: 8

Tahnee Seagrave: 7

Tracey Hannah: 7

Myriam Nicole: 5

Marine Cabirou: 4

Cécile Ravanel: 2





Monika Hrastnik 2

Emilie Siegenthaler: 1

Veronika Widman: 1

Eleonora Farina: 1

Mariana Salazar: 1

Katy Curd: 1





Top 10 finishes in 2018

Elite Men



Troy Brosnan: 7

Danny Hart: 7

Loris Vergier: 6

Amaury Pierron: 6

Laurie Greenland: 5

Loic Bruni: 5

Luca Shaw: 4

Brook Macdonald: 4

Aaron Gwin: 3

Martin Maes: 3





Connor Fearon: 3

Dean Lucas: 2

Sam Blenkinsop: 2

Dakotah Norton: 2

Reece Wilson: 2

Matt Walker: 2

Mark Wallace: 2

Finn Iles: 2

Gee Atherton: 2

Jack Moir: 1





Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas: 1

Michael Jones: 1

Thomas Estaque: 1

Edward Masters: 1

Charlie Harrison: 1

Angel Suarez Alonso: 1

Rémi Thirion: 1

Bernard Kerr: 1

Jack Moir: 1

Greg Minnaar: 1





Elite Women



Rachel Atherton: 8

Tracey Hannah: 8

Tahnee Seagrave: 7

Marine Cabirou: 7

Myriam Nicole: 5

Monika Hrastnik: 5

Emilie Siegenthaler: 5

Katy Curd: 5

Mariana Salazar: 5

Cécile Ravanel: 3

Carina Cappellari: 3





Nina Hoffmann: 3

Veronika Widmann: 2

Eleonora Farina: 2

Miranda Miller: 2

Morgane Charre: 2

Sian A'Hern: 1

Jana Bártová: 1

Kate Weatherly: 1

Frida Helena Rønning: 1

Eva Battolla: 1

Janine Hübscher: 1





Best value riders



Elite Men



Magnus Magson - 124 points - $50,000

Loris Revelli - 132 points - $50,000

Bryn Dickerson - 121 points - $50,000

Jackson Frew - 92 points - $30,000





Elite Women



Alia Marcellini - 135 points - $50,000

Sandra Rubesam - 150 points - $20,000

Frida Rønning - 100 points - $20,000

Eva Battola - 130 points - $15,000





The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

MENTIONS:

We are days away from the first round of the World Cup in Maribor. There have been exciting team changes and surprising announcements across the offseason but we will finally be seeing tires hitting the dirt in Slovenia at the end of the month. With the start of the World Cup season comes the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League and your chance to win a Trek Slash. Whether it's your first time competing or... well, your second, it can always be hard to choose the riders that will hopefully get you enough points to take victory in September. To help out we have broken down some statistics from last season to help you make informed decisions ahead of the first round.Let's start off with the results from last year. 2018 offered some of the most exciting racing in years with close racing and unexpected results. Riders like Amaury Pierron, Tahnee Seagrave and Rachel Atherton would dominate the season with consistent top spots. Can they do it again this year?Although Amaury would be the standout rider of the season there were plenty of other surprising and expected winners throughout the season. Gwin would take a commanding win in the first round but would struggle to repeat this performance across the rest of the season. Frenchmen Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier would add the Amaury's three wins and tell the world that are France back at the top end of downhill. Martin Maes would upset the whole circuit when he laid down an untouchable run at the wettest race of the year in La Bresse. If he commits to a full season can he take the overall?In the Elite women's category, Rachel Atherton would face some fierce competition from Tahnee Seagrave. The two-rider fight for the overall came down to the final round in France where Rachel would take the win by under a second. World Champs showed that Rachel still has the ability to lay down huge margins over the rest of the women's field, her unbelievable 9.9-second gap back to Tahnee was nothing short of impressive. Rachel will be riding the new Atherton DH bike which is untested on the World Cup circuit, will it be competitive?Rachel Atherton:Tahnee Seagrave:Myriam Nicole:In the elite men's category, Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier would only drop out of the top five in three of the eight races (including World Champs). After them, Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan and Laurie Greenland would all sit on the podium for three races. If you want consistent high scorers you can't go far wrong with these riders. In the Women's series, the podium was dominated by Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah. Rachel was on the podium for every race and Tahnee and Tracey on missed the podium for one race. It's worth mentioning Myriam Nicole was injured for a number of the races last year and if she can stay injury free this year we expect her to consistently be on the podium. Choosing from these four female riders almost guarantees you great points every race.If you want to win the fantasy league the key is consistency. A couple of wins might be great but if they get a low score or even net you a 0 you can wave goodbye to winning the Trek Slash at the end of the year. For the men, choosing Troy Brosnan or Danny Hart is a great decision as they were only outside of the top 10 for one race. Loris Vergier and Amaury Pierron are also great picks and, despite only being in the top 10 for six of the eight races, they did win more than Troy and Danny.In the Elite women, Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah were always inside the top 10 and Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou would drop outside for just one race. Tahnee would have been inside for all eight but an incident involving her going outside the tap in Leogang meant she only managed seven of the eight races inside the top 10.You have picked your favorite riders but you still have a couple of spots left but you don't have much of your designated $1.5 million left, who should you pick? We have broken down three of the best male and female riders to round out your fantasy teams. These riders were the best performing riders from last year that come in at under $50k this year.