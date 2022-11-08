Video: Developing Confidence & Breaking The Poverty Cycle Through Bike Lessons



Want to support the project? We're offering a replica of RCC’s Legacy Cycling team jersey for supporters, with all the proceeds from every sale going to RCC directly. Want to support the project? We're offering a replica of RCC’s Legacy Cycling team jersey for supporters, with all the proceeds from every sale going to RCC directly. Get your jersey today.

As a sport, cycling can be a powerful force for positive change. It develops the rider’s confidence. It builds strength and endurance in body and mind. It teaches how to have grit and overcome obstacles. It creates community, purpose, and belonging. Not to mention that cycling is just plain fun! But for many, the high costs of bikes and gear have put the sport out of reach.Richmond Cycling Corps (RCC) is working to change that. A non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia, their goal is to break the cycle of poverty for young people through the power of bicycles.From their Legacy Cycling program (which includes a MTB team and road bike team) to casual recreational rides and community outreach, RCC is sharing the joys of cycling with low-income young racers in Richmond’s East End — at zero cost to their families.They’re also providing incredible new experiences. This summer, RCC took their Legacy Cycling team to Snowshoe Bike Park in West Virginia for a training camp with downhill racer DeAngelo Washington. The team normally rides and competes on cross country trails, and many of the racers got to experience downhill riding for the first time at Snowshoe.The training camp helped prepare the Legacy Cycling racers for the upcoming race season, and the team’s skills — and excitement — grew with each new challenge. From rock drops to root sections, berms, and wall rides, the trip brought the team closer together and helped build their confidence as racers. The lessons cycling teaches are just as valuable on the bike as off: the willingness to try new things, trust in yourself and your teammates, mastery over your emotions, energy, and body. That’s what makes RCC’s work so important.More than just a race team, RCC helps their racers apply confidence on and off the bike with tutoring, navigating school, applying for colleges, finding housing, or anything else that might come up.The young racers of Richmond Cycling Corps are dedicated, hard-working, and passionate. As one of RCC’s Grand Tour sponsors, Endura is proud to help the Legacy Cycling team look as professional as they ride by donating a full Endura Custom race kit to each rider. We’ve also provided funding to help RCC build additions to their Armstrong Bike Park.Thank you, as well, to Snowshoe Bike Park for their assistance with bike park passes and lodging.