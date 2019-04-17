2018 Downhill Season Analysis: Who to Pick for Your Fantasy League Team

We are days away from the first round of the World Cup in Maribor. There have been exciting team changes and surprising announcements across the offseason but we will finally be seeing tires hitting the dirt in Slovenia at the end of the month. With the start of the World Cup season comes the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League and your chance to win a Trek Slash. Whether it's your first time competing or... well, your second, it can always be hard to choose the riders that will hopefully get you enough points to take victory in September. To help out we have broken down some statistics from last season to help you make informed decisions ahead of the first round. 2018 Results
Let's start off with the results from last year. 2018 offered some of the most exciting racing in years with close racing and unexpected results. Riders like Amaury Pierron, Tahnee Seagrave and Rachel Atherton would dominate the season with consistent top spots. Can they do it again this year?
Round 1: Losinj, Croatia
Elite Men
1st. Aaron Gwin: 2:19.193
2nd. Luca Shaw: +0.798
3rd. Dean Lucas: +1.135
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:40.706
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +3.559
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.778
Round 2: Fort William, Great Britain
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:34.452
2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.27
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.311
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:10.960
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +8.251
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +9.056
Round 3: Leogang, Austria
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:10.991
2nd. Aaron Gwin: +0.508
3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.155
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:41.141
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +0.638
3rd. Tracey Hannah: +3.977
Round 4: Val di Sole, Italy
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:36.788
2nd. Laurie Greenland: +0.524
3rd. Danny Hart: +0.66
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:26.424
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.123
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +1.605
Round 5: Vallnord, Andorra
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 4:04.055
2nd. Amaury Pierron: +1.333
3rd. Brook Macdonald: +1.604
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:49.840
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.829
3rd. Tracey Hannah: +8.692
Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:12.713
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.321
3rd. Danny Hart: +1.323
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 4:51.443
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +5.087
3rd. Tracey Hannah: +20.28
Wins in 2018
Round 7: La Bresse, France
Elite Men
1st. Martin Maes: 2:26.841
2nd. Gee Atherton: +1.391
3rd. Brook Macdonald: +3.125
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 2:51.421
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +0.638
3rd. Myriam Nicole: +11.662
World Championships: Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:55.114
2nd. Martin Maes: +0.213
3rd. Danny Hart: +0.305
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:15.738
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +9.983
3rd. Myriam Nicole: +10.676
Although Amaury would be the standout rider of the season there were plenty of other surprising and expected winners throughout the season. Gwin would take a commanding win in the first round but would struggle to repeat this performance across the rest of the season. Frenchmen Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier would add the Amaury's three wins and tell the world that are France back at the top end of downhill. Martin Maes would upset the whole circuit when he laid down an untouchable run at the wettest race of the year in La Bresse. If he commits to a full season can he take the overall?
In the Elite women's category, Rachel Atherton would face some fierce competition from Tahnee Seagrave. The two-rider fight for the overall came down to the final round in France where Rachel would take the win by under a second. World Champs showed that Rachel still has the ability to lay down huge margins over the rest of the women's field, her unbelievable 9.9-second gap back to Tahnee was nothing short of impressive. Rachel will be riding the new Atherton DH bike which is untested on the World Cup circuit, will it be competitive?
Elite Men
Amaury Pierron: 3
Loic Bruni: 2
Aaron Gwin: 1
Loris Vergier: 1
Martin Maes: 1
Elite Women
Rachel Atherton: 4
Tahnee Seagrave: 3
Myriam Nicole: 1Podium finishes in 2018
In the elite men's category, Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier would only drop out of the top five in three of the eight races (including World Champs). After them, Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan and Laurie Greenland would all sit on the podium for three races. If you want consistent high scorers you can't go far wrong with these riders. In the Women's series, the podium was dominated by Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah. Rachel was on the podium for every race and Tahnee and Tracey on missed the podium for one race. It's worth mentioning Myriam Nicole was injured for a number of the races last year and if she can stay injury free this year we expect her to consistently be on the podium. Choosing from these four female riders almost guarantees you great points every race.
Elite Men
Amaury Pierron: 5
Loris Vergier: 5
Aaron Gwin: 3
Loic Bruni: 3
Troy Brosnan: 3
Laurie Greenland: 3
Danny Hart: 3
Luca Shaw: 2
Brook Macdonald: 2
Martin Maes: 2
Dean Lucas: 1
Sam Blenkinsop: 1
Dakotah Norton: 1
Reece Wilson: 1
Thomas Estaque: 1
Finn Iles 1
Gee Atherton: 1
Rémi Thirion: 1
Bernard Kerr: 1
Elite Women
Top 10 finishes in 2018
Rachel Atherton: 8
Tahnee Seagrave: 7
Tracey Hannah: 7
Myriam Nicole: 5
Marine Cabirou: 4
Cécile Ravanel: 2
Monika Hrastnik 2
Emilie Siegenthaler: 1
Veronika Widman: 1
Eleonora Farina: 1
Mariana Salazar: 1
Katy Curd: 1
If you want to win the fantasy league the key is consistency. A couple of wins might be great but if they get a low score or even net you a 0 you can wave goodbye to winning the Trek Slash at the end of the year. For the men, choosing Troy Brosnan or Danny Hart is a great decision as they were only outside of the top 10 for one race. Loris Vergier and Amaury Pierron are also great picks and, despite only being in the top 10 for six of the eight races, they did win more than Troy and Danny.
In the Elite women, Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah were always inside the top 10 and Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou would drop outside for just one race. Tahnee would have been inside for all eight but an incident involving her going outside the tap in Leogang meant she only managed seven of the eight races inside the top 10.
Elite Men
Troy Brosnan: 7
Danny Hart: 7
Loris Vergier: 6
Amaury Pierron: 6
Laurie Greenland: 5
Loic Bruni: 5
Luca Shaw: 4
Brook Macdonald: 4
Aaron Gwin: 3
Martin Maes: 3
Connor Fearon: 3
Dean Lucas: 2
Sam Blenkinsop: 2
Dakotah Norton: 2
Reece Wilson: 2
Matt Walker: 2
Mark Wallace: 2
Finn Iles: 2
Gee Atherton: 2
Jack Moir: 1
Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas: 1
Michael Jones: 1
Thomas Estaque: 1
Edward Masters: 1
Charlie Harrison: 1
Angel Suarez Alonso: 1
Rémi Thirion: 1
Bernard Kerr: 1
Jack Moir: 1
Greg Minnaar: 1
Elite Women
Best value riders
Rachel Atherton: 8
Tracey Hannah: 8
Tahnee Seagrave: 7
Marine Cabirou: 7
Myriam Nicole: 5
Monika Hrastnik: 5
Emilie Siegenthaler: 5
Katy Curd: 5
Mariana Salazar: 5
Cécile Ravanel: 3
Carina Cappellari: 3
Nina Hoffmann: 3
Veronika Widmann: 2
Eleonora Farina: 2
Miranda Miller: 2
Morgane Charre: 2
Sian A'Hern: 1
Jana Bártová: 1
Kate Weatherly: 1
Frida Helena Rønning: 1
Eva Battolla: 1
Janine Hübscher: 1
You have picked your favorite riders but you still have a couple of spots left but you don't have much of your designated $1.5 million left, who should you pick? We have broken down three of the best male and female riders to round out your fantasy teams. These riders were the best performing riders from last year that come in at under $50k this year.
Elite Men
Magnus Magson - 124 points - $50,000
Loris Revelli - 132 points - $50,000
Bryn Dickerson - 121 points - $50,000
Jackson Frew - 92 points - $30,000
Elite Women
Alia Marcellini - 135 points - $50,000
Sandra Rubesam - 150 points - $20,000
Frida Rønning - 100 points - $20,000
Eva Battola - 130 points - $15,000
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
